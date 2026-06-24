This matchup splits cleanly between Bagel’s eye for composition and Krea 2 Large’s stricter obedience to the brief. One model makes prettier images when it gets room to improvise; the other wins by actually delivering what was asked for.

Bagel’s best showing came in Color-Bound Forager Still Life, and it won for a real reason: it respected the scene structure. The dark neutral background and matte charcoal table are there, and all four objects read as distinct items instead of collapsing into a styled blur. That said, even in its win, Bagel drifted off-spec on the flat-vector treatment and pushed the mug closer to cyan than cobalt. It won because Krea 2 Large made a bigger mistake, blowing the background into bright green and turning the scarf into something patterned and fabric-like rather than moss-green wool.

But that was the exception. In Moth Count Trail Poster, Krea 2 Large was simply the more usable model. It followed the required text far more accurately, included both the luna moth and the flashlight icon, and kept the wording large enough to read. Bagel had the nicer poster instincts — better lantern mood, stronger graphic styling — but it failed the assignment: duplicated or missing text, extra unreadable copy, and no clear flashlight icon. That’s not a near miss; that’s prompt adherence breaking down in a task built around specific information design.

The gap widened in Rainy Hide Wildlife Photographer. Krea 2 Large nailed the brief’s concrete details: wooden hide at dawn, damp olive jacket, knit cap, telephoto lens on support, rough wood, mist, and a great crested grebe rendered with believable materials and light. Bagel’s image was attractive in a generic sense, but it missed too many of the prompt’s anchors. The bird reads more like a duck than a grebe, the scene feels cleaner than wet, and the whole image lacks the cold, damp, misty specificity the prompt demanded.

That pattern explains the aggregate score: 22.7 to 17.0 in Krea 2 Large’s favor. Bagel is the more stylish risk-taker, and when the brief is forgiving it can produce the more editorially appealing frame. But across these tasks, Krea 2 Large was the model that actually delivered the assignment instead of riffing on it.

Final call: Krea 2 Large wins because it is more reliable where it matters most — text fidelity, object inclusion, and prompt-specific scene construction. Bagel has taste, but Krea 2 Large has discipline, and discipline wins head-to-head.

How they were tested

We ran 3 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 17.0 to Krea 2 Large's 22.7.

1. Moth Count Trail Poster

A realistic ranger-station poster pinned to rough cedar boards, photographed straight-on for maximum legibility, 16:9. The poster is for a nighttime wildlife event and must contain exactly this easy-to-read text in clear sans-serif typography: "LANTERN MOTH COUNT" on the top line, "Fri 14 Aug" beneath it, and "Rill Fen Boardwalk" on the bottom. Add a simple illustrated luna moth and a small icon of a flashlight, but keep the text large, crisp, correctly spelled, and unobstructed. Cool dusk ambient light with a warm lantern glow from the left, natural paper texture, believable pushpins, clean layout, documentary-style realism.

Winner: Krea 2 Large — Model B follows the required text much more accurately, includes both the luna moth and flashlight icon, and keeps the wording large and legible. Model A has stronger poster styling and lantern mood, but it fails prompt adherence with duplicated/missing text, extra unreadable text, and no clear flashlight icon.

2. Color-Bound Forager Still Life

A meticulously arranged studio still life of four nature-foraging objects on a matte charcoal table, 16:9, rendered in vibrant flat-vector design with sharp edges and no gradients bleeding between items. The objects must be clearly separate and each keep its own exact color and material: a glossy cobalt-blue ceramic mug, a brushed copper field compass, a moss-green wool scarf, and a pale ivory carved wooden mushroom. Overhead softbox lighting, slight cast shadows, centered composition, dark neutral background, high clarity so the color and material of each object are unmistakable and do not swap or mix.

Winner: Bagel — Image A better matches the requested dark neutral background and matte charcoal table with all four objects clearly separated, though it misses the flat-vector style and the mug reads more cyan than cobalt. Image B has a stronger cobalt mug and clearer compass, but it violates the background requirement with a bright green backdrop and the scarf appears patterned fabric rather than a moss-green wool scarf.

3. Rainy Hide Wildlife Photographer

A photorealistic scene inside a wooden wildlife hide overlooking reeds at dawn, 16:9. A wildlife photographer sits near the window wearing a damp olive canvas jacket and charcoal knit cap, one hand on a black magnesium-alloy telephoto lens mounted to a tripod, the other resting on a scratched oak windowsill. Outside, a great crested grebe glides through misty water. The image should emphasize physically convincing materials and lighting: cool dawn light entering from the window, warm bounce from the timber interior, realistic skin tones, wet fabric sheen, matte metal on the camera body, subtle reflections on the lens glass, rough wood grain, accurate shadows, and believable atmospheric moisture.

Winner: Krea 2 Large — Image B matches the prompt much more closely: it clearly shows a wooden hide at dawn, a damp olive jacket and knit cap, a telephoto lens on support, rough wood, atmospheric mist, and a great crested grebe with convincing lighting and materials. Image A is attractive but misses key prompt details—the bird appears to be a duck rather than a grebe, the scene feels cleaner and less damp, and the material/lighting realism is less specifically aligned to the requested wet, misty dawn mood.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.