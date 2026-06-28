This matchup turns on a simple question: which model actually follows the shot as written instead of merely producing attractive video. Across both tests, Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video is the one that keeps control of action, staging, and scene logic.

Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video wins this one cleanly, 17.2 to 13.4, because it does the harder thing: it obeys the brief. Marey Realism V1.5 can generate mood, but in these tests mood kept coming at the expense of blocking, object interaction, and shot progression.

On Hail-Deck Ropework, Seedance is the more disciplined model. It gets the core mechanics right: the ropework on the blue tarp with the yellow rope is more faithful, the threading and tying read correctly, and character consistency holds together better through the sequence. It does miss some of the prompt’s weather and camera ambition — the hail is softer than it should be, and the wider arc is underplayed — but those are secondary misses. Marey nails the stormy deck atmosphere, yet the actual task falls apart: the tarp interaction is sloppier, and the tying action drifts away from the specified sequence.

The gap is even clearer on Fumarole Boardwalk Drift. Seedance tracks the requested low dolly along the cedar boardwalk into the geothermal basin with much better spatial logic. The dawn light, steam, two white birds, rippling pool, and the final geyser-sputter beside the dark boulder all land in a way that feels intentionally composed rather than incidentally pretty. Marey’s version has visual punch, but it keeps substituting style for adherence: the boardwalk is too narrow and too centered, the motion cues are weaker, and the end beat with the geyser and boulder never really resolves.

What separates these models is reliability under instruction. Marey Realism V1.5 is capable of striking imagery, but it repeatedly treats the prompt as a suggestion. Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video is the better production tool because it preserves scene geography, object relationships, and sequential action when the prompt asks for specific physical events.

Final call: Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video is the decisive winner. It is simply better at turning a written shot into the shot you asked for.

How they were tested

We ran 2 fresh video tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video scored 17.2 to Marey Realism V1.5's 13.4.

1. Hail-Deck Ropework

On the slick foredeck of the research cutter Zephyr Finch during a sudden hail squall, a red-haired deckhand in a mustard rain jacket braces against the wind and performs a precise sequence of tying down a flapping blue tarp with a yellow rope—threading the line through three steel eyelets, pulling it taut with both hands, looping a trucker’s hitch, and cinching the final knot—while pellets of hail bounce off the deck and the tarp snaps violently; the camera starts at waist height in a tight side angle, then slowly arcs forward and slightly upward around the deckhand to reveal the storm-tossed gray sea beyond, all in cold late-afternoon storm light with a tense, urgent mood, 16:9

Winner: Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video — Model A better matches the specified ropework on a blue tarp with a yellow rope and maintains stronger visual fidelity and character consistency, though it underplays the hail and wider camera arc. Model B captures the hail-swept deck and storm mood well, but the action is less faithful to the described threading/tying sequence and the tarp interaction looks looser and less precise.

2. Fumarole Boardwalk Drift

A single unbroken shot glides low and steadily along a cedar boardwalk through the geothermal basin of Kestrel Hollow at dawn as wind pushes ribbons of steam sideways across sulfur-yellow ground, a shallow pool begins mirror-still then shivers with widening ripples, two white wading birds step out of the mist, and at the end of the move a small geyser unexpectedly sputters to life beside a black volcanic boulder; the camera makes a slow forward dolly with a subtle left-to-right drift and gentle tilt up, maintaining one continuous take with no cuts, in pale blue sunrise light and a hushed, uncanny mood, 16:9

Winner: Bytedance Seedance V1.5 Pro Image To Video — Model A better matches the prompt’s continuous low dolly along a cedar boardwalk into a geothermal basin, with believable dawn light, steam, two white birds, rippling pool, and a geyser sputtering beside a dark boulder. Model B is visually striking but feels more stylized and less faithful: the boardwalk is too narrow and centered, motion cues are weaker, and the geyser/boulder end beat is not clearly realized.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.