CMS scrutiny of skin substitutes has made wound-care documentation a reimbursement issue, not just a clinical record issue. Integrium's bet is that deterministic, auditable billing logic can beat generic EHR templates as reviews move earlier in the payment process.

Integrium launched Integrium CORE on July 13th, giving wound-care teams a specialized EHR built around pre-billing compliance checks, structured documentation and a full audit trail for each billing decision, according to the company's PR Newswire announcement.

The Somers Point, New Jersey company is pitching CORE at a specific anxiety in post-acute care: wound documentation that falls apart when a payer, Medicare contractor or auditor asks how the claim was built. Integrium says the platform checks encounters against NCCI edits, local coverage determination rules, PDPM/RAI requirements and 2026 skin-substitute rules before billing.

Chris Hymer, Integrium's chief clinical officer, is the clinical voice the company put forward for the launch. He described the product as a response to daily documentation risk, saying the platform was "built by clinicians, for clinicians." That line matters because Integrium is selling less like a generic health-record system and more like a rules-driven operating layer for wound-care practices that have to defend every measurement, code and product choice.

Chris Sondesky, Integrium's chief technical officer, framed the product as a workflow consolidation play. He said facilities should not need to assemble a documentation tool, billing service and multiple logins to prove the work was completed correctly, calling CORE "one connected system" for wound-care teams.

What Integrium CORE actually ships

Integrium says the full platform has three connected parts. The first is Integrium CORE, the main wound-care EHR, with structured wound documentation, an interactive 3D body map, suggested E/M and CPT-to-ICD-10 coding, a defensible super bill and sign-and-lock review. The second is Wound Tracker, a point-of-care wound capture and tracking workflow. The third is Novo LTC Portal, a long-term-care facility view fed by live data.

The architecture claim is more important than the interface claim. Integrium says CORE is built on FHIR R4 and HL7 standards and draws on more than 715,000 authoritative clinical concepts. The company also says the system is on a path toward Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology certification. That wording stops short of saying CORE is ONC-certified today.

Inside the billing workflow, Integrium says each determination records the rule ID, condition, match result and decision. Its website says every result traces to a specific rule and that rule sets version on CMS's quarterly cadence. The company is positioning that as deterministic compliance rather than AI-generated clinical documentation, where the output can be difficult to reproduce or explain.

That distinction is the core product bet. In wound care, a plausible note is less valuable than a note that can show why a code, modifier or product application met coverage criteria. Integrium is betting that the defensible record, not the fastest note, is where practices and post-acute operators will spend.

CMS made the timing obvious

In its CY 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule final rule, CMS finalized changes to how Medicare pays for skin substitutes.

The enforcement context is equally direct. The HHS Office of Inspector General said Medicare Part B skin-substitute expenditures surpassed $10 billion annually by the end of 2024 and called the products vulnerable to questionable billing and fraud schemes. That gives compliance-first wound documentation a clearer business case than a normal specialty EHR launch would have.

CMS is also moving review earlier in the payment process. Its WISeR model, which runs from January 1st, 2026 through December 31st, 2031 in New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona and Washington, uses enhanced technology, including AI and machine learning with human clinical review, to assess selected items and services. CMS lists skin and tissue substitutes among the examples in scope.

For Integrium, that policy backdrop turns audit-readiness into a product wedge. If more claims face prior authorization, pre-payment review or tighter medical-necessity scrutiny, the system that captures the right evidence at the encounter has leverage over the system that tries to reconstruct the record after denial.

A small entrant in a crowded wound-care software market

Integrium is entering a market with incumbents that already sell wound documentation, imaging, coding and facility workflows. Net Health's WoundExpert says it is trusted by more than 25,000 facilities and offers wound-specific documentation, coding support, audit trails and integrations. Integrium's own homepage names PointClickCare and MatrixCare as incumbents whose wound-care workflows, in Integrium's telling, sit on older cores.

That makes CORE's open-standards and rules-engine pitch essential. A clean UI will not displace entrenched EHR workflows by itself. Integrium has to prove that structured wound documentation, per-line coverage citations and pre-export claim validation reduce administrative pain enough to justify another system in facilities already crowded with clinical and billing software.

The company's public launch also leaves several commercial facts unstated. Integrium has not disclosed customer count, pricing, revenue, funding, valuation, investors or named facility deployments. It says CORE is live and available now, and the App Store lists an Integrium iPad app from NOVO Health Care Services LLC, but the corporate relationship among Integrium, Novo Health Care Services and the Novo LTC Portal is not fully spelled out in the launch materials.

Trademark records suggest the product work predates the announcement. A public INTEGRIUM trademark listing shows an application filed on June 30th, 2026 by Integrium Corp., a Delaware corporation with a Somers Point address, and lists January 1st, 2026 as the claimed first use and first use in commerce. July 13th is the public launch date, not necessarily the first day the name or software was used commercially.

The founder story is still partly hidden

Integrium describes itself as clinician-built, and the release says experienced wound-care clinicians and engineers developed the platform from the ground up. The company has not publicly identified founders or a CEO in the launch materials reviewed for this story, so Hymer and Sondesky should be read as the named operating leaders behind the announcement rather than confirmed founders.

That missing founder detail matters because the product's credibility depends on how much real wound-care operating knowledge sits inside the software. Hymer's launch quote gives Integrium its thesis: documentation has to protect the patient, the provider and the practice. Sondesky's contribution is the system argument: one workflow should connect the clinical note, the facility view and the billing record.

The optimistic read is that Integrium is building for the exact moment wound-care documentation becomes a frontline revenue and compliance problem. The harder test starts after launch: whether CORE can move from a persuasive compliance architecture to proved outcomes, including fewer denials, faster billing, cleaner reviews and adoption in facilities that already run incumbent systems.