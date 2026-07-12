The closing marks the breakup of one of venture-backed media's defining companies and gives James Murdoch a focused bet on subscriptions, podcasts, video and live events.

James Murdoch's Lupa Systems closed its acquisition of New York Magazine, Vox.com and the Vox Media Podcast Network on July 8, turning the best-known pieces of Jim Bankoff's digital media company into a new Lupa-owned subsidiary that will keep the Vox Media name, according to a PR Newswire release and a matching Vox Media announcement.

Murdoch is buying the part of Vox Media that most cleanly fits the Lupa Systems portfolio he has been assembling since March 2019: premium culture, live events, audio, video and journalism brands that can travel outside the open web. Bankoff, who co-founded Vox Media and grew it from a network of grassroots sports blogs, will be CEO of the new Lupa-owned Vox Media.

The deal was first announced on May 20. The companies did not disclose official financial terms. Forbes reported in May that the assets moving to Lupa Systems were valued at around $300 million, a figure that has become shorthand for the transaction. That figure matters because Vox Media was once the kind of venture-backed publisher that was supposed to prove scale, brand identity and ad technology could create a durable digital media group. The July 8 closing confirms a different outcome: Vox Media's assets are being separated by business model and buyer appetite.

Murdoch framed the acquisition as an expansion of Lupa Systems' news and culture holdings. "Vox Media joins our existing holdings and investments in news and culture," Murdoch said in the closing announcement. Bankoff used the same release to position the new company around brands and talent, saying, "Authoritative work from trusted brands and talent is more necessary than ever."

What Murdoch bought

The new Lupa-owned Vox Media is built around three assets. The first is New York Magazine, the 1968-founded biweekly magazine and its six digital verticals: Intelligencer, The Cut, Vulture, The Strategist, Curbed and Grub Street. Vox Media said in the May announcement that New York had more than 400,000 paying subscribers, about 1 million email subscribers, 12 million social followers and a digital audience in the tens of millions.

The second is the Vox Media Podcast Network, which Lupa Systems says has nearly 50 shows and reaches a monthly audience in the tens of millions across audio, video and social platforms. Its shows include Pivot with Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway, Criminal and Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel. The network also staged nearly 50 live shows in 2025, according to the closing release, giving Murdoch an asset that can sell advertising, video distribution, live events and talent franchises rather than relying only on article traffic.

The third is Vox.com, the explanatory journalism brand launched in 2014. Lupa Systems says Vox has a YouTube channel with nearly 13 million subscribers and a membership program with tens of thousands of paying subscribers. Swati Sharma remains editor-in-chief and publisher of Vox. David Haskell leads New York Magazine, while Ray Chao and Nishat Kurwa lead the podcast network.

That mix is the deal's logic. New York brings subscriptions, commerce and cultural authority. Vox.com brings video and explainers. The podcast network brings audio, video personalities and live-event inventory. Lupa Systems is taking the pieces that can be packaged around talent and loyal audiences, where the open-web ad business is only one revenue line.

Bankoff gets a narrower company

Bankoff's role is central because the transaction leaves him running the nameplate he helped build, with a smaller and more focused portfolio. In a May 20 note to staff, Bankoff said Vox Media was becoming two independent companies and that New York Magazine, Vox.com and the podcast network would sit under Lupa Systems.

The split reflects different operating needs among the brands. Vox Media had spent years building scale across technology, food, sports, culture, lifestyle, news, audio and advertising infrastructure. Lupa Systems is buying a more selective bundle.

The other bundle went to Penske Media Corporation. On June 18, Penske Media agreed to acquire Eater, The Verge, SB Nation, Popsugar, The Dodo, Punch and Thrillist, along with Concert, Vox Media's premium ad marketplace, and Forte, its first-party data platform. Axios later described that transaction as Penske buying what was left of Vox Media's digital brands.

For Bankoff, the Lupa Systems deal preserves the Vox Media corporate name around Vox.com, New York Magazine and audio. For Vox Media's venture-era backers, the split is a final accounting of a company that raised hundreds of millions of dollars to assemble a modern media group, then found that pieces were easier to sell than the whole.

Why Lupa Systems wanted this mix

Murdoch's existing holdings explain the assets he chose. Lupa Systems says its portfolio includes MCH Group, owner of Art Basel, Tribeca Enterprises and a material stake in JioStar through Bodhi Tree Systems. In the May announcement, Vox Media said Lupa Systems also had holdings tied to culture, creativity and talent, including Art Basel and Tribeca Enterprises.

Those holdings make the Vox Media Podcast Network more than an audio ad business for Lupa Systems. The network gives Murdoch relationships with hosts, production teams, live-show formats and audiences that already consume media through audio, video and events. New York Magazine adds a subscription and cultural coverage engine. Vox.com adds a large video footprint and a recognizable explanatory-news brand.

The timing also tracks the pressure on publishers that built their businesses around direct traffic and social distribution. The Reuters Institute's 2026 Digital News Report found that, across 48 markets, social media and video networks had overtaken TV and owned news websites and apps as sources of news. It also found that news consumption through publishers' own websites and apps has declined at a similar rate to TV news since 2020. That is the backdrop for Murdoch's bet: own brands people seek out, talent audiences follow and formats that do not depend on a single referral pipe.

The acquisition also gives Murdoch a sharper editorial identity than many media holding companies. Lupa Systems is taking New York Magazine, Vox.com and podcasts rather than the full sprawl of Vox Media's past decade of acquisitions. That gives Murdoch and Bankoff a cleaner assignment: prove that a smaller group built around durable brands, paid audiences, video, audio and live events can outperform the scaled digital rollups that defined the last era of venture-backed media.

The unanswered questions are commercial, not editorial. Lupa Systems has not disclosed the official purchase price, deal financing, employee equity treatment or integration plan. The July 8 release names the leadership, the assets and the cultural thesis. It does not say how the new Vox Media will balance subscriptions, advertising, licensing, live events and video revenue, or how much capital Lupa Systems plans to put behind those lines.

Murdoch and Bankoff have at least bought themselves a cleaner problem. The old Vox Media had to convince the market that scale across many verticals could beat platform volatility. The new Vox Media has to prove that three high-recognition assets can grow as a focused media company inside Lupa Systems.