Jonathan Schneider and Olga Kundzich are selling deterministic code change to finance, where AI-generated diffs alone are not enough.

AI coding budgets are moving from code generation into maintenance. Moderne is betting that regulated enterprises will pay for deterministic, auditable code change rather than black-box migration output.

Jonathan Schneider and Olga Kundzich are taking Moderne's AI code-migration pitch to Open Source in Finance Forum London on June 25, where the company is expected to present on finding and fixing code issues across millions of lines of code at once, according to an Aligned News post on X.

Aligned News - AI Intelligence on X

The venue matters. OSFF, run by the Linux Foundation, is scheduled for June 25, 2026, in London, and the event page lists Moderne as a Contributor sponsor. The accessible Linux Foundation schedule page links out to Sched for the full program, but the public page available to RuntimeWire did not expose Moderne's exact session title, speaker or time slot.

That makes the disclosed subject of the talk the story: Moderne is trying to make the case that enterprise code modernization is less about asking an AI model to write replacement code and more about giving teams a repeatable way to understand and change existing software estates. In finance, where code often sits behind regulated workflows, audit trails and long-lived internal platforms, that distinction is not cosmetic.

The founder bet behind Moderne

Moderne's pitch is rooted in Schneider's earlier work on OpenRewrite, the open-source automated refactoring project he developed during a stint at Netflix, according to GeekWire's 2021 coverage of Moderne's seed round. Schneider and Kundzich, former colleagues at Pivotal, founded Moderne to commercialize that approach for large organizations that need to upgrade frameworks, remediate vulnerabilities and keep internal APIs from drifting across many repositories.

Schneider's public biography says he founded OpenRewrite at Netflix, later founded the Micrometer project as part of the Spring Team, and held engineering roles at Gradle and Pivotal. Kundzich's public profile says she previously worked at Pivotal on application delivery and management, including Spinnaker-related work, and at Dell EMC on data protection. The common thread is not consumer AI. It is enterprise maintenance: the work big software organizations avoid until a migration deadline, support cutoff or security issue forces the backlog into view.

That shows up in how Moderne frames the product: move beyond scanners and search tools that produce reports, and focus on producing governed, reviewable changes across many repositories.

Why finance is the right room

The OSFF audience is a natural fit because financial institutions are among the enterprises least able to treat software modernization as an experimental coding-assistant workflow. The Linux Foundation describes OSFF as a forum for financial services, technology and open-source leaders focused on trusted and secure solutions.

Moderne's argument is that AI can help agents reason and plan, but the actual enterprise-scale change needs a deterministic substrate: code represented as structured data, transformations expressed as recipes, and resulting diffs that developers can review.

Moderne calls that substrate a Lossless Semantic Tree. On its product pages, Moderne says the LST is a compiler-accurate model that resolves symbols, types, method calls, inheritance and dependencies while preserving formatting and comments. In practice, Moderne says that lets recipes search and rewrite code by meaning rather than text, so the same change can be applied across many repositories without relying on a probabilistic model to rediscover context each time.

That is the sharper version of the AI migration story. The category is not just about whether an LLM can produce a plausible patch. It is about whether an organization can prove why a change was made, where it was applied, what it touched and whether the same policy can be run again next quarter.

AI agents still need infrastructure

Moderne has been recasting that older modernization engine for the AI-agent era. In February, Moderne introduced Prethink, which the company describes as a way to provide coding agents with pre-resolved, compiler-accurate repository context instead of forcing agents to rebuild understanding from prompts, file reads or retrieval layers on every task. In May, Moderne announced C# support, extending deterministic transformation to .NET codebases.

Those launches put Moderne in a market that is getting crowded from multiple directions. Amazon Q Developer Transform pitches generative-AI agents for Java and .NET transformation. Codemod is selling compiler-aware tools and orchestration for enterprise code maintenance. Security scanners, code search products and internal platform teams also occupy pieces of the workflow. Moderne's differentiation is narrower but clearer: it wants to be the system that actually changes the code estate, not just flags it or chats about it.

The unanswered business questions are the usual ones for an enterprise infrastructure startup: Moderne has not disclosed revenue, ARR, pricing or valuation. Customer counts are also company-reported. Moderne said in February 2025 that its customer base grew 250% in 2024, but did not publish the denominator behind that growth claim. Moderne's Series B release

The money behind the migration thesis

Moderne's last disclosed financing was not new. On February 11, 2025, Moderne announced a $30 million Series B led by Acrew Capital, with Morgan Stanley, Amex Ventures and TIAA Ventures joining existing investors Allstate, Intel Capital, Mango Capital and True Ventures. That round followed a $15 million Series A led by Intel Capital in 2023 and a $4.7 million seed led by True Ventures in 2021.

The investor mix says something about the bet. Moderne has traditional venture backers, but it also has strategic money from companies that live with sprawling internal software estates. Morgan Stanley, Amex Ventures, TIAA Ventures and Allstate are not passive names in a code-modernization story. They are examples of the buyers Moderne must convince: enterprises where an upgrade is not a single repository chore, but an operational campaign.

That is the real frame for Moderne's OSFF appearance. Schneider and Kundzich are not pitching AI as a shortcut around engineering discipline. They are pitching AI as useful only when paired with a model of the codebase that regulated enterprises can trust. For the finance crowd in London, the attractive part is not that the machine can write code. It is that the machine might finally make old code movable.