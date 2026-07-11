The round shows how eIDAS 2 is moving from policy into vendor selection at banks: connectors, data control and compliance guarantees are becoming budget items before 2027.

Helge Michael's Lissi GmbH has closed a EUR3.5 million funding round to build out the connective tissue European banks will need as digital identity wallets move from regulation into implementation, according to a July 9 report from Tech.eu.

The round was led by Ventech, with participation from BMH Beteiligungs-Managementgesellschaft Hessen and existing investors main incubator (Commerzbank Group) and Ninepointfive Ventures. Lissi did not disclose the round label, valuation, revenue, headcount or total funding to date.

For Michael, Lissi's CEO and co-founder, the bet is specific: regulated institutions will need wallet infrastructure that plugs into their own systems without giving up control of customer data. Michael told Tech.eu that financial institutions need identity tools that fit existing IT environments while letting them retain "full control over customer data." That positioning explains why Lissi is aimed less at consumers downloading a wallet and more at banks, insurers, payment companies and trust service providers that have to make those wallets useful in real workflows.

Lissi's own history sits close to that customer base. The German company was founded in 2019 and focuses on identity wallets and verifiable credentials for regulated institutions. Tech.eu identifies Michael as CEO and co-founder.

A bank-first identity play

Lissi was founded in 2019 and develops software for EUDI Wallet connectivity and verifiable credentials. Its main product, the Lissi EUDI Wallet Connector, is pitched as API software that lets organizations connect to European Digital Identity Wallets and integrate verifiable credentials into their services.

That makes Lissi an infrastructure company inside Europe's identity push. The European Commission says the EUDI Regulation requires EU member states to provide digital identity wallets to citizens from 2026, and that those wallets are meant to let citizens and businesses access public and private digital services while controlling what data they share. Lissi's opportunity sits in the gap between that mandate and the systems large institutions already run.

Tech.eu reported that about 90 percent of Lissi's customer base is in financial services, spanning banks, insurers, payment service providers and trust service providers. The article names itsme and Commerzbank as customers. Lissi's positioning emphasizes fitting into existing IT environments while letting institutions retain control over customer data, per Michael's comments to Tech.eu.

Regulation is creating the budget

The timing is not accidental. The EU's Digital Identity Regulation entered into force in May 2024, and wallets are expected to be available from 2026. Separately, the EU Anti-Money Laundering Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2024/1624, will apply from July 2027 for most covered entities. That gives banks and other regulated firms a narrow window to test how wallet-based identity fits into onboarding, ongoing monitoring, strong authentication and data-sharing flows.

Lissi is also tying the product roadmap to Open Finance, where identity wallets could help users authorize access, prove attributes and reduce repeated identity checks across providers. The claim is credible at the product level, though Lissi has not disclosed the number of production deployments, transaction volume or revenue attached to those use cases.

The investor mix reinforces the European sovereignty angle. Ventech brings a French-European venture brand to the cap table, BMH adds a Hessen regional investor, main incubator connects the company back to Commerzbank, and Ninepointfive is an existing backer. Lissi is presenting that combination as evidence that it can serve institutions across the EU without relying on a U.S. platform layer.

The harder question is whether EUR3.5 million is enough to win the procurement race. EUDI Wallet integration is likely to be decided through slow enterprise buying cycles, national implementation differences and compliance reviews that reward proof over narrative. Lissi has early credibility from Commerzbank ties and a financial-sector customer base. The new round gives Michael and his co-founders more room to convert that credibility into bank deployments before Europe's wallet deadlines become operational deadlines.