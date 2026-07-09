M1X Global is testing whether tokenization can move beyond private Treasury wrappers into sovereign-issued collateral that governments and institutions can actually use.

Mark Lurie, Jordan Goldman and Robert Muller's M1X Global announced a Paradigm-led Seed round on July 7th, bringing total funding for the sovereign finance startup to $8.5 million as it tries to turn a Marshall Islands digital bond into collateral infrastructure for 24/7 markets.

The round, disclosed in a July 7th PR Newswire statement, was led by Paradigm with strategic participation from Breed VC. M1X Global did not disclose the size of the Seed round itself, the valuation, revenue, headcount, the amount of USDM1 issued, holder count or transaction volume. That matters because the headline number is total funding to date, not a clean read on how much new capital Paradigm committed.

M1X Global is built around USDM1, a USD-denominated sovereign bond issued natively on a public blockchain by the Republic of the Marshall Islands and collateralized 1:1 by short-duration U.S. Treasuries, according to M1X Global and its partner materials. M1X Global says it supported the Marshall Islands government in the issuance and coordinated the legal, custody, compliance and distribution stack around the instrument, including Cleary Gottlieb, Stellar Development Foundation, Anchorage Digital Bank, Guidepost, Inca Digital and Crossmint.

For Lurie, the company is a pivot from DeFi market structure into public finance. He previously built Shipyard Software, which launched the Clipper decentralized exchange and said in a January 28th, 2025 post that Clipper had handled more than 2.8 million transactions and $3.2 billion in volume across eight blockchains before Shipyard was acquired by Sushi Labs. That history explains the shape of M1X Global: the company is taking crypto's settlement logic and trying to apply it to assets that banks, brokers and governments already understand.

Goldman brings the other half of the founding bet. M1X Global says he was an early C-suite executive at Genesis Trading, where he helped launch custody and derivatives businesses and where annual transactions grew from $10 billion to more than $300 billion during his tenure. Muller, listed by M1X Global as President of Lomalo, brings government experience, including service as Chief Secretary and as an advisor to a Presidential Cabinet, according to the company.

The Marshall Islands use case gives M1X Global a live wedge

M1X Global's first implementation is tied to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, where USDM1 is being used in connection with quarterly Universal Basic Income disbursements. M1X Global's website says the Marshall Islands partnered with the company to develop USDM1 as a live financial inclusion rail for nationwide UBI, while Stellar Development Foundation says the ENRA program launched in 2025 and will consist of quarterly direct disbursements to eligible citizens.

The geography is central to the product case. Crossmint, which provides wallet infrastructure for Lomalo, describes a country spread across roughly 1,200 islands where physical currency shipments can arrive by boat or airplane and where limited banking infrastructure has pushed some communities toward IOUs and informal exchange. In that setting, a phone-based wallet for receiving a Treasury-backed sovereign instrument is easier to understand as public infrastructure than as another crypto product.

Cleary Gottlieb's public description supplies the legal frame. The firm said it represented the Marshall Islands in establishing a program for continuous Regulation S offerings of up to an initial $100 million aggregate principal amount of tokenized perpetual adjustable-rate secured bonds. Cleary also said an inaugural first-unit issuance occurred on September 23rd, 2025, and that the Republic intended to use the tokenized bonds to support its UBI program.

M1X Global and its partners describe USDM1 as sovereign debt rather than a wrapped Treasury product. The company's site says USDM1 is issued directly on-chain by a sovereign, collateralized 1:1 by pledged short-duration U.S. Treasury instruments, and structured in the style of a fully collateralized Brady bond under New York law with a waiver of sovereign immunity. The site also says holders benefit from a perfected first-priority security interest in collateral under the UCC, including UCC 8/9.

Those legal details are the product. Tokenized Treasury products have already trained institutions to evaluate on-chain dollar yield, but M1X Global is pitching a different wrapper: a sovereign bond that can move on digital rails while fitting into existing collateral, netting and custody workflows. The question for buyers is how much of that legal treatment survives across jurisdictions, counterparties, accounting policies and risk committees. M1X Global's release says USDM1 has been used in institutional working groups with Bank of America, Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial, Tradeweb and DTCC, but it does not say those institutions are investors, holders or live production users.

Paradigm is backing the collateral layer

Paradigm partner Arjun Balaji put the investment thesis plainly in M1X Global's announcement: "24/7 markets require collateral that can move 24/7." That is the cleanest explanation for why a crypto-native investor would fund what looks, at first glance, like government debt plumbing.

Crypto markets run continuously, while much of traditional collateral infrastructure still depends on market hours, custodial cutoffs and settlement cycles. Stablecoins solved part of the mobility problem for cash-like assets, but institutions still need instruments that risk, legal and treasury teams can treat as collateral rather than unsecured private-company exposure. M1X Global is betting that sovereign issuance, Treasury collateral and on-chain settlement can meet in the middle.

Anchorage Digital says USDM1 is a digitally native sovereign bond that can provide near-instant citizen disbursements and also serve as a treasury instrument for institutional portfolios. Anchorage says its role spans custody, settlement and collateral management, and the M1X Global release says USDM1 is available institutionally through Anchorage Digital's federally regulated bank and tZERO's SEC-registered broker-dealer custodian, with Surus serving as trustee and collateral agent.

The structure still comes with boundary lines. M1X Global's announcement says USDM1 is offered and sold solely outside the United States under Regulation S and has not been registered under U.S. securities laws. The release also says USDM1 may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered, exempt or otherwise outside the registration requirement. That constraint narrows near-term distribution even as M1X Global courts regulated market infrastructure.

M1X Global's own disclosures leave the financial picture incomplete. The company has named major investors and advisors, including Paradigm, Breed, Stellar Development Foundation, FJ Labs, Balaji Srinivasan, Tama Churchouse, Richard Gorelick, Dan Robichaud, Rob Stavis and Anatoly Yakovenko on its website. It has not disclosed the economics of USDM1 issuance, the fee model for M1X Global, the coupon or yield mechanics in current offerings, the size of the UBI rollout, or the rate at which institutions are converting working-group participation into live usage.

That is the right place to be skeptical and still take the company seriously. M1X Global has assembled a founder group with DeFi, trading, custody and government execution experience, and it has a sovereign-issued product with named legal and infrastructure partners. Paradigm's Seed investment gives Lurie, Goldman and Muller more time to prove that the Marshall Islands implementation can become a repeatable template for governments and a usable collateral instrument for institutions.

The Seed round does not prove that sovereign debt will become native collateral for digital markets. It does show that one of crypto's most closely watched venture firms thinks the next valuable company in tokenization may be built less like a retail app and more like a treaty between lawyers, custodians, brokers, governments and settlement networks.