This one is functionally a draw. Juggernaut Flux Lightning is a bit stricter on perspective and palette discipline, while Bitdance is better at obeying fussy object placement and style-specific briefs, leaving the aggregate too close to separate with any confidence.

On the numbers, this is a dead heat: Juggernaut Flux Lightning posts a 58.2 to Bitdance’s 57.3, and that gap is small enough to mean essentially nothing. At 50% confidence either model is genuinely better, the only honest verdict is that they’re effectively even here. If you want a clean pecking order, this matchup doesn’t give you one.

The split in strengths is pretty clear. Juggernaut Flux Lightning is the more disciplined model when the brief leans on geometric control and formal restraint. It won Perspective & scale by producing the cleaner one-point perspective and more consistent recession, and it took Palette-locked archive atrium by staying closer to the specified Nordic Night palette and the cool architectural-illustration brief. It also did better on Exact counting—not because it nailed the prompt, but because Bitdance missed it much worse.

Bitdance, meanwhile, was stronger whenever the prompt demanded exact relationships or a named visual language rather than just polish. It won Precise rooftop placement by actually putting the tank, kayak, chair, cooler, umbrella, and seagull in the requested positions. It also took Memphis lobby fidelity, where its asymmetrical terrazzo desk, squiggle lamp, and candy-color postmodern cues read as unmistakably Memphis, while Juggernaut drifted into generic retro decor. And in Thirteen lanterns in rain court, Bitdance was simply the less wrong model: still imperfect, but much closer to the specified lantern count and courtyard setup.

The two ties tell the same story as the overall score: neither model could establish a durable edge. In Spatial layout, one judge preferred Juggernaut’s object placement while the other preferred Bitdance’s more convincing isometric read. In Hands & anatomy, Juggernaut looked cleaner and more anatomically plausible, while Bitdance felt more natural and closer to the intended bracelet-tying moment. That’s not a split decision hiding a winner; it’s evidence that both models trade blows and leave room for argument.

Final call: too close to call. Juggernaut Flux Lightning is a touch better at perspective-heavy, tightly art-directed scenes; Bitdance is a touch better at literal placement and style fidelity. Overall, they are effectively tied.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. Bitdance scored 57.3 to Juggernaut Flux Lightning's 58.1.

1. Perspective & scale

A photorealistic one-point-perspective shot down a long empty library aisle, shelves receding to a single vanishing point, books getting consistently smaller with distance and nothing warped or wrongly sized, warm overhead light, 16:9.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Lightning — Model B better matches the requested one-point perspective, with shelves and ceiling lines converging cleanly to a single vanishing point and book scale diminishing more consistently into the distance. Model A is attractive and photorealistic, but the softer focus and slightly less rigorous perspective make it feel less precise for this prompt. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the requested one-point perspective with a stronger central vanishing point, more symmetrical aisle composition, and very consistent scale recession of the shelves and books. Model A is also convincing and photorealistic, but its softer focus and slightly less precise symmetry make the perspective study feel less exact for this prompt.)

2. Palette-locked archive atrium

A quiet municipal archive atrium with a mezzanine staircase, potted cycads, steel filing cabinets, terrazzo floor, and a long skylight, rendered as a crisp contemporary architectural illustration in 16:9, lit by cool noon daylight; restrict the entire image strictly to the named color palette 'Nordic Night' and no other colors whatsoever: Prussian blue, slate gray, bone white, muted pine green, and tarnished brass, with absolutely no stray off-palette hues in reflections, plants, skin tones, sky, or shadows.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Lightning — Model B adheres more closely to the requested quiet municipal archive atrium and contemporary architectural-illustration feel, with a stronger mezzanine/skylight composition and a palette that stays nearer the specified Nordic Night range. Model A is attractive and spacious, but it introduces obvious off-palette sky blue, terracotta, and warmer brass/brown tones, making it less compliant with the strict color restriction. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B better matches the archive-atrium brief with a convincing mezzanine stair, filing cabinets, terrazzo floor, long skylight, and a restrained cool architectural look, though it still leaks off-palette greens and some warm accents. Model A has a pleasing open atrium composition, but it departs more from the strict Nordic Night palette with bright sky blues, terracotta pots, brown trunks, and brass/gold tones, making it less compliant overall.)

3. Precise rooftop placement

Documentary photojournalism, 16:9: on the rooftop terrace of a small coastal research station at sunrise, arrange these elements exactly as follows: a cylindrical silver water tank is on top of a concrete utility shed; a yellow kayak is leaning against the shed to the left of the tank; a red folding chair is to the right of the shed; a blue cooler is between the chair and the shed; a white seagull statue is behind the chair; and a striped beach umbrella is farther left than the kayak, with all relationships clearly visible from a slightly elevated camera angle.

