Monumint shows the next stage of the AI startup reset: founders with funded horizontal tools are moving into regulated vertical workflows where distribution, compliance and system access matter as much as model capability.

Tyler Maran and Anna Pojawis had the startup script most founders are told to protect: paying customers, visible AI demand and a $3.2 million seed round. They walked away from it anyway.

The former OmniAI cofounders have spent the past 10 months building Monumint, a conversational AI agent company for banks, credit unions and lenders, after concluding that OmniAI's horizontal data-analysis product would not support the scale of company they wanted to build, according to a Business Insider story published July 9th. Maran, Monumint's CEO, told Business Insider that the realization was blunt: "We really didn't see where the full $10 billion, $100 billion vision was here."

The pivot is current as a public launch, but the financing is not new. The $3.2 million was the 2024 seed round for OmniAI, led by FundersClub at a reported $30 million valuation, according to TechCrunch. Business Insider reports that Maran and Pojawis shared a redacted Monumint pitch deck with existing investors late last year to align them around the new direction and prepare for future fundraising. Those investors included FundersClub, Y Combinator and Imagination Capital.

That distinction matters. Monumint is not announcing a fresh July 2026 round. Maran and Pojawis are converting investor trust from one company thesis into another, and the new thesis asks backers to accept a near-term revenue hit in exchange for a more specific market: regulated financial institutions that still run major customer workflows across calls, emails, documents and aging internal systems.

A return to the industry they left

Maran and Pojawis met nearly a decade ago in an analyst training program at CIBC, the Canadian banking group, before they became software engineers and startup founders, Business Insider reported. That history gives the Monumint pivot a cleaner founder-market fit story than OmniAI had. OmniAI sold broad AI infrastructure for making business data usable by models. Monumint sells into the operating environment Maran and Pojawis learned first as bankers.

Y Combinator lists Monumint as a Winter 2024 company founded in 2023 and based in San Francisco. YC's public profile says Maran previously worked on AI and machine-learning applications in healthcare and mental health, and says Pojawis contributed to growth initiatives at Hightouch, a YC-backed reverse-ETL company, after earlier work in investment banking and a University of Connecticut degree.

The founders' first YC company, OmniAI, had a familiar 2024 AI infrastructure pitch. TechCrunch described OmniAI as a product for transforming unstructured business data so companies could build AI applications on top of it.

Monumint narrows that ambition into one vertical. The company's launch post frames the product as a single conversational agent that maintains context across the customer lifecycle. Monumint says it has handled more than 5 million customer interactions, a company-supplied metric that is not broken out by customer, channel, or paid usage.

What Monumint is actually selling

Monumint's agents answer customer questions, collect information and manage workflows such as loan applications involving multiple business owners and beneficiary updates, Maran told Business Insider. The company says the product works across email, SMS and voice, and can read from and write to systems that banks and lenders already use, including CRMs, loan platforms, core banking systems, credit data sources and document stores.

The compliance language is central to the pitch. Monumint's site says its agents include TCPA-safe windows, fair-lending language scoring, evidence packs, action logs and audit trails. That is the part of the product meant to separate Monumint from generic chatbot vendors. Banks and lenders do not just need a model to answer a question. They need a record of what was said, what data was accessed, what decision was made and when a human should have been pulled into the loop.

Business Insider reports that Monumint has 20 paying customers, a figure attributed to Maran. Named customers include Lendio, ByzFunder and Community Bank, along with several FDIC-insured banks. Monumint's customer page includes testimonials from Lendio, Byzfunder and CRNCY. Lendio says in a Monumint-hosted testimonial that automating application gathering drove a 4x increase in ADR productivity. Byzfunder says Monumint helps create more borrower touch points without scaling manual follow-up. CRNCY says document collection and WhatsApp engagement more than doubled the volume of applications an agent can handle.

Those are useful proof points, but they remain customer and company claims. Monumint has not disclosed current ARR, contract sizes, gross retention, implementation time or how much of the 20-customer base is in production rather than pilots. A redacted slide in the Business Insider deck is captioned "ARR, increasing contract sizes," but no ARR figure is public.

The investor ask beneath the pitch deck

The deck Maran and Pojawis circulated late last year was less about announcing Monumint to the market and more about preserving investor alignment through a founder-led reset. Scrapping OmniAI meant giving up revenue attached to the old product. It also gave the founders a more legible path to a venture-scale outcome: sell repeatable AI labor into a regulated industry where manual follow-up, document collection and servicing are expensive, measurable problems.

That path is crowded. Banking and lending AI already includes older conversational-banking vendors such as Kasisto and Eltropy, broader credit union and bank platforms, and newer AI-native lending companies. Monumint's wedge is narrower than "AI for banking" and more operational than a customer-service bot: take action inside existing systems while producing compliance evidence around the work.

The founders are also choosing a slower buyer. Financial institutions can be attractive customers because the workflows are high-value and sticky once software is embedded. They also bring long sales cycles, security reviews, compliance scrutiny and integration work that can strain a six-person company. Business Insider says Monumint has six employees and plans to grow engineering and sales. YC's public profile separately lists open roles, including engineering jobs, which matches the operational reality of the pivot: Monumint has to sell trust and ship integrations at the same time.

The bet is coherent because Maran and Pojawis are returning to a market they know, with a product shaped by the bottlenecks they say they have seen inside financial institutions. The harder part comes after the deck. Monumint has to prove that AI agents can become a reliable system of work for banks and lenders, rather than another customer-facing layer that still leaves the hard tasks for humans downstream.