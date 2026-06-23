This wasn’t a close split-decision. Across all three prompt-following tests, Juggernaut Flux Lightning proved it can hold onto scene logic, specific objects, and compositional instructions far more reliably than Bagel.

Bagel has style, but style is not the same thing as obedience. In this matchup, Juggernaut Flux Lightning wins the only category that matters in a head-to-head like this: actually delivering the scene that was asked for. The aggregate score says it plainly — 23.0 to 16.7 — and the task-by-task results back that up without much room for debate.

The mushroom courier test is the clearest example. Neither model nailed the exact requirement of 17 distinct courier mushrooms, and neither properly delivered the engraved milestone text. But Juggernaut Flux Lightning at least built the right world: a stronger fantasy-forest mood, a mossy stone route, an obsidian-like milestone, a low eye-level viewpoint, and more visible mushrooms, plus a useful satchel-tag detail. Bagel is simply too far off: roughly 8 mushrooms and a signpost where the prompt explicitly wanted a milestone.

The orb market scene widens the gap. Juggernaut Flux Lightning is much closer to the prompt’s architecture and optics: a transparent hexagonal dome, a visible violet planet, a more convincing sci-fi bazaar, stronger mirrored surfaces, canal reflections, and clearer use of the invented ZRAI-5 signage. Bagel’s image may be attractive, but it drifts into a different picture entirely — the dome reads more like a gazebo, the celestial detail is wrong, and the reflection/refraction brief never really lands.

The skyport treaty assembly seals it. Juggernaut Flux Lightning better understands the assignment as a staged diplomatic scene: a floating terrace, a semicircular assembly, pennants, and more legible interaction among the seven subjects around the round table. Bagel’s flat-vector color blocking is appealing on its own terms, but it misses too many of the specified actions and props, and the overall scene coherence suffers.

Final call: Juggernaut Flux Lightning wins cleanly. Bagel can generate pleasing images, but Juggernaut Flux Lightning is the model here that more consistently respects prompt specifics, preserves scene structure, and turns complicated instructions into recognizably correct pictures.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 16.7 to Juggernaut Flux Lightning's 23.0.

1. Mushroom courier count

A luminous fantasy forest scene in crisp storybook realism, 16:9: exactly 17 distinct bioluminescent courier mushrooms arranged on a mossy stone mail route, each mushroom uniquely shaped and fully visible with its own tiny satchel tag, no overlaps or hidden caps, beside a crooked obsidian milestone engraved "Route Niv-43"; moonlit fog, cool cyan and amber rim lighting, low eye-level composition, rich bark texture and sparkling spores in the air.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Lightning — Image B better matches the fantasy forest mood, mossy stone route, obsidian-like milestone, and low eye-level composition, with more visible mushrooms and a satchel tag detail. Both fail the exact count of 17 distinct courier mushrooms and neither fully satisfies the engraved text requirement, but A is much farther off with only about 8 mushrooms and a signpost instead of the specified milestone.

2. Orb market reflections

A bustling sci-fi night bazaar painted in highly detailed cinematic concept-art style, 16:9: inside a transparent hexagonal glass dome on the moon of Velis, a chrome-plated tea vendor stands beneath hanging lanterns while a shallow black-water canal runs through the stall floor; the scene must show accurate reflections and refractions across the curved glass dome, polished chrome kettle, mirrored counter trim, and water surface, correctly reflecting nearby neon signs in the invented script "ZRAI-5", passing shoppers, and the violet planet visible outside; rainy atmosphere, hard neon highlights, deep indigo shadows, three-quarter view.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Lightning — Image B adheres much more closely to the prompt with a transparent hexagonal dome, visible violet planet, stronger sci-fi bazaar setting, mirrored surfaces, canal reflections, and clearer use of the invented ZRAI-5 signage. Image A is attractive and cinematic but misses key prompt specifics: the dome is more gazebo-like than transparent hexagonal glass, the moon/planet detail is wrong, and the reflection/refraction complexity is less convincingly emphasized.

3. Skyport treaty assembly

A grand fantasy-sci-fi diplomatic gathering in vibrant flat-vector design, 16:9: on a floating skyport terrace above a turquoise storm sea, seven interacting subjects compose one coherent scene—an antlered star navigator unrolling a glowing map, a jade-armored lizard ambassador offering a crystal seal, twin child inventors balancing a hovering toolbox between them, a wind-witch pouring tea from a levitating brass pot, and a stone golem porter holding stacked travel trunks—arranged in a balanced semicircle around a round mosaic table with pennants, with clear gestures and eye-lines linking everyone; golden sunset backlight, long shadows, clean geometric shapes, bold color blocking, elegant depth layering.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Lightning — Model B better matches the floating skyport terrace, semicircular diplomatic gathering, pennants, and clearer interaction among seven subjects around a round table. Model A has appealing flat-vector color blocking, but it misses several key actions/props and feels less coherent as the specified treaty assembly scene.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.