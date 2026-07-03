This one wasn’t a blowout, but grok-4.3 won on the tasks that most clearly expose whether a model can follow instructions precisely and write with judgment. mistral-medium-2505 had one meaningful edge, yet grok-4.3 was the steadier, more reliable finisher across the set.

The aggregate score says it plainly: grok-4.3 wins 34.0 to 31.0. More important than the margin is how it got there. On this batch, grok-4.3 was better at the unglamorous stuff that actually decides whether output is usable: tighter pattern handling, stricter compliance with formatting constraints, and stronger control of tone in business writing.

The clearest technical separation showed up in python-log-redactor. Both models handled IPv4 redaction, but grok-4.3 wrote the better ticket matcher by using word boundaries. That matters: it avoids clobbering strings like XTCK-12345Y or malformed IDs like TCK-123456 , where mistral-medium-2505’s regex is more likely to over-match. That’s not a stylistic nit; it’s the difference between a redactor that respects the spec and one that quietly rewrites data it shouldn’t.

grok-4.3 also took vendor-delay-email by sounding like someone who understands partner communication rather than someone filling out a template. It explicitly owned the delay, explained the quality issue cleanly, and presented split shipment as a practical mitigation. mistral-medium-2505’s version was competent, but the bullet-heavy structure and more generic phrasing made it feel less natural and less accountable for an external email.

mistral-medium-2505’s best win came in meeting-summary-actions, and it was a legitimate one. It stayed anchored to the notes, using due dates like “before resubmission,” “Thursday morning,” and “before launch” instead of inventing calendar commitments. grok-4.3’s summary was otherwise strong, but assigning unsupported Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday EOD deadlines is exactly the kind of confident fabrication that creates downstream messes.

Then grok-4.3 closed the door on messy-orders-to-json by doing the simplest thing correctly: returning only valid JSON in the requested schema. mistral-medium-2505 had the right content, but wrapping correct JSON in explanatory text and markdown fencing is still a miss when the instruction is “JSON only.” Final call: grok-4.3 is the sharper model here—more exact when precision matters, more disciplined about output format, and more convincing in real-world writing.

How they were tested

We ran 4 fresh text tasks, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. grok-4.3 scored 34.0 to mistral-medium-2505's 31.0.

1. python-log-redactor

Language: Python 3. Write a function redact_log(line: str) -> str for a customer-support tool. Replace any IPv4 address with [IP] and any ticket ID of the form TCK- followed by 5 digits with [TICKET] , but do not alter timestamps, ports, or longer numeric strings. Example: 2026-04-18 09:14:22 connect from 10.24.8.19:443 for TCK-48102 -> 2026-04-18 09:14:22 connect from [IP]:443 for [TICKET] . Return code only.

Winner: grok-4.3 — Both solutions correctly redact IPv4 addresses, but A is better because its ticket regex uses word boundaries, avoiding accidental replacement inside longer strings like XTCK-12345Y or TCK-123456 . B may over-match ticket IDs embedded in larger tokens, so it adheres less precisely to the specification.

2. vendor-delay-email

Draft an email to a retail buyer at North Quay Outfitters. Audience: external business partner. Goal: explain that the first shipment of 1,200 ember-orange travel mugs will arrive 9 days late because the lid supplier in Brno failed inspection, but offer a split shipment of 400 units on the original date and the remainder the following week. Tone: accountable, calm, solution-oriented. Length: 140-180 words.

Winner: grok-4.3 — A better matches the requested accountable, calm, solution-oriented tone by explicitly taking responsibility, explaining the quality issue clearly, and framing the split shipment as a practical mitigation. B is solid and concise, but it feels slightly more generic and less accountable, and the bullet-point format is a bit less natural for an external partner email.

3. meeting-summary-actions

Read these meeting notes and provide: (1) a 2-sentence summary, and (2) a bullet list of action items with owner and due date. Notes: - Monday 8:30 sync for the Pineglass mobile app launch. - Mira: Android crash rate dropped from 2.8% to 0.9% after the image-cache patch; still seeing failures on Galaxy A13 when offline mode is toggled twice. - Devlin: App Store review screenshot 3 still shows the old pricing screen. Needs replacement before resubmission. - Hana: Legal approved the revised location-consent copy, but only for US/Canada. EU wording is still under review until Thursday. - Omar: Influencer promo codes are generated, but the checkout system is not tagging campaign source correctly for codes starting with GLASS-AMB- . - Decision: keep the launch date of May 14 if the EU copy is approved by Thursday 3 pm; otherwise ship US/Canada first and delay EU by one week. - Action ideas discussed: Mira to reproduce the Galaxy A13 bug; Devlin to replace screenshot 3; Hana to chase legal Thursday morning; Omar to patch code-tagging and verify in staging.

Winner: mistral-medium-2505 — Model B better adheres to the notes by using due dates grounded in the discussion ('before resubmission,' 'Thursday morning,' 'before launch') rather than inventing unsupported deadlines. Model A’s summary is strong, but it assigns specific due dates like Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday EOD that are not stated in the meeting notes.

4. messy-orders-to-json

Convert the messy order notes below into valid JSON as an array of objects. Use this exact schema per object: { "order_id": string, "customer": string, "sku": string, "qty": integer, "rush": boolean, "ship_by": string|null } . Rules: trim spaces, normalize rush to true/false, convert missing ship date to null, preserve order shown. Order notes: 1) order=QN-204 | customer: Leda Farm Supply | sku "AX-9B" | qty 14 | rush yes | ship_by 2026-07-11 2) customer= Marrow & Kite ; qty=3 ; order_id=QN-205 ; ship_by= ; sku=PK-77 ; rush=no 3) QN-206 / sku: TT-004 / customer: "Ilex Studio" / qty: 1 / RUSH: TRUE / ship by: 2026-07-09 4) order_id QN-207, customer Northline Clinic, sku RX-2, qty 25, rush false, ship_by 2026-07-15

Winner: grok-4.3 — A exactly follows the instruction by outputting only valid JSON in the requested array/object schema. B’s JSON content is correct, but it adds explanatory text and markdown fencing, so it does not strictly satisfy the requirement to convert the notes into valid JSON only.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.