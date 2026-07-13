Orbit shows how a solo-listed builder can wrap public space data, AR and Gemini into a focused consumer utility without pretending to be a venture-scale platform.

Lukas Nagy has put Orbit, an iPhone and iPad app for pointing a camera at the sky and finding satellites in augmented reality, on Apple's App Store.

The app is a small, specific product from an independent developer. Apple lists Lukas Nagy as both developer and seller, and the product site lives on his GitHub Pages domain. Orbit applies a simple idea to orbital data: turn raw tracking feeds into something you can see through the camera.

Orbit's pitch is simple enough for a first-time user: raise the phone, point it at the sky, and see satellites, planets, constellation lines, the International Space Station, China's Tiangong station and orbital debris overlaid on the camera view. Under that consumer wrapper, Nagy is bundling a catalog of more than 15,000 tracked objects, pass predictions, a 2D and 3D map view, a historical spacecraft "museum," space events, and an optional AI chatbot.

The sharper detail is what Orbit does with the phone as an interface. Satellite tracking apps have long existed as maps, tables and notification tools. Orbit's product page frames the camera view as the center of the experience: the ISS and Tiangong get live rings, edge indicators point toward objects outside the frame, and an Overhead mode ranks nearby satellites with altitude, velocity and the next visible pass time. That moves the product away from a database lookup and toward a guided sky-viewing tool.

The app is recent, but the exact launch date is not pinned down

The public timeline points to a June release cycle rather than a one-day launch story. Orbit's privacy policy was last updated on June 9, 2026. The App Store version history lists 1.0.1 on June 15, 1.0.2 on June 18, 1.1.0 on June 26, 1.2.0 on June 27, 1.2.1 on June 29, and 1.2.2 as a bug-fix update listed six days before July 11.

Those updates matter because they show Nagy moving quickly from a base satellite tracker into the kind of product surface that can compete for regular use. Version 1.1.0 added pass alerts, widgets, app customization and performance improvements. Version 1.2.0 added 10 constellations, richer satellite and planet data, a Starlink-only filter, Siri and Shortcuts support, a live ISS and Tiangong crew list, shareable pass cards and calendar exports. Version 1.2.1 added 2D and 3D overhead visualization, unit switching and seven-day pass predictions.

For a solo-listed App Store product, that cadence is the story. Orbit is not being presented with funding, a company name, download numbers or a growth chart. Apple lists the developer and seller as Lukas Nagy, the developer website is hosted on Nagy's GitHub Pages domain, and there is no disclosed investor, accelerator or valuation. The product has to stand on shipping velocity and clarity of use.

Gemini is useful here, and it creates the privacy line Orbit has to explain

Orbit includes two AI surfaces. The App Store listing says satellite descriptions are powered by Gemini AI, letting users ask about a spacecraft's mission, operator or history. The product page also describes an optional in-app chatbot for space and astronomy questions.

Nagy's privacy policy is unusually direct about the boundary. Orbit says the camera feed is processed on-device in real time and is never recorded, stored or transmitted. It says approximate location is used on-device to calculate which satellites are overhead and when visible passes will occur. Diagnostics and usage data are described as anonymous and not linked to identity.

The exception is the chatbot. Orbit says the optional chatbot is powered by Google's Gemini API, and that messages typed into the chatbot are sent to Google to generate a reply and are subject to Google's Privacy Policy. Orbit tells users not to enter personal or sensitive information and says no chat data leaves the device if the chatbot is never opened.

That disclosure is important because Orbit asks for exactly the device permissions that make users nervous: camera, location, motion and orientation. The product can make a reasonable case for each one. AR sky view needs the camera and sensors. Pass prediction needs location. But the AI feature moves some user-entered text outside the app. Orbit's own policy draws that line cleanly rather than burying it.

Apple's App Store privacy panel adds a second version of the same story. Apple says the developer indicated that User Content, Usage Data and Diagnostics may be collected but are not linked to the user's identity, and Apple notes that the information has not been verified by Apple. That caveat matters for any new app leaning on privacy claims. Nagy controls the disclosure; Apple is not auditing it as fact.

Orbit is selling focus, not a platform

The App Store listing puts Orbit in Education, with a 4+ age rating, English language support, a 23 MB size, and compatibility requirements of iOS 17.6 or later for iPhone and iPadOS 17.6 or later for iPad. The app is free with in-app purchases.

There are no public ratings or review aggregates yet. Apple says the app has not received enough ratings or reviews to display an overview. There are also no disclosed download counts, active users, conversion rates or retention figures. For now, Orbit's traction is not measurable from the public materials.

The competitive backdrop is crowded at the feature level. Consumers already have sky maps, ISS trackers, launch calendars and satellite pass alerts. Orbit's bet is to package those behaviors around the camera rather than around a list of objects. The product page emphasizes the first-person experience: look up, point, identify, tap, ask. The AI assistant is secondary if the AR view works and distracting if it does not.

Orbit takes a technical data source that most people experience as tables, orbital elements or specialist maps and turns it into a visual prompt: what is above me right now?

The unanswered questions are commercial

Orbit's product claims are concrete where the app is concrete: 15,000-plus objects, 50 closest satellites in the Overhead view, visible pass predictions, catalog search by name or NORAD ID, category filters, and 2D or 3D views. The parts Nagy does not disclose are the business metrics.

The App Store listing does not show enough reviews to summarize. The in-app purchase path tells us Orbit offers a subscription, but not whether users are paying for it. The product page says orbital data comes from trusted public sources, including orbital elements, but it does not name the exact catalogs or APIs behind the feed.

That leaves Orbit in the familiar early indie-app position: the product is public, the builder is visible, the feature set is legible, and the market response is still opaque. The app's best case is that it turns a niche behavior - checking what satellite is overhead - into a repeatable phone ritual. Nagy has shipped the first version of that bet. The next test is whether sky watchers, parents, teachers and space hobbyists come back after the first ISS pass.