This one is close on points, but not in character. Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro is the stricter prompt-follower on human detail, while Happy Horse 1.1 wins by delivering the more convincing, better-shot video when mood and camera language matter most.

The aggregate says how tight this was: 15.6 to 15.4 in favor of Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video. But the split is more revealing than the margin. Seedance is the more literal model; Happy Horse is the better filmmaker.

In the red visor hurdler lockoff, Seedance earned its win by actually respecting the brief. It kept the teal chest logo, black half-tights, scarlet visor, beige tape on the left knee, silver wristwatch, wet reflective track, and the centered forward-dolly composition in view with far better continuity. Happy Horse got the basic hurdling action across, but it let too many specifics drift, and on a prompt this wardrobe- and framing-dependent, that matters.

The deciding swing came in canal sprint at blue hour, where Happy Horse was plainly stronger. It captured the indigo-and-dock-light atmosphere, the lane-4 boathouse context, and the smooth rising drone perspective with more confidence, while also producing cleaner water reflections and a more polished overall image. Seedance had usable rowing motion and some environmental cues, but it never really found the sodium-lit blue-hour mood or the requested camera movement.

That leaves a clear editorial takeaway: Seedance is the tool you pick when exact apparel, props, and shot instructions need to survive generation. Happy Horse is the one you pick when the scene has to feel right on screen, not just check boxes from the prompt.

Final call: Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video wins. It loses the detail-discipline test, but takes the more cinematic task by a wider, more meaningful margin—and that edge is enough to make it the better overall video model in this matchup.

How they were tested

We ran 2 fresh video tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video scored 15.4 to Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video's 15.6.

1. Canal sprint at blue hour

A 7-second continuous shot at blue hour of a women’s single sculler in a matte citron racing shell powering down the narrow Kraaienveer training canal beside a weathered boathouse marked lane 4, while reeds along the bank sway in gusts, low clouds drift steadily overhead, and the dark water ripples with layered wake patterns and tiny wind-chop reflections; the camera glides sideways from a low drone angle, pacing her from left to right and gradually rising a few meters, cool sodium dock lights mixing with the last indigo daylight for a focused, hushed, determined mood, 16:9

Winner: Happy Horse 1.1 Image to Video — Model B matches the blue-hour canal mood, dock-light/indigo mix, lane-4 boathouse, and smooth rising drone perspective more closely, with cleaner water reflections and stronger overall cinematography. Model A has decent rowing action and reeds/boathouse context, but misses the sodium-light atmosphere and feels less faithful to the specified camera move and visual polish.

2. Red visor hurdler lockoff

A 6-second continuous shot of a lean track athlete named Niko Vale sprinting a straight practice lane and clearing three low graphite hurdles on a damp university infield, wearing the exact same white singlet with a small teal hexagon logo, black half-tights, scarlet visor, left-knee beige kinesiology tape, and a silver wristwatch visible throughout, with no change in face, build, clothing, or colors from first frame to last; the camera makes a smooth forward dolly at chest height while keeping him centered as stadium floodlights glow through a faint mist, creating crisp reflections on the wet track and an intense, disciplined mood, 16:9

Winner: Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video — Model A better matches the prompt’s wardrobe details and atmosphere: the teal chest logo, black half-tights, scarlet visor, beige left-knee tape, silver wristwatch, wet reflective track, and centered forward-dolly framing are all present with strong consistency. Model B has decent hurdling motion and wet-track visuals, but it misses key details like the half-tights/watch/tape consistency and appears less faithful to the specified university infield look and exact outfit continuity.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.