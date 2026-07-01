The two-year-old state-backed investor beat its $45 billion target, but it has not named the limited partners behind Fund I.

MGX's fund close shows AI capital moving beyond venture rounds and into sovereign-scale infrastructure, where access to chips, power and data centers is becoming as important as model talent.

Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi's MGX has closed MGX Fund I at $49 billion, above its original $45 billion target, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The raise gives Abu Dhabi's two-year-old artificial intelligence investment platform one of the largest pools of dedicated AI capital in the world, and it does something more specific: it turns MGX from a state-backed deal participant into a capital-formation machine for the entire AI stack.

This is not a founder-led startup financing. It is a fund close by an Abu Dhabi-backed investment company created to move at sovereign scale. That makes the people around MGX more important, not less. Al Idrissi, MGX's managing director and CEO, chairs MGX's investment committee and came to the role after running private equity at Mubadala. MGX says he previously served as a McKinsey partner, co-led the firm's Principal Investor practice, and holds an MIT master's degree in Mechanical Engineering/Product Strategy. His job now is to translate Abu Dhabi's balance sheet and political network into ownership across chips, data centers, models and AI-adjacent platforms.

Bloomberg said MGX attracted institutional and private investors from the Middle East, North America, Asia and Europe. The National reported the same $49 billion close and said MGX Fund I has invested in 14 companies since inception. The limited partners were not named, and no fee terms, governance rights or deployment schedule were disclosed. That omission matters: a $49 billion AI fund is not just an investment product. It is a map of which global institutions want direct exposure to AI infrastructure without building the capability themselves.

Abu Dhabi built MGX for the capital intensity of AI

MGX was announced on March 12, 2024 by Abu Dhabi's Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, which had been established less than two months earlier. Mubadala and G42 were named as foundational partners. From the start, MGX's mandate was not narrow venture investing. The launch announcement said MGX would focus on AI infrastructure, including data centers and connectivity; semiconductors, including logic and memory design and manufacturing; and AI core technologies and applications, including models, software, data, life sciences and robotics.

That mandate matches where the AI market has moved. The bottleneck for frontier AI is no longer only model architecture or research talent. It is access to capital, chips, power, land, data center capacity, regulatory permission and long-duration infrastructure partners. A conventional venture fund can underwrite software risk. MGX is being built to underwrite supply-chain risk.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan chairs MGX. MGX's leadership page identifies him as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE National Security Adviser and chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak is vice chairman; MGX says he is also managing director and group CEO of Mubadala, which MGX describes as a $330 billion sovereign investment firm. Peng Xiao, group CEO of G42, sits on the board as well. The structure makes MGX a concentrated expression of Abu Dhabi's AI policy, sovereign capital and domestic technology base.

Al Idrissi is the operator inside that structure. MGX says he previously chaired GlobalFoundries and held board roles at AMD, Masdar, Tabreed and Emirates Global Aluminium. Those roles are not decorative in this context. Semiconductors, power and industrial infrastructure are the inputs AI companies keep trying to secure. MGX's pitch to portfolio companies is not just a check. It is access to a state-backed investor that understands industrial-scale capex.

The fund is already chasing the full stack

MGX has already shown how wide it is willing to define AI exposure. In March 2025, MGX announced a $2 billion minority investment in Binance.

The cleaner example is infrastructure. In October 2025, MGX, the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners announced a deal to acquire Aligned Data Centers. The announcement also described a broader effort to mobilize $30 billion of equity capital, with the potential to reach $100 billion including debt.

That is the strategic center of the MGX fund close. AI investing is increasingly a financing problem at infrastructure scale. Model companies and AI application companies need capital, but the defensible position may sit one layer down, in compute campuses, energy access, networking, cooling, chip supply and the financing vehicles that can absorb multi-decade infrastructure risk. A $49 billion fund gives MGX room to participate in late-stage AI companies, but it also gives MGX the ability to back the physical systems those companies depend on.

What MGX has not disclosed

The headline number is clear. The investor base is not. Bloomberg and The National both described broad participation from global institutional and private investors, but MGX has not publicly named the LPs behind Fund I. That leaves open the most important questions for founders and co-investors: which institutions are providing the capital, whether they have strategic constraints, and how much discretion MGX has over deployment.

The close also does not reveal how much of the $49 billion has already been committed, how much is reserved for infrastructure partnerships, or how MGX will divide capital between direct company investments, secondary purchases, fund stakes and large-scale infrastructure transactions. Those distinctions matter because the AI market is absorbing capital through very different instruments. A check into a model company, a data center acquisition, a semiconductor supply-chain investment and a sovereign-backed campus project may all be labeled AI exposure, but they carry different timelines, risks and control rights.

What is already visible is the direction of travel. MGX is not positioning itself as another Sand Hill Road-style late-stage investor. Abu Dhabi is using MGX to build a platform around the real constraints in AI: compute, chips, infrastructure and access to companies that need all three. The $49 billion close gives Al Idrissi and MGX the mandate to make that strategy visible at global scale.