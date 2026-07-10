MiniMax is pitching a founder-led, AGI-first story at the same time investors need clarity on whether its $2B round is fresh growth capital, strategic financing or something else.

MiniMax says it has closed a new $2 billion funding round, according to a three-post X thread from RyanLee (@RyanLeeMiniMax), who paired the financing claim with a screenshot of an internal message attributed to MiniMax's CEO.

The post, published on July 10th, says MiniMax's CEO, referred to in the thread as "IO," made three commitments to employees: no salary until MiniMax achieves AGI, a personal share grant over four years equal to 4% of MiniMax's total share capital for long-term team members who create value with MiniMax, and a separate 1% share allocation to create a special fund supporting related open-source communities. MiniMax's investor relations page identifies Dr. Yan Junjie as founder, chairman, CEO and CTO.

Ryan Lee's thread did not name the investors in the $2 billion round. It also did not disclose valuation, whether the financing is primary or secondary, whether it involves strategic investors, or how the transaction fits with MiniMax's public-market status after its Hong Kong listing earlier this year. For a capital-intensive model developer, those omissions matter: a $2 billion headline can mean fresh operating cash, investor liquidity, strategic compute financing, or some mix of instruments that read very differently for shareholders and employees.

Yan is the founder at the center of that gap. MiniMax's public biography says he spent more than six years at SenseTime, including roles as vice president and vice-head of its research institute, before founding MiniMax. MiniMax says Yan earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Southeast University in 2010, a doctorate in artificial intelligence from the Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2015, and conducted post-doctorate research at Tsinghua University. MiniMax also credits him with roughly 200 academic papers and more than 30,000 citations.

That background is why the no-salary pledge reads as more than a morale line. Yan is both MiniMax's public founder and technical authority, and the message posted by Ryan Lee ties his personal economics to a goal that remains undefined in operational terms: AGI. The screenshot says, in Chinese, that market volatility and outside curiosity will not change MiniMax's direction, and that people "on the front line" understand MiniMax's real pace and long-term value. It ends in English: "We will keep going until we get there."

MiniMax has been trying to sell investors on that long-term trajectory while carrying the cost profile of a frontier AI lab. MiniMax's company profile says MiniMax was founded in early 2022 and develops proprietary multimodal models across text, audio, images, video and music. MiniMax lists MiniMax M2, Hailuo 2.3, Speech 2.6 and Music 2.0 among its models, and says those systems power MiniMax Agent, Hailuo AI, MiniMax Audio, Talkie and MiniMax's enterprise and developer Open API Platform.

MiniMax's own profile says its models and products have served more than 212 million individual users across more than 200 countries and regions, along with more than 100,000 enterprises and developers across more than 100 countries and regions. A later China Daily article republished by the Shanghai Stock Exchange reported a higher figure, saying MiniMax had reached approximately 300 million global users and more than 1 million enterprise and developer customers globally.

The financial backdrop is less flattering. China Daily reported that MiniMax's revenue rose from 24 million yuan in 2023 to 208 million yuan in 2024 and 539 million yuan in 2025, while MiniMax posted a 2025 net loss attributable to shareholders of 12.76 billion yuan. Excluding fair value changes on financial liabilities, China Daily said MiniMax's adjusted loss was 1.92 billion yuan. The same report quoted Yan saying the immediate priority for the large language model sector was accelerating development rather than focusing only on profitability.

MiniMax also entered public markets before this latest financing claim. Reuters, via Yahoo Finance, reported that MiniMax raised HK$4.82 billion, about $618.6 million, in its Hong Kong IPO after pricing shares at HK$165 each. Reuters described MiniMax as a Chinese AI developer founded in early 2022 by former SenseTime executive Yan Junjie and focused on multimodal AI models.

That makes the July 10th post unusual in form. Private AI labs announce large venture rounds because private financing is their only route to scale. MiniMax is already public in Hong Kong, and China Daily reported in June that MiniMax had begun preparations for a mainland A-share listing after signing a listing guidance agreement. A new $2 billion financing, if structured as new capital, would give MiniMax another balance-sheet weapon in a model race where compute, data, engineering talent and distribution remain expensive. If structured differently, the strategic meaning changes.

The founder pledge is easier to read than the financing mechanics. Yan is telling employees that the path to AGI will be long, volatile and expensive, and that he wants part of his own equity pool tied to the people and communities needed to keep MiniMax in that race. The unanswered question is who supplied the $2 billion, and on what terms.