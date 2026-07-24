Nvidia's chief executive joined Satya Nadella and other industry leaders in signing an effort linking accessible model weights to US competitiveness, economic opportunity, and national security.

Open-weight AI models lower barriers for innovators, expand economic opportunity, and address national‑security concerns; Microsoft’s public endorsement signals an industry shift that could reshape who builds and profits from the next generation of AI.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang used his first post on X to support and sign an industry push for open-weight AI models, putting one of the sector's most influential leaders behind an effort framed around US competitiveness, economic opportunity, and national security.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella also endorsed the effort, writing: "Open-weight models are essential to a healthy AI ecosystem. Together with others across our industry, we are outlining a path for open-weight models to strengthen American competitiveness and expand economic opportunity, while protecting national security."

Huang's debut changes the significance of the announcement. Rather than a standalone Microsoft policy position, the coordinated support and signatures show industry leaders publicly aligning around a shared case for making model weights more accessible while retaining security safeguards.

Open-weight models make trained parameters available for others to download, fine-tune, or deploy, although access conditions and licenses can vary. They do not necessarily include open training data, source code, or unrestricted usage rights. For founders, broader weight access can reduce dependence on proprietary model APIs and give startups more control over deployment, customization, and infrastructure choices.

The public endorsements do not resolve the harder implementation questions, including which models would qualify, what licensing or security restrictions would apply, and what commitments the signatories will make. But Huang's first X post, alongside Nadella's statement and support from other industry leaders, turns the proposal into a broader industry initiative rather than a message from one company.