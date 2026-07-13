Dating app fatigue has become a business-model opening. Known and 222 are testing whether startups can beat incumbents by tying revenue to real-world meetings instead of endless browsing.

Celeste Amadon and Asher Allen are trying to make Known earn its money at the moment dating apps usually lose their nerve: when two people have to leave the app and meet.

The San Francisco startup, founded by the Stanford dropouts, is one of the companies at the center of a Forbes feature published July 11 on Gen Z founders replacing swipe feeds with AI-assisted introductions, booked dates and group social plans. The timing matters because the product critique has moved from user complaint to business model: if a dating app makes most of its money while users keep browsing, founders can build a cleaner story by charging when a date is actually set up.

Known's version is direct. A user starts by talking to an AI in an onboarding flow designed to feel closer to a phone call than a form. Known then presents one prospective match at a time. If both people accept, Known uses AI agents to handle the date logistics and, according to Forbes, charges each person $15.

In December 2025, TechCrunch covered Known alongside a $9.7 million round led by Forerunner Ventures. Forbes now describes a $15-per-person fee, a clear per-date model: Known gets paid when it produces an offline meeting.

Amadon, 22, framed that as an incentives problem in Forbes. People use dating apps, she said, yet resist paying for them because the experience often feels ineffective. She also told Forbes Known's no-show rate is less than 1%, a company-supplied metric that is meaningful if it holds at scale and in more cities. The financing closed in December, per Forbes, and Forerunner's backing shows the category thesis plainly: dating is being re-cut as an AI-mediated marketplace where intention becomes the scarce signal.

The founder bet centers on trust

Known emphasizes a phone call style onboarding and then takes on the post-match logistics. The bet is that the highest-signal moments happen before matching, when someone describes what they want in their own voice, and after matching, when the app removes the planning burden.

That is where Forerunner's backing fits. Eurie Kim, the Forerunner managing partner quoted by Forbes, has described the pay-per-date model as a way to fix the incumbent incentive problem. Known does not need users to browse endlessly to create revenue if it can repeatedly produce acceptable first dates. The hard part is operational: matching taste, safety, location, restaurant availability, calendars and consent in a flow that still feels human.

222 wants the first meeting to be social by default

Keyan Kazemian, Danial Hashemi and Arman Roshannai are attacking the same fatigue from a different angle with 222, a New York-based social platform that organizes blind group hangouts instead of one-to-one profile browsing.

Forbes describes the format as a six-person match, often three men and three women, based on a personality questionnaire. Users get a text with a reservation for the first location. About an hour in, 222 sends a second-location text, creating a way for people from different groups to mix. After the event, users say whom they would want to see again as a friend or date, and 222 uses that feedback to tune future matching.

Kazemian, 27, gives 222 a useful insider-outsider position. Forbes reports that he previously worked at Match.com, where he helped build Dates, a feature meant to push promising conversations toward in-person meetings. With 222, he and his cofounders moved the meeting to the front of the product. The app does not ask users to optimize a profile before they interact; it asks them to show up.

The company started as The Serendipity Project while the founders were in school at USC and UC Irvine, according to Forbes. Y Combinator's company profile lists 222 as a Winter 2023 company, founded in 2023, active, based in New York City and employing a team of 16. YC describes it as an IRL marketplace for social experiences at local venues and events through AI recommendations.

The business model also differs from Known's. Forbes reports that 222 charges users $22.22 per month for unlimited access to events and also charges local venues, restaurants and hosts that help stage experiences. That makes 222 part dating product, part events marketplace and part demand-generation channel for local businesses. It also gives the company a second customer with its own incentives: venues want bodies in seats on specific nights, while users want the gathering to feel chosen for them rather than sold to them.

Incumbents are proving the opening exists

Known and 222 are building into a market where the public companies already sound less certain about the swipe. Bumble reported first-quarter 2026 results on May 5 showing about $212 million in revenue, down 14% year over year, and total paying users down 21%.

The difference is the starting point. Bumble and Match Group's properties have enormous installed bases, brand recognition and safety infrastructure. They also carry legacy product expectations, public-market pressure and subscription models that were built around ongoing use. A new dating app can ask users to accept a narrower flow because it has no old swipe habit to protect.

The user need is real enough to attract capital. The 2025 Cigna Loneliness in America report found that 67% of Gen Z respondents and 65% of millennials in its study were lonely. Dating startups should not overclaim a medical or social fix from that data. What the report does support is the size of the felt problem: younger adults are highly connected digitally and still reporting high loneliness.

What has to work

Known has to prove that AI voice onboarding produces better matches after the novelty fades. A long conversation is useful if it gives Known durable preference data and users trust the system with intimate information. It becomes expensive friction if users do not see noticeably better dates in return.

222 has a different burden. Group events lower the pressure of a first date and create more possible outcomes, including friendship, romance or simply a decent night out. They also require supply: enough compatible members, enough reliable venues, enough density in each city and enough post-event signal to make the next invite smarter.

Both startups are making the same founder-level wager. The next dating product will be judged less by how many people it can show and more by whether it can make a stranger worth meeting. Swiping made dating apps mainstream. Amadon, Allen and Kazemian are betting the next distribution wedge is the calendar invite.