MIT researchers Vinith Suriyakumar, Ashia Wilson and Marzyeh Ghassemi have published a way to test whether an AI image model has been fine-tuned to generate child sexual abuse material without prompting the model to produce a single image, Inside AI reported on July 13.

The method, called Gaussian probing, is aimed at one of the hardest operational problems in open-weight AI safety: how a model host, investigator or auditor can detect a dangerous fine-tune when the usual test would require generating illegal material. The team's paper, submitted to arXiv on April 28, frames that as an "Evaluation without Generation" problem. The core claim is narrow and important: in the team's experiments, Gaussian probing identified LoRA-adapted diffusion models specialized for CSAM with 100% accuracy across the tested model variants.

Suriyakumar, a fifth-year MIT EECS PhD student affiliated with LIDS and IMES, has been building toward this corner of the problem. On his personal site, he describes his research as focused on "securing internet platforms against malicious behavior enabled by generative AI systems," with recent work on open-weight foundation model governance and image-based abuse including CSAM and non-consensual intimate imagery. His CV lists earlier work in privacy, fairness and machine learning systems at Google, Square, IBM, SickKids and Helpful, which was acquired by Shopify.

That background matters because Gaussian probing is less a content moderation feature than a platform governance tool. It treats the uploaded model artifact itself as the object to be inspected. For open-weight image models, the relevant artifact is often a LoRA adaptor, a compact fine-tuning layer that lets users specialize a base model without retraining the whole system. The same mechanism that helps artists or product teams produce a specific style also lets malicious actors package and redistribute specialized model behavior before any platform has seen an output.

The audit problem Gaussian probing tackles

Traditional AI safety evaluations usually work by prompting a model and reviewing what comes back. MIT's writeup states plainly why that approach breaks in this case: generating CSAM is illegal in the U.S. regardless of intent, and repeated human review of abusive imagery creates its own harm. In practice, the team could not rely on output-based testing and designed a different approach. Gaussian probing avoids the output stage. Instead of asking the model for a forbidden image, the method feeds random Gaussian latent inputs through the model and measures how the LoRA adaptor changes internal representations across layers and timesteps. The researchers average those changes into a signal that can distinguish what the adaptor appears to have specialized the model to do.

"We never run the model all the way to the end or prompt the model, so we never generate images," Suriyakumar explained to Inside AI.

The paper argues that open-weight model hosts face a different safety job than first-party model providers. A first-party lab can test its own product before release. A platform that hosts base models, fine-tuned variants and LoRA adaptors has to screen a stream of reusable artifacts that can move across services before downstream abuse is visible. The paper names Hugging Face and Civitai as examples of model-sharing services in that space, though neither company has been reported to have adopted Gaussian probing.

MIT says the team tested Gaussian probing on variations of three model types, comparing the results with ground-truth LoRA adaptors known to generate CSAM, other harmful imagery and safe content. The reported 100% accuracy applies to that experimental setup. It should not be read as proof that the method detects every possible abusive image model, every future fine-tuning technique, or models trained from scratch on abusive datasets.

A safety result with a platform-sized audience

The timing is tied to a real measurement problem. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says it received over 1.5 million CyberTipline reports in 2025 involving generative AI; NCMEC also notes that about 1.1 million of those were submitted by Amazon AI Services and contained no actionable information. Excluding those submissions, NCMEC says more than 182,000 reports involved offenders possessing, generating or attempting to generate generative-AI CSAM. NCMEC staff also categorized more than 158,000 images and videos submitted between January 2023 and December 2025 as AI-generated. NCMEC 2025 data and issue overview provide the breakdowns and definitions.

Those qualifiers are important. The most alarming top-line number includes reporting noise, training-data detections and several types of AI-related exploitation. The more useful operating conclusion is still severe: AI has created a category of child-safety abuse that moves through both content files and model artifacts. Existing hash-matching systems can find known illegal media after it exists. Gaussian probing tries to catch one upstream route, the fine-tuned model component that could generate new material.

Wilson, an MIT EECS faculty member whose profile lists work in optimization, algorithmic decision making, dynamical systems and fairness in large-scale machine learning, framed the result as a call for more research attention rather than a finished enforcement system. "There is a huge bucket of child safety concerns with AI, and these are real concerns that need to be addressed. A lot of children are being harmed by AI deepfakes," Wilson told MIT News. "We've shown that Gaussian probing can be a very useful tool, and we hope the research community really pours more attention into this problem."

Ghassemi, an MIT associate professor in EECS and the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science whose research spans representation learning, behavioral ML, healthcare ML and healthy ML, is the other senior MIT anchor on the work. MIT News says the project also involved Lena Stempfle, an MIT postdoc, and collaborators from Boston University and Thorn. The paper lists Ayush Sekhari, Robertson Wang, Michael Simpson and Rebecca Portnoff as coauthors alongside Suriyakumar, Stempfle, Ghassemi and Wilson.

Thorn's role is also central. Academic AI safety work often stops at benchmark performance. Thorn brings the operating context of child-safety investigations and platform abuse patterns, which is the difference between a detector that works in a lab and an audit that a host might plausibly run on uploads. MIT says the work was supported in part by the Bridgewater AIA Labs Research Fellowship.

The limits are part of the story

Gaussian probing is most compelling where its assumptions match the platform problem: LoRA-adapted diffusion models, uploaded as artifacts, before distribution. MIT says the method is relatively inexpensive to implement and more robust than some output-based audits because evasion would require changing the internal behavior of the base model rather than only changing prompts.

The unanswered deployment question is whether major model-sharing platforms will treat this kind of pre-distribution screening as mandatory infrastructure. No public commitment from Hugging Face, Civitai or another host was established in the available reporting. The research also leaves room for abuse paths outside LoRA, including models trained from scratch or adapted through methods the probe has not yet been validated against.

That is a limitation, and it is also why the paper matters. The open-weight AI world has distributed powerful generation tools faster than its auditing techniques have matured. Gaussian probing gives platforms a concrete test to evaluate one high-risk class of model specialization without producing the illegal output they are trying to prevent.