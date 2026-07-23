This one wasn’t subtle: GPT Image 2 API separated itself on the jobs that actually punish image models for sloppiness—text, prompt fidelity, constrained design, and tricky anatomy. Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing looked good often enough, but good-looking isn’t the same as being right.

The topline is decisive. GPT Image 2 API takes the matchup 71.4 to 63.8, wins 5 tasks to 0, and does it with 98% confidence. That matters, because this wasn’t a vibes-based edge or a split decision buried in subjective taste. Across the benchmark, Model A was simply the more reliable system when the prompt demanded precision rather than just atmosphere.

The clearest pattern: GPT Image 2 API kept nailing the unglamorous stuff that separates serious image generation from pretty misses. It won the Watchmaker Macro Bench by actually depicting the requested assembly moment—tweezers placing a ruby-colored gear into a chronometer on a walnut bench, with the engraved serial “N-4038” rendered correctly—while Seedream drifted into a more generic luxury-macro image with the wrong object and bad engraving. It also took Dock 7 Safety Placard and Legible multi-line text, where exact wording, hierarchy, and distance readability mattered. That’s not cosmetic; that’s competence.

Model A also proved more disciplined under stylistic constraints. In Restricted palette, it respected the flat-vector, four-color brief, while Seedream slipped into painterly texture and tonal drift. In Hands & anatomy, GPT Image 2 API delivered the more believable two-hand bracelet-tying scene, whereas Seedream introduced awkward extra-hand visibility and less natural grip. These are classic failure points for image models, and GPT Image 2 API was the one that looked like it understood the assignment instead of approximating it.

Seedream’s best showing was in the three ties, and even there it never converted aesthetic strengths into a category win. On Midnight Glassblower Poster, Reflections & glass, and Courier Leap in Rain, the judging split between Seedream’s mood and composition versus GPT Image 2 API’s stricter prompt adherence. That’s revealing: Seedream can be attractive, cinematic, even more immediately stylish—but it too often trades away specificity to get there.

Final call: GPT Image 2 API is the better image model here, and not by a technicality. It was more exact, more dependable, and far better at the tasks where small errors actually matter. Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing has visual flair, but GPT Image 2 API won the benchmark on execution.

How they were tested

We ran 8 fresh image tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. To cancel position bias, every task was judged twice — once in each presentation order — and every number reported here, including the headline totals, is the average of both passes. GPT Image 2 API scored 71.5 to Seedream 5.0 Pro Image Editing's 63.8.

1. Watchmaker Macro Bench

An extreme macro close-up of a watchmaker at work, tweezers lowering a ruby gear into a partially assembled tide chronometer on a walnut bench; true macro lens look with razor-thin depth of field, sparkling metal textures, reflected bench lamp highlights, blurred background tools dissolving into creamy bokeh, composition focused on the fingertips, gear teeth, and engraved serial "N-4038"

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model A matches the prompt more closely with a true macro watchmaking scene, visible engraved serial "N-4038," tweezers placing a ruby-colored gear into a partially assembled chronometer, and convincing shallow depth of field on a walnut bench. Model B is attractive and sharp, but it substitutes a faceted gemstone for a ruby gear, the engraving is incorrect, and the composition feels less specifically aligned to the requested tide chronometer assembly moment. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A matches the prompt much more closely by showing tweezers lowering a ruby-colored gear into a tide chronometer on a walnut bench, with convincing macro depth of field and clearly rendered engraved serial "N-4038." Model B is attractive and sharp, but it places a faceted gemstone rather than a ruby gear into the movement and the engraving/text details do not match the prompt as well.)

2. Midnight Glassblower Poster

A clean stylized illustration of a night-shift glassblower in a narrow canal-side workshop, rotating a glowing teal vase on a blowpipe while rain streaks the windows outside; crisp vector shapes, limited palette of ember orange, petrol blue, and cream, subtle grain like a vintage travel poster, dramatic backlit furnace glow and long diagonal shadows, confident poster composition with the worker centered and shelves of curious bottle forms receding behind, 16:9

Winner: Tie — Model B adheres more closely to the requested clean stylized poster feel: the centered worker, narrow canal-side workshop, rain-streaked windows, receding bottle shelves, furnace backlight, and long diagonal shadows all read clearly in a cohesive limited palette. Model A is striking and polished, but it leans more toward a detailed cinematic travel-ad illustration with prominent text and a less centered composition, making it less faithful to the specified crisp vector-poster brief. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better matches the requested vintage travel-poster feel with crisp stylization, limited ember-orange/petrol-blue/cream palette, centered worker, and strong poster composition; its added text is also rendered cleanly. Model B is atmospheric and beautiful, but it reads more like a painterly cinematic scene than a clean vector-style poster, and the worker is less centered with weaker poster-design emphasis.)

