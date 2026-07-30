Founder MQ Wang is combining ground and aerial capture in one device, extending a decade-long bet on cameras that operate themselves.

VERSA collapses two creator-hardware purchases into one modular device and tests whether autonomous flight can become a routine camera mode rather than a specialist drone feature.

Zero Zero Robotics founder Mengqiu "MQ" Wang has unveiled HOVERAir VERSA, a pocket-size stabilized camera that becomes an autonomous flying camera when attached to a set of snap-on wings.

https://x.com/ritwikpavan/status/2082632684111548773?s=46

The design gives Wang's flying-camera thesis a new form: one camera for handheld footage at ground level and self-directed, third-person footage in the air. Ritwik Pavan (@ritwikpavan) posted video of the system on July 30th, showing the camera module moving between the handheld body and wing assembly.

HOVERAir says the handheld configuration uses a 3-axis gimbal. With the wings attached, VERSA can launch without a controller, track its subject and execute more than 10 automated flight modes. HOVERAir is also pitching AI-assisted composition: the camera analyzes a scene, recommends its placement and applies a crop intended to keep the shot balanced.

Another mode, called 3D Worlds, sends VERSA through a 360-degree flight path and reconstructs the resulting image as a three-dimensional scene that can be viewed from different angles. HOVERAir's launch materials focus on the dual-mode design and software, leaving the camera sensor, recording resolution, weight, flight time and final ordering terms as the specifications that will determine whether VERSA can credibly replace two devices.

One camera across two established categories

VERSA puts HOVERAir in direct competition with products that creators currently buy separately. DJI Neo is a 135-gram aerial camera with palm takeoff, subject tracking and 4K stabilized recording. On the ground, DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 combines a 1-inch sensor, 3-axis mechanical stabilization and 4K recording at up to 120 frames per second.

HOVERAir's bet is that creators will trade some specialization for a camera module that can cover both jobs. That proposition will depend on whether the detachable design can deliver competitive image quality and useful flight time without becoming heavier, more fragile or substantially more expensive than carrying a pocket camera and a compact drone.

VERSA also moves HOVERAir further from the controls, range and piloting conventions associated with hobby drones. HOVERAir describes its products as self-flying cameras: users select a mode, launch from the hand and let computer vision handle tracking and movement. The wings are an accessory to the camera in that framing, rather than the camera being payload for a drone.

Wang's decade-long camera thesis

Wang and fellow Stanford computer science PhD Tony Zhang co-founded Zero Zero Robotics in 2014. Wang led the software work while Zhang focused on hardware, building around machine vision, autonomous control and enclosed propellers that made close-range palm launches practical.

Wang previously studied at Carnegie Mellon University and worked at Twitter and Alibaba before starting Zero Zero Robotics. His original goal, he told IEEE Spectrum, was to "turn the camera into a cameraman." Zero Zero Robotics survived periods of contract engineering before finding wider consumer traction with the HOVERAir X1, which began shipping in 2023.

VERSA follows a series of increasingly specialized designs. Zero Zero Robotics introduced Hover Camera Passport in 2016, followed by the HOVERAir X1, the faster X1 PRO and PROMAX models, and the waterproof AQUA flying camera. VERSA reverses that pattern of specialization by asking one removable camera module to work across the ground and air.

Zero Zero Robotics announced $25 million in funding in 2016, including a $23 million Series A from IDG, GSR Ventures, ZhenFund and ZUIG, according to TechCrunch. HOVERAir currently lists its headquarters in Hangzhou, with offices in Beijing, Shenzhen, Xinchang and San Francisco.

The commercial test for VERSA will come when HOVERAir attaches the core hardware numbers and a price to the design. Its strategic target is already clear: collapse the handheld gimbal and autonomous camera drone into a single purchase, while making flight feel like another camera mode instead of a separate skill.