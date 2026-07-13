Healthcare voice AI is moving from scheduling into billing, where startups have to prove they can reduce staff load, collect payments, and keep patient trust.

Alex Cohen, Hello Patient's CEO, has pushed his healthcare AI agents from front-desk access into a more sensitive workflow: explaining bills and collecting payments on the phone.

In a July 9 PR Newswire announcement, Hello Patient said Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet has retired voicemail on its centralized Georgia billing line and is using a Hello Patient AI agent to answer calls around the clock. Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet, described in the announcement as Georgia's largest urgent care network with 88 locations, named the agent Pete for its patients.

The numbers are worth reading as a customer case study rather than independent audited performance. Hello Patient says Pete now handles more than 20,000 patient billing calls a month with no hold time, resolves about 48% without staff involvement, and frees close to 1,000 staff hours a month. The measurement period covers the agent's first three months on the billing line, through June 2026, and the underlying call volume, containment, and payment rates come from Hello Patient analytics.

That caveat does not make the deployment small. Billing calls are a harder test for voice AI than appointment FAQs. A patient calling about a confusing charge is often frustrated, may need insurance details explained, and may decide during the call whether to pay, dispute, or ignore a balance. Hello Patient says Pete verifies the caller, finds the bill without requiring an account number, explains charges and insurance coverage, walks through allowed payment-plan options, texts a secure payment link, and opens a ticket with the conversation attached when a staff member needs to step in.

Cohen's stated thesis is simple and operational. "Most groups can't staff enough people for that call volume, so we built an agent that can handle it," he said in the announcement. Hello Patient says its agents are built only for healthcare, are HIPAA-compliant and SOC 2 Type 2 certified, sign a business associate agreement with each client, and do not give medical advice.

From missed calls to revenue-cycle work

Hello Patient was founded in 2024 in Austin, according to the announcement, and has marketed itself around a broad patient communications agent rather than a billing-only product. Its homepage invites prospects to test Mia, a live demo agent, and says the platform can answer calls, texts, and chats, book appointments, verify insurance, collect patient information, manage bill pay through a revenue-cycle assistant, reschedule no-shows, answer inquiries, and run recall campaigns.

Hello Patient's own site claims 100% answer rates across calls, texts, and chat, 18% more appointments booked, and a 95% reduction in patient wait times. Those are marketing claims from Hello Patient, and the homepage does not show the full methodology beside them. The stronger data point in the Piedmont case is narrower: a large urgent-care operator moved a real billing line away from voicemail and kept the AI in production long enough to report three months of call data.

Before the rollout, according to the announcement, WellStreet's Georgia billing call center had routine patient billing questions stacking up in the same business-hour window. Patients waited up to five minutes during the day, while after-hours calls went to voicemail. Weekends created callback queues. On June 1, 2026, WellStreet standardized billing call center hours to 8 AM to 5 PM weekdays across all four states and formally retired voicemail, with the AI agent answering every call outside and inside those hours.

That timing matters. Hello Patient is not simply selling after-hours coverage. Hello Patient is selling management the ability to compress live staff coverage while claiming better patient responsiveness. WellStreet says the freed time is now spent on disputed charges, payment plans, and complex claims. Hello Patient's staff-hour estimate assumes four minutes saved for each billing call the agent resolves alone and two minutes saved for each escalated call passed to staff with context. Across the reported monthly call volume, Hello Patient says that equals nearly 1,000 staff hours a month, or almost 12,000 hours a year.

The 48% containment figure cuts both ways. It means Hello Patient has reached meaningful automation in a workflow where accuracy and tone matter. It also means roughly half of calls still need a human somewhere in the loop. For a healthcare operator, that may be the right answer: billing is full of exceptions, payer-specific details, and edge cases that make a clean automation percentage less important than whether staff receive the right calls with enough context.

Investors are funding the front office, then pushing deeper

Hello Patient's Piedmont announcement comes less than a year after Hello Patient said it raised a $22.5 million Series A in September 2025. The Piedmont case suggests Cohen is using that capital to move from access-layer calls into revenue-cycle operations, where ROI can be tied to staff hours, collections, and payment behavior.

Hello Patient is entering that work as a crowded group of healthcare AI voice startups chases the same labor problem from different angles. In June 2026, Cedar said that Kora, its AI agent for healthcare billing, had handled nearly 400,000 patient calls and had been adopted by ten provider organizations after one year. Cedar also said Kora had moved beyond balance inquiries into insurance capture, outbound collections, Spanish-language support, and bill explanation.

Prosper AI said on June 22, 2026 that it raised a $30 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz to combine scheduling, insurance verification, patient billing, and voice coordination with patients and insurers. Confido Health said in September 2025 that it raised a $10 million Series A to expand healthcare voice agents beyond scheduling into referrals, refills, intake, payment, status updates, and appointment booking.

The pattern is clear: scheduling proved the phone could be automated; billing is where healthcare AI agents are being asked to prove they can carry financial responsibility without making the patient experience worse. For Cohen, the Piedmont deployment gives Hello Patient a proof point in a workflow that every multi-site clinic group recognizes: phones that ring at the same time, bills patients do not understand, staff who spend hours calling people back, and revenue that waits until someone can explain the charge.

What the Piedmont numbers leave open

The Piedmont announcement reports a useful denominator: more than 20,000 billing calls a month. It also discloses that the results cover one centralized billing office serving the Georgia market, rather than all WellStreet markets. That is important because WellStreet is now planning to expand Hello Patient into outbound bill-pay campaigns, inbound billing for its other three markets, and inbound answering for clinics themselves.

The next test for Hello Patient is whether the Georgia billing-line results travel across markets and workflows. A single billing office can be trained around specific policies, scripts, escalation paths, and patient patterns. Clinic answering adds a broader set of questions and operational handoffs. Outbound bill-pay campaigns add a different kind of sensitivity, because patients experience collection outreach differently than an inbound call they initiated.

Hello Patient has a credible wedge because billing is painful, measurable, and understaffed. Pete's reported 40% on-the-spot payment rate after texting a secure payment link is the metric revenue-cycle leaders will notice first. Patient trust will decide whether that metric holds as Hello Patient moves deeper into the call center. An AI agent that answers instantly is useful. An AI agent that can explain a bill accurately enough for a patient to pay is the product Cohen is trying to prove.