This one wasn’t especially close on the numbers, even if several individual prompts were. GPT Image 2 API separated itself by being the more dependable model on prompt-critical composition and spatial fidelity, while Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing often looked nicer than it obeyed.

The topline is decisive: GPT Image 2 API takes the aggregate 72.0 to 65.2, and it does so with 97% confidence. That matters here because this wasn’t a vibes-only contest. Across eight tasks, GPT Image 2 API posted four outright wins, Seedream posted none, and the other four were ties. In editorial terms, that’s not a split decision; it’s one model consistently doing the harder, less glamorous job of actually following the brief.

Where GPT Image 2 API earned the win was on structure-heavy prompts where sloppiness gets exposed fast. It was better on Perspective & scale, stronger on the crowded but detail-sensitive Canal Festival Ensemble, more faithful on Rooftop Soundcheck Perspective, and clearly ahead on Spatial layout. Those are exactly the categories where image models tend to cheat with atmosphere, prettiness, or plausible-looking clutter. GPT Image 2 API was the one that more reliably held onto vanishing points, object placement, scale relationships, and prompt-specific scene logic.

Seedream’s pattern was different: it repeatedly came off as the more polished or mood-forward image maker without converting that into task wins. In Legible multi-line text, Hands & anatomy, Neon Alley Trumpet Solo, and Melancholy Glass-Harp Poster, the result was a tie because Seedream often had the cleaner typography, stronger atmosphere, or more refined poster sensibility—but not enough separation, and not enough consistency, to overturn the broader result. Put bluntly, Seedream frequently looked like the model with better taste, while GPT Image 2 API looked like the model with better discipline.

That distinction decides the matchup. If your priority is strict adherence—especially for compositions where perspective, layout, and multiple required elements must all land at once—GPT Image 2 API is the safer and stronger tool. Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing remains competitive on style-driven work, but in this test it never proved it could beat GPT Image 2 API when the prompt demanded precision rather than just aesthetic appeal.

Final call: GPT Image 2 API wins, decisively.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. GPT Image 2 API scored 72.0 to Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing's 65.2.

1. Perspective & scale

A photorealistic one-point-perspective shot down a long empty library aisle, shelves receding to a single vanishing point, books getting consistently smaller with distance and nothing warped or wrongly sized, warm overhead light, 16:9.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Image A better matches the prompt's long empty library aisle with a clear one-point perspective and shelves/books consistently receding to a single vanishing point. Image B is more polished and atmospheric, but the visible seating area at the end weakens the 'empty aisle' requirement and the perspective feels slightly less strictly singular. (Order-swapped judge pass: Both images capture a long library aisle with strong one-point perspective, but Model B adheres more strictly to the prompt with a cleaner single vanishing point, more consistent shelf/book scaling, and a more believable empty aisle. Model A is attractive and warmly lit, but the reading area at the end and slightly grander stylization make it a bit less exact to the requested empty aisle shot.)

2. Legible multi-line text

A minimalist event poster with three lines of crisp, correctly-spelled text stacked and centered: 'NIGHT MARKET' large on top, 'Fridays · 6–11pm' in the middle, 'Riverside Pier 4' at the bottom, on a deep navy background, clean sans-serif, subtle grain.

Winner: Tie — Both posters render the required text correctly and use a deep navy background with subtle grain, but Model B better matches the minimalist brief with cleaner centered spacing and more balanced typography. Model A is strong, though the oversized top line feels cramped and less refined for a minimalist event poster. (Order-swapped judge pass: Both images render the required text correctly and maintain the minimalist navy poster concept, but Model B has stronger hierarchy and more striking poster composition. Model A is cleaner and more restrained, though slightly less impactful and polished overall.)

3. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Both images show two visible hands tying a friendship bracelet with generally believable anatomy, but Model B better matches the prompt's natural candid-photo feel and soft daylight with a cleaner, more plausible grip on the threads. Model A is attractive and sharp, though the indoor couch setup feels less candid and the hand pose/thread interaction is slightly more staged. (Order-swapped judge pass: Both images show bracelet-making with visible hands, but Model B better matches the act of tying a friendship bracelet with a more plausible working setup and clearer finger anatomy. Model A is attractive and natural outdoors, yet the thread handling feels less convincing for active tying and the bracelet detail is less readable.)