Winner: Bitdance — Model A follows the specified spatial relationships much more closely: the tank is on the shed, the kayak is left of it, the chair is right of the shed, the cooler sits between chair and shed, and the umbrella is farther left, all from a slightly elevated angle. Model B is attractive but misses key placement details, especially putting the cooler to the right of the chair rather than between the chair and shed, and the seagull appears beside/forward rather than clearly behind the chair. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A follows the requested spatial arrangement more precisely: the silver tank is clearly on the shed, the yellow kayak is left of it, the red chair is to the right, the blue cooler sits between chair and shed, and the striped umbrella is farther left; Model B is attractive but places the cooler too far right of the chair and the seagull statue is not clearly behind the chair. Model B has stronger sunrise mood, but Model A is the better match for the exact rooftop placement task overall.)

4. Memphis lobby fidelity

A boutique hotel lobby designed in unmistakable 1980s Memphis style, shown in a wide 16:9 interior view under bright flash-lit editorial photography: zigzag carpet, terrazzo reception desk with asymmetrical geometry, squiggle lamp, laminate partitions, confetti patterns, candy-colored blocks, and playful postmodern furniture; the image must faithfully capture named Memphis design language rather than generic retro decor.

Winner: Bitdance — Model A more clearly conveys Memphis design language through the terrazzo asymmetrical reception desk, squiggle lamp, candy colors, laminate-like panels, and playful postmodern seating, even if the carpet pattern is less on-brief than a true zigzag. Model B has a stronger wide composition and a clear zigzag carpet, but it reads more like eclectic retro decor than unmistakable Memphis, with floral walls, conventional lighting, and weaker adherence to the named motifs. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A more faithfully captures named Memphis cues with an asymmetrical terrazzo reception desk, squiggle lamp, candy colors, laminate-like panels, and playful postmodern seating, while Model B reads more like generic retro hotel decor despite its strong zigzag carpet and colorful wall. Model B has a cleaner wide composition, but Model A better matches the specific design language requested and remains aesthetically cohesive.)

5. Thirteen lanterns in rain court

Documentary photojournalism style, 16:9: a rain-dampened interior courtyard of a converted textile mill at dusk, with brick arcades, puddled stone, and a glass roof, illuminated by EXACTLY 13 distinct paper lanterns hanging at varied heights; all 13 lanterns must be fully visible, separate, and individually countable, with no extra lanterns, no partial lanterns, and no other hanging lights that could be mistaken for them.

Winner: Bitdance — Model A is closer to the prompt’s converted-mill courtyard mood, wet stone floor, and glass-roofed brick arcade, though it appears to include extra small hanging lights beyond the lantern set and the lantern count is not cleanly exact. Model B is more atmospheric and polished, but it clearly violates the requirement with far more than 13 lanterns and additional wall lights that could be mistaken for hanging illumination. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres more closely to the prompt by presenting a converted mill courtyard with rain-wet stone, brick arcades, a glass roof, and exactly 13 fully visible lanterns that are easier to count without obvious competing hanging lights. Model B is moodier and attractive, but it appears to include more than 13 lanterns and also has additional wall lights plus a partially visible lantern at the far right, which hurts prompt adherence despite strong composition.)

6. Exact counting

A clean overhead flat lay on white marble of EXACTLY seven identical espresso cups arranged in a single straight row, each clearly separate and individually countable, even soft lighting, 16:9.

Winner: Juggernaut Flux Lightning — Model A badly misses the prompt by showing far more than seven cups and arranging them in multiple rows rather than a single straight row, though the image is clean and technically solid. Model B also fails the exact count and single-row requirement, but it is closer with fewer cups on white marble and a simpler overhead composition. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model B is much closer to the prompt because it presents a clean overhead flat lay on white marble with individually countable cups, though it shows six cups and not exactly seven in a single straight row. Model A fails the exact counting and arrangement requirements much more severely, showing many cups in multiple rows with harsher directional lighting, despite decent visual quality.)

7. Spatial layout

A clean isometric illustration of a bedroom: a bed against the LEFT wall, a round rug centered on the floor, a desk under the WINDOW on the back wall, and a floor lamp in the FRONT-RIGHT corner. Flat-vector style, consistent perspective.

Winner: Tie — Model B follows the requested spatial layout more accurately: the bed is clearly against the left wall, the round rug is centered, the desk sits under the back-wall window, and the floor lamp is placed in the front-right corner. Model A is attractive and polished, but the rug is not centered and the lamp reads more as mid-right than distinctly front-right, making the layout less faithful to the prompt. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better matches the requested isometric bedroom layout, with the bed clearly along the left wall, the desk under the back-wall window, and the floor lamp placed in the front-right area; it also has stronger visual polish and depth. Model B includes all key objects and a centered rug, but the perspective feels less convincingly isometric and the bed appears more detached from the wall, making the spatial layout less precise.)

8. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model B better matches the prompt with a single person tying bracelet threads, both hands clearly visible, stronger anatomical plausibility, and a cleaner shallow-depth-of-field composition. Model A looks natural but appears to show multiple people's hands and the bracelet-tying action is less clear, which weakens prompt adherence despite decent aesthetics. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better matches the prompt with a more natural candid feel, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, and a more plausible bracelet-tying interaction, even though it appears to include more than one person's hands. Model B has cleaner anatomy and strong technical polish, but it looks more staged and the object reads more like a knot of cord than a friendship bracelet in progress.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.