This matchup wasn’t competitive on the numbers: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing dominated the task board and won with decisive statistical confidence. The interesting question isn’t who won, but why Bagel failed to convert even once despite a few flashes of promise.

Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing takes this one in a rout. The aggregate score gap is huge—71.5 to 48.3—and the statistical read is as strong as it gets: 100% confidence, decisive. On task wins, it’s even harsher: Seedream wins 7, Bagel wins 0, with 1 tie. That is not a stylistic preference split or a photo finish. It’s a comprehensive loss.

What separates Seedream is basic reliability on prompt adherence. It was better on the cryo dock warning poster, where Bagel’s text handling fell apart; better on the Art Deco oracle, where it actually delivered the setting, prop detail, and clean title text; better on reflections and glass, where the required apple/window reflections mattered; better on perspective and scale in the library aisle; and better on attribute binding, where Bagel committed the kind of object-placement mistake that instantly sinks a result. These are not niche misses. They’re core image-model competencies.

Bagel’s problem is that its best moments didn’t cash out into wins. In several judge notes, it showed appealing composition or a cleaner front-facing layout, and in the bioluminescent courier task it at least had a case on the requested vector simplification—hence the lone tie. But again and again it either dropped crucial prompt details, drifted from the requested scene, or broke on exactness: malformed poster text, the wrong botanical subject emphasis, weaker named-style fidelity, or incorrect spatial binding. That pattern is fatal in a head-to-head test.

The most damning part is breadth. Seedream didn’t just win one category; it won across text-heavy design, stylized illustration, photorealistic reflections, perspective discipline, and compositional logic. When a model can beat its rival on both aesthetic interpretation and technical obedience, there isn’t much left to debate.

Final call: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing is the clear and decisive winner. Bagel wasn’t merely edged out—it was outclassed.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bagel scored 48.3 to Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing's 71.5.

1. Cryo Dock Warning Poster

A sharply legible safety poster mounted on the frosted bulkhead of an interstellar cryo dock, designed in high-contrast industrial graphics with large readable text that says exactly: "BAY 12 — HELIX ARRIVALS" on the first line and "NO THAWING BEYOND THIS LINE" beneath it; clean sans-serif typography, hazard stripe accents, white and amber text on deep navy, slight ice crystals around the edges but no distortion over the letters, front-facing composition, 16:9.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B better matches the cryo dock setting, color scheme, hazard accents, and renders the required text cleanly and almost exactly, though it is angled rather than fully front-facing. Model A is front-facing but the text is broken across lines incorrectly and includes extraneous malformed characters, reducing adherence and polish. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A matches the requested cryo dock warning poster closely, with correct text, readable industrial styling, deep navy palette, hazard accents, and frost confined mostly to the edges. Model B has stronger frontality but breaks the exact text layout, adds extraneous symbols, uses a squarer composition, and feels less like a mounted poster on a frosted interstellar bulkhead.)

2. Macro Xenobotanist Specimen

An extreme macro close-up of a xenobotanist's gloved fingertips holding a translucent comet-lily petal covered in hexagonal dew droplets, photographed with a 100mm macro lens effect: razor-sharp detail on the nearest droplets, dreamy falloff into soft bokeh, iridescent cyan and coral highlights from lab grow-lights, dark blurred greenhouse background, shallow depth of field.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B better matches the prompt by clearly showing a translucent petal held by gloved fingertips in a greenhouse-like lab with cyan/coral grow-light highlights and strong macro depth-of-field. Model A is beautiful and macro-focused, but it depicts more of a whole flower than a single comet-lily petal and misses the specified hexagonal dew droplets and lab setting. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the prompt's extreme macro of a translucent petal held by gloved fingertips, with cyan/coral lab lighting, greenhouse bokeh, and convincing shallow depth of field. Model B is attractive and macro-like, but it shows a whole flower rather than a single translucent comet-lily petal, and the background/lighting feel less like a dark blurred greenhouse lab scene.)

3. Art Deco Star Oracle

A faithful Art Deco illustration of a celestial oracle seated within the observatory of the airship Zephra-9, gazing into a radiant astrolabe of black opal and gold; symmetrical stepped architecture, sunburst motifs, lacquer-black shadows, metallic gold linework, jade accents, glamorous 1930s poster elegance, dramatic uplighting, perfectly composed centerpiece, 16:9.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B much more fully realizes the prompt with a celestial oracle in an airship observatory, a radiant black-opal-and-gold astrolabe, jade accents, strong Art Deco architecture, and even correct text rendering of 'ZEPHRA-9.' Model A has elegant symmetry and Deco styling, but it is too minimal and misses key prompt elements like the observatory setting, astrolabe detail, and glamorous 1930s poster richness. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better fulfills the full prompt with a celestial oracle in an airship observatory, radiant astrolabe, jade accents, gold linework, and strong symmetrical Art Deco grandeur; it also correctly renders the Zephra-9 text. Model B has cleaner poster-like Deco stylization, but it omits key prompt elements like the observatory setting, black opal astrolabe detail, airship context, and 16:9 composition.)

