This wasn’t a squeaker. Across eight image-editing and generation tasks, one model consistently hit the brief while the other too often missed core details or collapsed on execution.

Bagel never really got into this fight. On the aggregate, Nano Banana Lite Edit wins 69.5 to 40.5, and the statistical read is even harsher: 98% confidence, decisive. The task count tells the same story — 7 wins to 1, no ties — which is what a real separation looks like, not a judge-call coin flip dressed up as a verdict.

What stands out is how Nano Banana Lite Edit won. It wasn’t just prettier; it was more obedient to the prompt. It took named style better in the ukiyo-e task, handled perspective and scale more convincingly in the library aisle, respected negation constraints in the reading nook, and absolutely buried Bagel on count-and-layout precision in the 17-can product lineup. On the kitchen-counter scene and the sneaker action shot, it also showed the stronger instinct for editorial composition and commercially legible storytelling.

Bagel’s losses weren’t subtle. In several tasks it missed key requested elements, drifted into blur, or failed the assignment outright — most notably on the Hushmint Blueprint Mixer, where it was essentially blank while Nano Banana Lite Edit at least delivered the blueprint concept with recognizable drafting structure. That kind of failure matters more than aesthetic quibbles because it exposes a reliability gap: if the prompt is specific, Bagel is far more likely to wander.

The one bright spot for Bagel was hands and anatomy, where it more convincingly showed the actual act of tying a friendship bracelet, while Nano Banana Lite Edit produced a nicer image that missed the core action. That win is real, but it’s also isolated. It doesn’t offset repeated misses on constraint-following, scene logic, and prompt completeness elsewhere.

Final call: Nano Banana Lite Edit is the clear winner. Not by vibe, not by marginal preference, but by decisive, high-confidence superiority on the thing that matters most in this matchup: reliably producing the image you actually asked for.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 40.5 to Nano Banana Lite Edit's 69.5.

1. Named art style

A ukiyo-e woodblock print of a fishing boat riding a large cresting wave at dawn, faithful to the flat color planes, bold outlines, and stylized foam of the tradition, muted indigo and cream palette.

Winner: Nano Banana Lite Edit — Model B is much more faithful to the ukiyo-e woodblock print tradition, with period-appropriate composition, flat color planes, bold outlines, stylized foam, and a muted indigo/cream palette; it also includes convincing print-like framing and calligraphy. Model A is attractive and wave-focused, but feels more like a simplified modern illustration and is less compositionally rich and stylistically authentic. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A is highly faithful to ukiyo-e woodblock conventions, with flat color planes, bold outlines, stylized foam, muted indigo/cream tones, and a strong fishing-boat-in-wave composition at dawn. Model B captures the general wave-and-boat idea but feels more like a simplified digital illustration, with less authentic ukiyo-e structure, brighter palette, and weaker compositional richness.)

2. Kitchen Counter Rush

A lively editorial-style 16:9 scene on a sunlit apartment kitchen counter showing a coherent cluster of everyday consumer products being used together: a barista pouring oat milk into iced coffee beside a compact espresso machine, a child reaching for blueberry yogurt, a terrier sniffing a grocery tote spilling scallions and tangerines, a phone propped on a recipe app, and a half-open parcel of reusable food containers, arranged in a balanced triangular composition with warm late-morning window light, natural shadows, realistic textures, and candid interaction between all subjects.

Winner: Nano Banana Lite Edit — Model B captures nearly all requested elements with coherent candid interaction, balanced editorial composition, and realistic kitchen-counter storytelling. Model A has appealing light and texture but misses key prompt details like blueberry yogurt, recipe app, reusable food containers, and the dog sniffing a spilling grocery tote, while also feeling less coherent overall. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A captures nearly all requested elements with stronger editorial storytelling, balanced grouping, and clearer interaction among subjects. Model B has appealing light and polish, but misses key prompt details like iced coffee with oat milk being poured, blueberry yogurt interaction, reusable containers parcel, and the specified terrier/grocery-tote setup.)

3. Perspective & scale

A photorealistic one-point-perspective shot down a long empty library aisle, shelves receding to a single vanishing point, books getting consistently smaller with distance and nothing warped or wrongly sized, warm overhead light, 16:9.

Winner: Nano Banana Lite Edit — Model B clearly delivers a photorealistic library aisle with strong one-point perspective, consistent scale recession, warm lighting, and solid detail. Model A matches the general aisle concept but is excessively blurred, weakening realism, composition clarity, and confidence in correct perspective/scale. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A clearly delivers a photorealistic one-point-perspective library aisle with strong symmetry, consistent scale recession, and warm overhead lighting. Model B has the basic aisle perspective, but the image is heavily blurred and less convincing photorealistically, weakening both adherence and technical quality.)

