Cisco Live put agentic IT ops on stage; Paul Dix's database company is making the case that agents need fresh time series telemetry to be useful.

Agentic IT operations will fail if agents work from stale or incomplete context. InfluxData's Cisco Cloud Control integration pushes time series telemetry closer to the response workflow where agents and operators make decisions.

Paul Dix (@pauldix) built InfluxDB around a simple operating truth: systems emit their most useful signals over time, and those signals lose value when they are trapped in a dashboard after the incident has already moved on. InfluxData is now applying that thesis to AI agents as Cisco used its Cisco Live conference in early June to unveil Cloud Control, a platform for humans and AI agents to manage, monitor, and defend critical IT infrastructure. The through-line: give agents real-time time series data inside agentic IT operations.

InfluxData says AI agents need time series visibility to understand what is happening across systems, correlate signals, reason faster, and help teams respond. The company has been making that case on its public channels, including InfluxDB on X.

That framing matters because Cisco Cloud Control is not a small side project inside Cisco. Cisco unveiled Cloud Control at Cisco Live as a unified platform for humans and AI agents to manage, monitor, and defend critical IT infrastructure. Cisco says the platform gives operators one view across networking, security, compute, observability, and collaboration, with people and agents working from a shared data layer. Cisco's own Cloud Control product page describes a single login, unified inventory, real-time topology, AI Assistant, AI Canvas, and Cloud Control Studio for connecting third-party tools and building custom agents.

For InfluxData, the strategic opening is that an agentic operations platform is only as useful as the live state it can inspect. Cisco can unify the operational surface. InfluxData wants InfluxDB to supply the time-stamped evidence underneath the agent's reasoning.

The founder thesis meets Cisco's AgenticOps pitch

Dix's founder story is unusually aligned with the product moment. In 2016, when Evan Kaplan became CEO and Dix moved into the CTO role, InfluxData said it had been founded three years earlier on the idea of making time series data easy to manage at scale. That same announcement described the TICK stack, Telegraf, InfluxDB, Chronograf, and Kapacitor, as open source components for collecting, storing, visualizing, processing, and alerting on time series data in real time.

A decade later, the buyer language has changed from IoT and DevOps monitoring to agentic operations. The plumbing problem has barely changed. Operations teams still need fresh, high-resolution telemetry from systems, devices, applications, and infrastructure. The new question is whether that data can be exposed safely and usefully to software agents that investigate alerts, summarize state, generate queries, and in some cases recommend or trigger actions.

InfluxData has been laying technical groundwork for that shift outside the Cisco announcement. In May, the company shipped InfluxDB 3 MCP Server v1.3.0, an official Model Context Protocol server that exposes InfluxDB 3 tools to MCP-compatible clients. InfluxData says the server lets agents such as Claude and ChatGPT read from and write to InfluxDB 3 using natural language, with tools for queries, writes, schema discovery, database management, and token management. Its documentation also says the InfluxDB database MCP server lets users interact with InfluxDB 3 Enterprise through natural language with LLM agents.

That is the technical subtext behind any Cloud Control tie-in. InfluxData is not pitching time series data as another charting source. It is pitching InfluxDB as agent memory for operational state, with timestamps, schema, query tools, and write paths that an agent can use during an investigation.

The data layer is the hard part

Cisco's Cloud Control narrative is built around consolidation. Its newsroom announcement says customers can build applications and agents in natural language directly within the platform and connect to outside tools including AWS, Linear, Microsoft, PagerDuty, ServiceNow, Slack, and Google Cloud, which now includes Wiz. Cisco's product page says third-party tools connect through Cloud Control Studio, and that assets, health signals, risks, reachability, compliance signals, and vulnerability tracking can be brought into a shared operational environment.

InfluxData's role, based on the material available, is more specific: bring real-time time series data into that environment so agents can correlate signals against actual system behavior. That can mean CPU, memory, network, application, device, sensor, or industrial telemetry, depending on the customer. InfluxData's own network and infrastructure monitoring page positions InfluxDB and Telegraf for real-time visibility across networks, cloud services, and applications, and says the stack can collect high-resolution telemetry from servers, switches, routers, firewalls, cloud services, and applications.

The hard edge is governance. Once an AI agent can inspect operational data, ask follow-up questions, and potentially act inside an operations workspace, the quality of the data source and the permission model become part of the incident response surface. InfluxData's MCP work points in that direction: the company has emphasized scoped npm packaging, protocol compliance tests, integration tests, safer error responses, and product-specific token behavior in the v1.3.0 release. Those details are less flashy than a Cisco stage announcement. They are also the kind of details operators care about when an agent is querying live infrastructure data.

Cisco is making similar assurances at the platform level. Its Cloud Control page says AI Canvas is designed for teams and agents to resolve issues with context intact, and its newsroom announcement says humans stay in control. It also says Cisco Cloud Control will extend to third-party tools. That makes InfluxData's approach useful to Cisco if it can add time series context without forcing operators into another console.

What is verified, and what is still unstated

The verified facts support Cisco unveiling Cloud Control at Cisco Live in early June and InfluxData publicly arguing that agents need time series visibility to reason about systems and improve correlation and response.

The available sources do not establish customer deployments, pricing, performance metrics, availability terms, or the exact Cisco Cloud Control surfaces where InfluxDB data would appear. Cisco's own product page also carries a broad caution that many products and features mentioned are still in development and will be made available as finalized, with release timelines subject to change. TechTarget reported that Cisco Cloud Control launched in controlled availability at Cisco Live, which is a useful check against treating every demoed capability as broadly available today.

That leaves the central business question intact. InfluxData has a natural story for the agentic operations wave because InfluxDB was built for fast-changing data. Cisco has distribution across the infrastructure estate InfluxData wants to be embedded in. The value will depend on how much live telemetry customers can actually route into Cisco Cloud Control, how clearly agents can reason over it, and how much trust operators place in the resulting actions.

For Dix's company, that is a better problem than fighting for attention as another observability store. The AI agent boom has made old operational data problems newly urgent. If agents are going to participate in incident response, they need a trustworthy view of what just happened, what is happening, and how the pattern is changing. That is the market InfluxData has been building toward since the first version of InfluxDB.