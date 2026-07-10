This matchup turned on a basic but decisive failure: Kimi-K2.7-Code didn’t get its scene on screen, while mistral-medium-3-5 did. With only one scored task, the edge is still a lean rather than a rout, but the result is straightforward.

There isn’t much ambiguity here. On Clockwork Reef Bloom, Kimi-K2.7-Code lost for the simplest possible reason: its scene code failed to render. In a code-driven animation test, that’s not a stylistic miss or a minor quality gap — it’s a non-starter.

mistral-medium-3-5 wins by clearing the bar that matters most: producing a working result. That may sound like faint praise, but reliability is the foundation of any generative coding model. If one model renders and the other doesn’t, the comparison ends there.

The aggregate reflects that reality: 7.0 to 0.0, with task wins at 1 to 0. Because this head-to-head rests on a single evaluated task, the statistical read is appropriately modest: mistral-medium-3-5 wins with 75% confidence, a lean rather than a blowout. That keeps the verdict disciplined without softening what happened.

Final call: mistral-medium-3-5 takes this matchup. Not because it dazzled across a broad slate, but because Kimi-K2.7-Code failed the core requirement on the only task that counted.

How they were tested

We ran 1 fresh anim task, generated on the fly for this matchup so neither model could prepare in advance, and had gpt-5.4 score each one. Kimi-K2.7-Code scored 0.0 to mistral-medium-3-5's 7.0.

1. Clockwork Reef Bloom

Animate a twilight undersea scene where a circular coral reef behaves like intricate clockwork: layered rings of procedurally built coral fins, anemone fronds, and shell-like vanes slowly open, interlock, and rotate in coordinated rhythms while tiny bioluminescent plankton drift through the gaps. Use only procedural geometry/materials/lighting to create a rich aquatic mood with caustic-like light shafts, soft particulate glow, and a seamless ~6-second loop that clearly reads as a mechanical reef blooming and resetting.

Winner: mistral-medium-3-5 — Model A's scene code failed to render.

See every prompt and the full side-by-side outputs in the interactive Head-to-Head.