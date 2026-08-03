This one finishes as a genuine photo finish. Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA has a slight edge on paper, but the margin is so small that the only honest verdict is a tie.

On aggregate, Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA posts the higher score, 63.1 to Bagel’s 59.8. But that gap does not survive scrutiny as a meaningful lead: this is a statistical dead heat, with only 50% confidence that either model is genuinely better. In plain English, they are effectively even here, and pretending otherwise would be editorial theater.

The split in strengths is clear. Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA is better when the brief leans on style fidelity and readable text. It takes the named art-style test with a more convincing ukiyo-e treatment, wins the noodle-bar poster task by actually getting the poster text into the image instead of scattering it across signage, and also comes out ahead on the multi-line typography prompt with cleaner, larger, more legible layout. When prompt adherence depends on text rendering or a specific graphic treatment, Model B looks more dependable.

Bagel, meanwhile, is the better model when object relationships and prompt binding matter more than surface polish. It wins the Memphis kiosk task by actually delivering the 1980s design language and the newspaper handoff, takes attribute binding by keeping the duck, cube, sphere, and cylinder in the right spatial arrangement, and edges the golden-hour tram-stop brief by nailing more of the scene-specific details in the stronger judge pass. That pattern matters: Bagel is often blurrier or less refined, but it is also the one more likely to respect the prompt’s structural logic.

The ties tell the real story. On the wide-angle alley frame and the reflections-and-glass still life, the judges effectively split both ways depending on pass order, which is exactly what a dead-even matchup looks like. One model might have the moodier composition, the other the more correct reflection logic; one might sell the documentary alley feel, the other the foreground emphasis. Neither built a durable advantage.

Final call: too close to call. Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA is a little stronger at text and stylization; Bagel is a little stronger at binding and scene-specific fidelity. The aggregate says Model B by a nose, but the confidence says don’t buy the photo-finish narrative. For this matchup, the honest verdict is a tie.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. Bagel scored 59.8 to Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA's 63.1.

1. Named art style

A ukiyo-e woodblock print of a fishing boat riding a large cresting wave at dawn, faithful to the flat color planes, bold outlines, and stylized foam of the tradition, muted indigo and cream palette.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA — Model B better matches the prompt with a more convincing ukiyo-e-inspired treatment, stronger wave-and-boat composition, and a muted indigo/cream dawn palette. Model A captures the iconic wave motif but feels simplified and blurry, with less faithful woodblock styling and weaker technical finish. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the ukiyo-e woodblock print brief with flatter color planes, finer stylized foam, a muted indigo-and-cream palette, and a more balanced dawn seascape composition. Model A captures the general wave-and-boat idea but looks blurrier and more cartoonlike, with less faithful woodblock styling and weaker technical execution.)

2. Wide-angle alley frame

A wide-angle 24mm street-level shot down a cramped alley in Damar Row just after a brief storm: a bicycle courier in a silver jacket leans into the foreground, towering perspective lines from stacked fire escapes and hanging cables, puddles stretching dramatically toward the distance, subtle barrel distortion at the edges, dynamic documentary realism, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model B better matches the prompt’s wide-angle street-level documentary feel, with stronger alley depth, stacked fire escapes, hanging cables, and a bicycle courier in a silver jacket leaning into the foreground. Model A has appealing puddle reflections and distortion, but the heavy circular fisheye vignette, centered rear view, and less cramped realism make it less faithful to the requested composition. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better matches the wide-angle alley brief with stronger towering perspective lines, visible puddle reflections, and a silver-jacketed bicycle courier integrated into the alley depth, though it overdoes distortion with a fisheye vignette. Model B is moodier and cleaner, but it misses the cramped foreground-leaning courier emphasis and feels more like a centered street crossing than a dramatic 24mm street-level documentary frame.)

3. Reflections & glass

A photorealistic close-up of a chrome teapot on a polished dark marble counter next to a glass of water; the window and a red apple on the counter must be correctly reflected in BOTH the chrome and the water's surface, dramatic side light, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt by showing the red apple and window reflected in both the chrome teapot and the glass of water, while maintaining strong dramatic side lighting and a convincing marble surface. Model A is attractive and polished, but the reflection logic is less complete—especially in the water—and the framing feels slightly less aligned with the requested close-up emphasis on both reflective objects. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better satisfies the key reflection requirement: the chrome teapot clearly reflects the window and red apple, and the overall image feels more polished and balanced. Model B is attractive and photorealistic, but the reflections are less convincingly correct—especially in the water—and the teapot reads slightly less chrome-like and less precise to the prompt.)