4. Named art style

A ukiyo-e woodblock print of a fishing boat riding a large cresting wave at dawn, faithful to the flat color planes, bold outlines, and stylized foam of the tradition, muted indigo and cream palette.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B is far more faithful to ukiyo-e woodblock print conventions, with flat color planes, bold outlines, stylized foam, and a muted indigo/cream palette, while also delivering a stronger, more dynamic composition. Model A captures the general wave-and-boat idea but feels simplified, blurry, and less authentic to the named style. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A is much more faithful to ukiyo-e woodblock print conventions, with flat color planes, bold outlines, stylized foam, and a muted indigo-and-cream palette; it also presents a stronger, more dynamic composition. Model B captures a wave-and-boat scene but looks more like a simplified digital illustration, with softer/blurry rendering and weaker adherence to the named style.)

5. Reflections & glass

A photorealistic close-up of a chrome teapot on a polished dark marble counter next to a glass of water; the window and a red apple on the counter must be correctly reflected in BOTH the chrome and the water's surface, dramatic side light, 16:9.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B better satisfies the key reflection requirement: the window and red apple are convincingly visible in both the chrome teapot and the water glass, while also maintaining a strong photorealistic kitchen scene. Model A is attractive and clean, but the water lacks the required reflected apple/window detail and the framing is less aligned with the requested 16:9 aspect ratio. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A better matches the prompt with a photorealistic close-up, polished dark marble, dramatic side light, and visible reflections of both the window and red apple in the chrome teapot and the water. Model B is attractive but misses the specified reflection behavior in the water and chrome, and its composition is less aligned with the requested close-up realism.)

6. Bioluminescent Courier Illustration

A clean stylized vector illustration of a young lunar marsh courier in a transparent rain cape standing on a glowing violet reed skiff, delivering a sealed brass message canister to a stilt village under misty turquoise dawn; crisp geometric shapes, limited palette of teal, plum, and brass, subtle rim light, calm hopeful mood, elegant negative space, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model B captures far more of the prompt’s narrative details—the transparent rain cape, glowing violet reed skiff, brass canister, misty turquoise dawn, and stilt village—while presenting a stronger atmosphere and more compelling scene. Model A fits the clean stylized/vector aspect better, but it misses key elements like the reed skiff and marsh setting and feels too simplified relative to the prompt. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B adheres much more closely to the requested clean stylized vector look, limited palette, geometric simplicity, and elegant negative space. Model A is atmospheric and detailed, but it reads more like painterly concept art than a crisp vector illustration and is less faithful to the specified style.)

7. Perspective & scale

A photorealistic one-point-perspective shot down a long empty library aisle, shelves receding to a single vanishing point, books getting consistently smaller with distance and nothing warped or wrongly sized, warm overhead light, 16:9.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B clearly delivers a photorealistic library aisle with strong one-point perspective, consistent scale recession, and warm overhead lighting. Model A captures the vanishing-point idea but is excessively blurred and lacks the technical clarity and realism needed for the prompt. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A clearly matches the prompt with a photorealistic, sharply rendered one-point-perspective library aisle, consistent scale recession, and warm overhead lighting. Model B has the basic aisle perspective and warm tone, but the extreme blur undermines photorealism, detail, and evaluation of correct scale and structure.)

8. Attribute binding

A photorealistic tabletop scene: a matte green cube to the LEFT of a glossy red sphere, a small blue cylinder BEHIND both, and a single yellow rubber duck sitting ON TOP of the cube. Colors must stay on the correct objects. Soft studio light, 16:9.

Winner: Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing — Model B correctly binds all attributes and spatial relations: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder is behind them, and the yellow duck sits on top of the cube. Model A gets the colors and general layout partly right but places the duck on the red sphere instead of on the cube, making it a major prompt-adherence failure. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model A correctly binds all key attributes: the matte green cube is left of the glossy red sphere, the blue cylinder is behind, and the yellow duck sits on top of the cube. Model B breaks the main spatial relation by placing the duck on the red sphere instead of the cube, and is also blurrier and less polished.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.