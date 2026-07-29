MiniMax raised about HK$15.88 billion in net proceeds while spending more than three times its annual revenue on research and development. The next product disclosures will show how founder Yan Junjie plans to convert that capital into commercially durable AI services.

MiniMax teased unspecified new releases on Wednesday after completing a roughly $2 billion July financing, but the post did not name a model, price or launch date. Founder Yan Junjie, who serves as chairman, CEO and CTO, now has to turn the new capital into products that can narrow MiniMax's wide gap between revenue and research spending.

The official MiniMax post said only, "More surprises await," and linked to a post from Siyuan "Leanna" Ren, MiniMax's vice president of global marketing. The MiniMax post does not identify the subject of the teaser. The supplied material does not establish that MiniMax is about to release a Hailuo video update, an additional M-series model or any other specific product.

Yan has led MiniMax since its founding in early 2022. A mathematician who earned a doctorate in artificial intelligence from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and later conducted postdoctoral research at Tsinghua University, he spent more than six years at SenseTime, including as a vice president and vice-head of its research institute. His combined executive and technical roles keep model development at the center of the founder's job.

A HK$16.04 billion financing package

According to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange completion filing, MiniMax disclosed in July that its share placement and zero-coupon convertible-bond issue had been completed.

The July 10 financing announcement described a planned gross package of HK$16.04 billion, or about $2.05 billion, comprising HK$9.54 billion from 35.6 million new Class A shares at HK$268 each and HK$6.5 billion from bonds due in 2027. MiniMax said the proceeds would support AI infrastructure, model research and development, global commercialization and agent products.

The capital arrives while MiniMax is spending far ahead of its current revenue. MiniMax reported $79 million in 2025 revenue, up from $30.5 million a year earlier. Research and development expenses reached $252.8 million, and its adjusted net loss was $250.9 million.

MiniMax says its models and products have served more than 212 million people and 100,000 enterprises and developers. Those figures are reported by MiniMax. The financing gives MiniMax room to continue training and commercializing models, while its losses put pressure on Yan to produce durable revenue from that spending.

M3 shows MiniMax's technical direction

MiniMax's official M3 announcement describes M3 as a natively multimodal coding and agentic model with MiniMax Sparse Attention and context support of up to 1 million tokens.

MiniMax positions M3 for coding and agentic tasks, areas where models must sustain long workflows, process large amounts of context and call external tools. MiniMax's claims describe the intended technical profile, but deployment reliability, operating cost and developer adoption will determine its commercial value.

Wednesday's teaser supplies no comparable detail about what comes next. It gives developers no specifications to assess and investors no release schedule to connect with the July financing. For now, the completed capital raise and MiniMax's existing model disclosures are the concrete developments; the July 29 post adds no product-level roadmap.