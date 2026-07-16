Hyundai Motor Group said on July 16 that it will make Boston Dynamics wholly owned by buying SoftBank Group's remaining stake in the Waltham, Massachusetts robotics company, Reuters reported. The deal puts Hyundai's ownership structure in line with the job it has already assigned Boston Dynamics: turning Atlas from a robot demo machine into factory labor inside Hyundai's own plants.

The terms were not disclosed. Reuters said SoftBank's remaining stake is around 10%, and cited local media from last month that pegged the likely transaction value at about 500 billion won, or $335 million. A June Reuters item based on Maeil Business Newspaper had described the remaining stake as 9.65% and the expected price as about $325 million. Hyundai has not publicly put a price on the deal.

That matters because Hyundai is no longer treating Boston Dynamics as a trophy asset from the robotics boom. Hyundai bought control of Boston Dynamics from SoftBank in 2021, with Hyundai saying at the time that it would create a robotics value chain from components to smart logistics. The 2021 closing announcement said Hyundai held 80% after the deal and SoftBank retained 20% through an affiliate. Reuters' new report says SoftBank now holds around 10%, but does not explain the intervening cap table change.

Raibert's lab company becomes Hyundai's factory company

Boston Dynamics was born far from the auto industry. Marc Raibert founded Boston Dynamics in 1992 after teaching at Carnegie Mellon and MIT, building a company around dynamic legged locomotion years before humanoid robots became an auto-manufacturing talking point.

That origin still explains why Boston Dynamics carries unusual cultural weight in robotics. For years, the public knew Boston Dynamics through videos of robots running, recovering from shoves, dancing, opening doors and navigating rough terrain. The technical question was never whether the machines could move in ways that made other robots look static. The business question was whether a company built around mobility research could produce robots that customers would buy, maintain and trust in operational settings.

Hyundai's answer is to make itself the first hard customer at scale. Reuters reported that Hyundai plans to begin deploying Atlas at a car manufacturing plant in Georgia from 2028, starting with parts sequencing. Hyundai expects Atlas' role to expand into broader manufacturing processes, including component assembly, by 2030. Those are practical factory jobs, with plant takt times, safety constraints and line stoppage risk. They are also a long way from the controlled stage and video environments that made Boston Dynamics famous.

Hyundai is buying control before the hard part

The timing of Hyundai's stake purchase is the useful part of the story. Hyundai is consolidating ownership after it has already named the internal deployment path: RMAC training in the U.S., Georgia factory work in 2028 and more complex assembly by 2030. In its CES 2026 robotics strategy, Hyundai said RMAC would open in 2026 and that RMAC-trained Atlas robots would move into highly repetitive sequencing tasks by 2028 before progressing to complex assembly work by 2030.

That gives Hyundai a cleaner command structure for the next phase. A minority SoftBank stake may not have blocked product development, but full ownership removes a financial co-owner just as Hyundai asks Boston Dynamics to serve a corporate manufacturing roadmap. The robotics company now sits inside the incentives of an automaker trying to automate the least forgiving part of the humanoid story: real production work.

Hyundai has also tied Atlas to a wider group plan that pulls in manufacturing data, components, logistics and software from its affiliates. In a Hyundai Motor Group story about CES 2026, the company said Atlas robots trained at RMAC will start sequencing tasks at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America by 2028, with assembly work beginning by 2030. Hyundai also said Boston Dynamics and Google DeepMind announced a partnership at CES 2026 aimed at combining humanoid robots with Gemini Robotics AI foundation models.

The competition around humanoids is crowded, with Tesla, Figure AI, Agility Robotics, Apptronik and others trying to prove that general-purpose bodies can perform valuable industrial work. Hyundai's advantage is structural. It owns the robot developer, the factory environment, the production data and the initial use case. That does not make Atlas production-ready at automotive scale. It does mean Hyundai can keep the problem inside one corporate system for longer than a startup selling pilots into third-party facilities.

The open facts are still important. Hyundai has not disclosed the closing timetable, approvals, final transaction price, Atlas unit counts for the Georgia deployment, Boston Dynamics' current revenue or the economics of putting humanoids into parts sequencing. The announced use case also starts in 2028, so today's ownership move should not be read as evidence that humanoids are already carrying production workloads in Hyundai's plants.

What Hyundai has done is convert Boston Dynamics from a majority-owned robotics bet into a captive manufacturing instrument. For Raibert's old MIT spinout, that is a narrowing of the mission and a validation of it. The company spent three decades making robots move like machines from the future. Hyundai is now buying out the last outside strategic shareholder before asking Atlas to prove, on a Georgia factory floor, that the future can hit a shift schedule.