4. Readable noodle-bar poster

An urban noodle-bar window at neon night with a clean poster taped inside the glass, the poster must be fully legible and read exactly: "NOVA LANE" on the first line and "OPEN 24H" on the second line, set in bold sans-serif typography with high contrast, surrounded by reflections of scooters, rain-speckled glass, and magenta-cyan street glow, realistic street photography composition, 16:9.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA — Model B adheres much more closely to the prompt by presenting a taped poster inside the window with the required wording essentially intact and a strong realistic neon street-photo mood. Model A has appealing color and scooter reflections, but the text is incorrect and split across signage and poster rather than appearing exactly as a single clean legible poster. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B follows the prompt much more closely: it shows a realistic noodle-bar window at neon night with rain-speckled glass, scooter reflections, and a taped poster whose main text is nearly correct and clearly legible, though punctuation and tiny extra text prevent a perfect match. Model A is visually striking but fails the exact text requirement because the poster reads "OPEN / OPEN / 24H" while "NOVA LANE" appears separately as neon signage rather than on the poster, reducing prompt adherence substantially.)

5. Memphis kiosk fidelity

A compact midnight-blue street kiosk on a pedestrian lane in Orin Market Square, rendered faithfully in 1980s Memphis design style: bold squiggles, terrazzo-like pattern blocks, playful geometric shapes, asymmetrical color panels in coral, mint, black, and lemon, a vendor handing a newspaper to a cyclist, crisp stylization and authentic Memphis visual language, 16:9.

Winner: Bagel — Model A adheres much more closely to the requested 1980s Memphis design language, with bold playful shapes, asymmetrical color accents, and the vendor handing a newspaper to a cyclist, though the signage text is garbled and the style is slightly simplified. Model B has cleaner realism and solid composition, but it misses the authentic Memphis visual language, lacks the newspaper handoff, and feels more like a contemporary kiosk than the specified stylized scene. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres much more closely to the requested 1980s Memphis design language, with playful geometric decoration, stylized rendering, and the vendor handing a newspaper to a cyclist clearly depicted. Model B has a stronger realistic street-photo composition, but it misses the authentic Memphis aesthetic and the newspaper handoff is less clear, making it less faithful to the prompt overall.)

6. Legible multi-line text

A minimalist event poster with three lines of crisp, correctly-spelled text stacked and centered: 'NIGHT MARKET' large on top, 'Fridays · 6–11pm' in the middle, 'Riverside Pier 4' at the bottom, on a deep navy background, clean sans-serif, subtle grain.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Base LoRA — Model B is stronger overall because the text is larger, cleaner, and more legible while maintaining a centered minimalist poster layout on a deep navy background. Model A follows the prompt fairly well, but the text is too small and slightly off in punctuation/rendering, whereas Model B has a minor separator mismatch and added rule line yet delivers better readability and visual impact. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B adheres more closely to the prompt with larger top text, centered stacked layout, clean sans-serif styling, and fully legible wording; its only notable miss is using a vertical bar instead of the requested dot separator and adding an extra divider line. Model A has the correct bullet separator and a pleasing minimalist feel, but the text is too small, spacing is awkward, and the bottom line is broken up, making it less faithful and less polished overall.)

7. Golden-hour tram stop

A rainy urban street scene at golden hour in the tiny harbor district of Velis Quay: a teal tram glides past a narrow stop beside a bakery with fogged windows, wet cobblestones reflecting long amber sunlight, two commuters sharing a mustard umbrella, gulls circling above faded brick warehouses, the mood warm, wistful, and unmistakably late-day, cinematic realism, 16:9.

Winner: Bagel — Model B matches more of the prompt’s scene-building: a rainy harbor-district-like street with a teal tram, stronger late-day amber reflections, more pedestrians, and a clearer bakery presence, while maintaining a cinematic 16:9 composition. Model A is very attractive and wistful, but it misses the requested aspect ratio and feels less like a tram stop scene, with fewer environmental details from the prompt. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres more closely to the prompt by clearly showing the teal tram beside a bakery, two commuters sharing a mustard umbrella, wet cobblestones, gulls, and a warm late-day mood in a tighter, more cinematic composition. Model B is attractive and atmospheric, but it misses the shared mustard umbrella detail, makes the bakery less central, and includes more distracting text/rendering issues.)

8. Attribute binding

A photorealistic tabletop scene: a matte green cube to the LEFT of a glossy red sphere, a small blue cylinder BEHIND both, and a single yellow rubber duck sitting ON TOP of the cube. Colors must stay on the correct objects. Soft studio light, 16:9.

Winner: Bagel — Model A follows the requested object bindings and spatial relations more closely: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder is behind them, and the yellow duck sits on top of the cube. Model B is more polished visually, but it breaks the prompt by turning the blue cylinder into a cube and placing it in front rather than behind, despite stronger aesthetics and rendering. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B is sharper and more polished, but it fails the key spatial relation because the blue object is in front of the cube and sphere rather than behind both, and it also appears more cuboid than cylindrical. Model A better matches the requested arrangement and object bindings, with the blue cylinder clearly behind and the duck on top of the green cube, though it is noticeably blurrier and less technically refined.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.