4. Hushmint Blueprint Mixer

A meticulous blueprint-style technical illustration of a retro countertop hand mixer, shown in three-quarter view with a small exploded inset of the whisk attachment, restricted strictly to the named Hushmint palette: deep pine green, muted mint, pale sage, warm ivory, and charcoal linework only, on a clean flat background with precise drafting lines, subtle screenprint texture, balanced negative space, and absolutely no colors outside that palette.

Winner: Nano Banana Lite Edit — Model A is essentially blank and fails to depict the requested subject. Model B clearly presents a blueprint-style retro hand mixer with drafting lines, an exploded whisk inset, and mostly faithful Hushmint palette usage, though it includes a bowl not requested and some text/palette labeling inconsistencies. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A closely matches the blueprint-style retro hand mixer brief with the specified palette, three-quarter view, exploded whisk inset, drafting lines, and legible technical labeling. Model B is essentially blank and fails to depict the subject or satisfy the prompt.)

5. Negation

A cozy reading nook with an armchair, a stack of books, and a mug of tea by a window — with absolutely NO plants, NO lamps, and NO artwork or picture frames anywhere in the frame. Warm afternoon light, 16:9.

Winner: Nano Banana Lite Edit — Model B adheres much better to the negation constraints, showing a cozy reading nook with books and tea and no visible plants, lamps, or wall art. Model A is attractive but clearly violates the prompt with a large plant and framed artwork on the walls. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A closely matches the requested cozy reading nook and correctly avoids plants, lamps, and artwork, with warm afternoon light and strong composition. Model B violates the negation constraints by including a large plant and framed artwork, despite having a pleasant aesthetic.)

6. Citrus Can Lineup

A crisp studio product photograph of exactly 17 distinct sparkling-water cans standing upright in a gentle arc on a brushed aluminum tabletop, every can fully visible and individually countable, each with a different invented citrus flavor label and slightly different color band, shot straight-on at eye level with soft diffused commercial lighting, razor-sharp focus, clean pale-gray backdrop, subtle reflections, 16:9.

Winner: Nano Banana Lite Edit — Model B clearly matches the prompt with exactly 17 upright, distinct cans in a gentle arc on a brushed aluminum tabletop, with sharp focus and good studio lighting. Model A shows far too few cans, is heavily out of focus, and misses the required count, clarity, and product-photo precision. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A closely matches the prompt with a studio-style straight-on lineup of 17 upright, fully visible cans in a gentle arc on a metallic tabletop, with distinct citrus-themed labels and good reflections. Model B fails key requirements: it shows only about 10 cans, lacks sharp focus, and does not provide individually countable, clearly rendered products.)

7. Sneaker Splash Sprint

A dynamic advertising image of a runner’s bright teal sneaker captured mid-stride as it slashes through a shallow rain puddle on a city bike lane, droplets exploding outward and motion streaks trailing behind, the sole flexing visibly and loose lace tips whipping in the air, rendered in ultra-detailed high-speed commercial photography with dramatic low-angle perspective, cool overcast light, sharp frozen splash against a softly blurred urban background, 16:9.

Winner: Nano Banana Lite Edit — Model B better matches the prompt with a clear city bike lane, visible loose lace tips whipping upward, stronger sense of mid-stride motion, and a more convincing commercial low-angle action shot. Model A is clean and striking but feels more centered/static, misses the bike-lane context, and shows less sole flex and motion streak energy. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the prompt with a dramatic low-angle commercial action shot, visible sole flex, whipping lace tips, and a convincing city bike-lane puddle splash. Model B is clean and attractive but misses the specified side-on mid-stride energy, bike-lane context, and motion-streaked advertising feel.)

8. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: Bagel — Model A better matches the prompt by showing both hands actively tying a friendship bracelet with a plausible grip and clear focus on the hand interaction, though the image is more portrait-like than 16:9. Model B is aesthetically pleasing and technically strong, but it depicts adjusting or wearing a bracelet rather than tying one, so it misses the core action in the prompt. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B better matches the prompt by showing both hands clearly tying a friendship bracelet with a plausible grip and stronger focus on hand anatomy. Model A is attractive and naturalistic, but it depicts fastening/wearing a finished bracelet on a wrist rather than actively tying one.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.