3. Dock 7 Safety Placard

A sharply photographed metal safety placard bolted to a warehouse wall, designed with impeccable legible typography and simple icons; the sign must read exactly: "PIER 7 / HELMET ZONE / CHECK BADGE" in large clear uppercase sans-serif, with high contrast navy text on matte pale yellow, minor scuffs and realistic screws, even industrial lighting, straight-on composition, easy to read from a distance

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model A adheres more closely to the requested straight-on warehouse safety placard with the exact text, strong legibility, simple icons, realistic screws, and high-contrast navy on pale yellow. Model B is also strong and readable, but the extra top-left icon and slightly less direct match to the specified simple placard design make it less faithful to the prompt. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres more closely to the prompt with the exact required text, simpler safety icons, stronger distance legibility, and a more warehouse-like mounted placard presentation. Model B is also strong and well rendered, but the extra bridge icon and less standardized layout make it slightly less faithful to the requested simple industrial safety placard.)

4. Legible multi-line text

A minimalist event poster with three lines of crisp, correctly-spelled text stacked and centered: 'NIGHT MARKET' large on top, 'Fridays · 6–11pm' in the middle, 'Riverside Pier 4' at the bottom, on a deep navy background, clean sans-serif, subtle grain.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model A better matches the requested poster hierarchy and centered stacked layout, with crisp, correctly spelled text, a deep navy background, and subtle grain; its larger top line also better reflects the prompt. Model B is clean and legible, but the text block sits left of center and the hierarchy feels flatter and less poster-like than requested. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres more closely to the poster brief with clearer hierarchy, stronger centered stacking, and crisp fully legible text, while still keeping the deep navy background and subtle grain. Model B is clean and readable, but its hierarchy is flatter and the overall composition feels less poster-like and less polished than Model A.)

5. Restricted palette

A flat-vector illustration of a mountain campsite at dusk using ONLY four colors — cream, burnt orange, teal, and charcoal — with no gradients and no stray off-palette colors, balanced composition, 16:9.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model A adheres much more closely to the prompt with a clean flat-vector look, a clearly restricted four-color palette, and a balanced 16:9 campsite composition. Model B is attractive, but it departs from the flat-vector requirement with painterly shading/texture and appears to introduce off-palette tones and gradient-like variation. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres more cleanly to the restricted four-color flat-vector requirement, with crisp shapes, no obvious off-palette drift, and a strong balanced 16:9 composition. Model B is attractive and detailed, but it appears to introduce extra tonal variation and texture that weakens the strict limited-palette, flat-vector brief compared with Model A.)

6. Reflections & glass

A photorealistic close-up of a chrome teapot on a polished dark marble counter next to a glass of water; the window and a red apple on the counter must be correctly reflected in BOTH the chrome and the water's surface, dramatic side light, 16:9.

Winner: Tie — Model B better satisfies the key reflection requirement: the window and red apple are clearly and plausibly reflected in both the chrome teapot and the glass of water, while Model A’s water glass lacks a convincing apple reflection and feels less aligned with the prompt. Model A is moodier and attractive, but Model B has stronger prompt adherence, cleaner object relationships, and a more balanced 16:9 close-up composition. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A adheres more closely to the prompt with a stronger photorealistic close-up, more dramatic side lighting, and notably better reflection logic on the chrome teapot, including the window and apple. Model B is attractive and clear, but the water reflection/refraction is less convincing and the overall scene feels slightly less dramatic and precise than Model A.)

7. Courier Leap in Rain

A bicycle courier in a saffron rain shell launching off a curb through a flooded tram-track intersection, one hand gripping the bars and the other steadying a box labeled "Aster Reef Instruments" on the rear rack; captured mid-action with water spray arcing outward, wheels motion-blurred, wet neon reflections streaking across the pavement, low angle cinematic framing, stormy dusk light, dynamic urban energy, 16:9

Winner: Tie — Model B adheres more closely to the prompt by clearly showing the courier mid-leap off a curb at a flooded tram-track intersection, with one hand on the bars and the other steadying the labeled box; its stormy dusk mood and dynamic urban framing also feel more on-brief. Model A is highly polished and cinematic, but the action reads more like riding through a splash than launching off a curb, and the courier is not visibly steadying the box with the free hand. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A matches the prompt more completely with a clearer flooded tram-track intersection, stronger low-angle cinematic energy, and a more convincing pose where one hand steadies the labeled box while the other grips the bars. Model B is also strong and has excellent stormy mood and readable text, but the leap feels less dramatic and the box placement/hand interaction is less aligned with the prompt.)

8. Hands & anatomy

A natural candid photo of a person tying a friendship bracelet, both hands clearly visible with anatomically correct fingers and a plausible grip on the threads, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, 16:9.

Winner: GPT Image 2 API — Model A better matches the prompt with a natural candid photo feel, soft daylight, shallow depth of field, and two clearly visible hands with mostly plausible anatomy and grip on the bracelet threads. Model B is attractive and sharp, but the extra visible hand and less candid, more staged composition reduce prompt adherence for the specified two-hand bracelet-tying scene. (Second judge pass, order swapped — scores are the average of both: Model A better matches the prompt with a believable bracelet-tying setup, both hands clearly visible, and more anatomically plausible finger positions and thread handling. Model B is attractive and well-lit, but the hand anatomy and grip feel less natural, with an awkward extra-visible palm/hand arrangement that weakens realism.)

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.