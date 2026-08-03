Enterprise AI spending is moving from models to implementation. June is betting that software can replace part of the consulting labor required to put agents into production.

Efrat Rapoport, Ohad Hen, Barak Goldstein, and Idan Tsitiat launched June from stealth on Monday with $20 million to automate the work that begins after an enterprise decides it wants AI.

The pre-seed round was led by Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, with additional backing from Michael Dell, Box co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie, and CrowdStrike founder and CEO George Kurtz, TechCrunch reported on August 3. June did not disclose its valuation.

The investor list follows the product thesis. Benioff, Dell, Levie, and Kurtz have each built businesses that sell critical software or infrastructure to large organizations. June is betting those organizations will need another software layer to make their growing collection of AI models and agents work across the systems they already own.

The founders previously built Bonobo AI, which analyzed customer conversations for sales, service, and marketing teams. Bonobo raised a $4.5 million seed round in November 2018 before Salesforce acquired it in May 2019. Israeli press estimated the transaction at $40 million to $50 million, although neither party disclosed the price.

The founders then spent several years working on AI inside Salesforce. That experience gave them a close view of the distance between an agent demonstration and a production deployment running across a large business.

June maps the mess beneath an AI agent

June is designed to inspect an organization's existing systems, reconstruct its business processes, find bottlenecks, and generate a step-by-step implementation plan for agent-powered workflows. June says users can approve individual tasks, after which its software begins making the required changes inside the organization.

That work can include identifying duplicate database fields, determining which data source an agent should trust, and mapping workflows that cross systems such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, Databricks, and Workday. June can also notify employees through their existing communications channels as a deployment progresses.

The target is a layer of enterprise work that has become stubbornly human. AI vendors are hiring forward-deployed engineers to embed with customers, while systems integrators and consultants are assembling teams to connect models with databases, permissions, internal software, and operating procedures. Those services can turn a promising agent into a usable product, but they also make each deployment slower and harder to repeat.

Rapoport summarized the contradiction in TechCrunch: "AI, paradoxically, increases the demand for professional services."

June's answer is to encode some of that implementation knowledge in software. Its homepage makes a broad promise: users describe a change, and June implements and runs it across complex enterprise systems. The current evidence is narrower. TechCrunch detailed one customer pilot, and June has not published pricing, revenue, customer totals, or measured improvements from its deployments.

That leaves the central product test ahead. Enterprise systems are difficult to change because their apparent disorder often contains years of exceptions, security decisions, regulatory controls, and compromises between departments. Software that flags ten duplicate fields still needs to determine why those fields exist and which teams will break when nine disappear.

June's founders have chosen a credible entry point: produce the map, expose the dependencies, and let the customer approve changes one task at a time. That approach gives June room to automate implementation without asking a large organization to hand an untested system unrestricted control over its core software.

CMG pilots June for agent deployment

TechCrunch identified CMG, a large U.S. mortgage lender, as an early June customer piloting the product for Salesforce and agent deployment. June and CMG have not published the pilot's scope, contract value, production status or performance data.

The case supports June's diagnosis, but it does not yet establish repeatability. A successful deployment business will depend on handling different combinations of software, internal policy, and industry regulation without rebuilding the process for each customer.

The founders are returning to an old problem

June is the same four-person founding group that built Bonobo AI before the transformer era reshaped the AI market. At Bonobo, the team focused on turning unstructured customer conversations into data that sales and service systems could use. June moves deeper into the operational layer, where those systems collide with an enterprise's actual processes.

The continuity matters. Rapoport, Hen, Goldstein, and Tsitiat already built an enterprise AI product, sold it to one of the largest business-software vendors, and spent years inside the buyer. June is their attempt to productize the implementation bottleneck they watched customers encounter there.

That history also shaped the financing. Rapoport told TechCrunch that the founders did not prepare a pitch deck for the round. The $20 million therefore reads as a wager on a repeat team and its access to enterprise buyers as much as on a product that has only begun to show public evidence.

Market timing is working in June's favor. McKinsey's 2025 AI survey found that 23% of organizations were scaling agentic AI somewhere in their operations, while another 39% were experimenting. That gap is the market June wants: businesses have models and prototypes, but many still lack a reliable path into production.

June also faces a strategic tension built into its pitch. Buyers may see the software as a way to reduce their dependence on consultants and forward-deployed engineers. Implementation specialists could use it to serve more customers with smaller teams, while enterprises could use June to bring more of that work in-house.

The founders are betting deployment knowledge can become a repeatable software product instead of remaining a service delivered project by project. This $20 million round gives them the runway to prove the solution can travel from one customer's tangled systems to the next.