4. Canal Festival Ensemble

An illustrated 16:9 festival scene at the invented Brindlehook Canal Fair showing several interacting subjects in one coherent composition: a brass trio playing from a narrow barge in the center, two tap dancers on the dock answering their rhythm, a child conductor on an overturned citrus crate, a pastry seller leaning from a red kiosk, and three spectators releasing paper swans into the water; balanced arrangement with clear sightlines, lively gestures, layered depth, and warm golden-hour light in a polished contemporary editorial illustration style.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model A matches the prompt more completely, clearly depicting the brass trio on a central barge, two tap dancers, child conductor on a citrus crate, pastry seller at a red kiosk, and three spectators releasing paper swans, all with strong sightlines and layered depth. Model B is attractive and painterly, but it misses key prompt details by placing four musicians instead of a brass trio and making the dancers less clearly tap-focused, with weaker spectator-release staging. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B adheres more completely to the prompt, clearly depicting the brass trio, two tap dancers, child conductor on a citrus crate, pastry seller at a red kiosk, and three spectators releasing paper swans in a balanced 16:9 editorial-style composition. Model A is attractive and warmly lit, but it misses key details by showing four musicians instead of a brass trio and less clearly staging the spectator swan-release interaction.)

5. Neon Alley Trumpet Solo

A cinematic 16:9 scene of a teenage trumpet soloist performing under a flickering magenta sign reading ORBIT LAUNDRY in a rain-slick service alley at neon night, with cyan spill from a vending machine, warm light leaking from a half-open kitchen door, reflective puddles, drifting steam, and strong wet-surface highlights creating a lonely electric after-midnight mood; photorealistic urban noir.

Winner: Tie — Both images fit the neon-noir alley prompt well, but Model B better captures the lonely after-midnight mood with stronger steam, wetter reflections, and a more atmospheric urban alley composition. Model A is cleaner and more legible, especially in the sign text, but feels slightly more staged and less moody. (Order-swapped judge pass: Both images strongly match the neon-noir alley prompt, but Model B adheres more closely with a clearly teenage soloist, stronger urban service-alley detail, and cleaner, more prominent ORBIT LAUNDRY text. Model A is moodier and beautifully atmospheric, yet the subject reads more silhouetted/ambiguous and the scene feels slightly less specific and grounded.)

6. Rooftop Soundcheck Perspective

A wide 16:9 rooftop soundcheck on the 18th floor of the fictitious Marrowglass Hotel, viewed from one corner so two parapet walls recede to the same distant vanishing point; a towering modular synthesizer rack in the near foreground, a drum kit mid-distance, and a tiny vocalist at the far end beside a striped windsock must all read at correct relative scale, with straight architectural lines, evenly spaced skylights, and no warped proportions; crisp cinematic realism under clear late-afternoon light.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Image A matches the specified corner viewpoint with both parapet walls receding cleanly to a shared vanishing point, and it nails the foreground/midground/background scale relationships with straight lines and evenly spaced skylights. Image B is attractive but breaks prompt adherence by centering the hotel structure on the roof, weakening the required perspective and introducing a less plausible rooftop layout. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B better matches the specified corner perspective with both parapet walls converging cleanly to a shared vanishing point, includes evenly spaced skylights, and reads the foreground synth / mid drum kit / distant vocalist scale progression more convincingly. Model A is attractive and realistic, but the viewpoint is less clearly from a corner and the architecture/skylight layout is less faithful to the prompt.)

7. Melancholy Glass-Harp Poster

A clean stylized illustration in the manner of a vintage travel poster: a lone glass-harp performer named Elsi Vane seated on a crescent stool in the Winter Conservatory of Port Luth, surrounded by frost-fern patterns on tall panes, teal and aubergine dominant palette, simplified geometric shapes, elegant vector linework, and a hushed wistful mood as pale moonlit blue filters through the greenhouse.

Winner: Tie — Both images fit the melancholy glass-harp travel-poster brief well, but Model B better captures the clean stylized vintage-poster feel, the crescent stool, and the moonlit winter conservatory atmosphere. Model A is elegant and polished, yet feels more like a luxe illustrated book cover/poster hybrid and less simplified/geometric than requested. (Order-swapped judge pass: Both images fit the vintage poster brief, but Model B better captures the stylized travel-poster look with cleaner geometric design, stronger teal/aubergine palette, and a more elegant wistful mood. Model A is beautiful and detailed, yet feels more like a painterly fantasy scene than a simplified vector-style poster and is less aligned with the specified palette.)

8. Spatial layout

A clean isometric illustration of a bedroom: a bed against the LEFT wall, a round rug centered on the floor, a desk under the WINDOW on the back wall, and a floor lamp in the FRONT-RIGHT corner. Flat-vector style, consistent perspective.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model A matches the requested isometric flat-vector layout very closely: the bed is against the left wall, the desk is under the back-wall window, the rug is centered, and the floor lamp sits in the front-right corner. Model B is attractive but not isometric, not really flat-vector, and its lamp is mid-right rather than clearly in the front-right corner. (Order-swapped judge pass: Model B matches the requested isometric flat-vector layout much more closely: the bed is on the left wall, the desk sits under the back-wall window, the rug is centered, and the floor lamp is in the front-right corner. Model A is attractive but is not isometric/flat-vector and places the lamp along the right wall rather than clearly in the front-right corner.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.