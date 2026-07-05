Mattie Fairchild, Jeson Lee, Miki Safronov-Yamamoto, Sahar Mor, and Junfan Zhu are organizing a three-day San Francisco hackathon built around a simple test for AI founders: make a robot do useful work in the physical world.

The Embodied Metal Hackathon, presented by Mission Robotics, is scheduled for July 17th through July 19th in the Mission. The event page says each team will get a robot to hack with, hands-on task-training support, and a deadline to ship a demo by Sunday. Registration requires host approval, the exact address is hidden until approval, and applicants are told they will be asked to verify token ownership with a wallet.

That gatekeeping matters. San Francisco's AI event calendar has been crowded with agent demos, prompt workflows, and founder mixers. Mission Robotics' event uses the same calendar machinery, sponsor model, and curated attendance funnel, then points it at metal, motion, and data collection. The assignment on the page is concrete: train a robot to sort, pour, fold, fetch, or do something the hosts have not seen before, then build software that uses the robot's new capability.

Mor's involvement is the cleanest founder thread in the public record around the event. She is listed as a host on the Luma page, and the hackathon is featured in Bond AI - San Francisco and Bay Area. The public copy leans into curation: spots are limited and attendance is subject to approval.

Lee brings a second piece of context. Savant is listed among the host organizations and describes itself as an early-stage fund and community for founders starting physical AI companies. The event page frames Savant's role as providing hardware lab space, a peer network, and funding.

None of that makes Embodied Metal a financing event. The Luma page does not disclose participating teams, judges, capacity, prize money, investment terms, or any commitment by Savant to back participants. The sharper read is that the event is founder formation infrastructure: a weekend designed to expose which builders can cross the gap between a demo that works on a screen and a robot behavior that survives contact with objects, sensors, latency, and failure.

The stack behind the room

The named organizations map almost too neatly onto the physical AI stack. Mission Robotics is described on the event page as "the beating heart of robotics in the Mission." Savant brings founder support, lab space, network, and funding. North Star is described as working on egocentric, UMI, tactile, and multimodal data for physical AI. New Theory is described as a world model lab bringing experts and the stack. Modal is the sponsor listed for compute and inference.

That set of roles tells founders what the organizers think the bottleneck is. Physical AI needs more than a model endpoint. Teams need hardware access, data from bodies moving through real environments, training help, compute, and enough nearby peers to debug the strange edge cases that appear when a robot has to touch a cup, towel, drawer, or tool.

The event copy pushes against the thin version of agent building. It asks applicants to prove there is more to intelligence than chatbots and approving tool calls. That line is useful because it names the fatigue in the market without overstating what a weekend hackathon can prove. A robot demo over three days will not settle whether general-purpose robotics companies can become venture-scale businesses. It can show which founders understand that deployment starts with the boring constraints: fixtures, lighting, calibration, repeatability, and how many times a task works after the first successful run.

What Mission Robotics is leaving unsaid

The public page is still sparse where investors and serious founders will look first. It does not identify Mission Robotics' founders, the number or type of robots available, the number of teams, the judging criteria, the token used for wallet verification, or the commercial relationship among the host organizations. It also does not say whether demos will be public, recorded, or tied to follow-on access to Mission Robotics' space.

Those omissions do not weaken the central point. They define the event's current shape: curated local access rather than open online distribution. That is consistent with the broader physical AI thesis. Hardware progress is harder to fake in person. The robot either moves, grasps, senses, and recovers, or it does not. In-person rooms also let organizers see founder behavior that a pitch deck hides: who can solder, who can debug, who can train a behavior, who can ask for help, and who can ship under time pressure.

For Mission Robotics, the hackathon is a community move with strategic upside. If the right builders show up, the venue becomes a recruiting surface, a deal-flow surface, and a proof point that San Francisco's AI scene is adding hands and actuators to its software muscle. For Savant, North Star, New Theory, and Modal, the room concentrates exactly the people they want to meet before a company name, round size, or product category hardens.

The July 17th weekend will be small by design. That is the part worth watching. Physical AI will not be built through calendar density alone. It needs rooms where founders can get access to machines, data, compute, and other people willing to spend a weekend discovering why a robot failed. Mission Robotics is betting that one such room in the Mission can produce more useful signal than another night of slides.