Motive Force is turning a physical-computing research project into a sourcing thesis: the next software platform may need patrons, pilots, and open code before venture metrics can see it.

Oana Olteanu (@oanaolteanu) is using Folk Computer as a test case for a venture question most firms avoid: who should pay for computing research before it has a market.

In a July 10th essay, the Motive Force founder and GP describes a June visit to a Brooklyn warehouse where a sheet of paper functioned as a running program. The paper could be placed on a table, edited through a keyboard, saved, and left glowing after the keyboard was unplugged, according to Olteanu's account. A few feet away, she drew frame-by-frame animation on the table and made music by laying down physical cards, each acting as a track.

That demo is the hook. The argument is the business of funding the pre-business stage. Olteanu's firm brands itself around "beautiful software" and defines motive force as the internal drive that sustains motion through uncertainty. Motive Force's own origin story reaches back to Olteanu's childhood in rural Romania, where her father dug a family well to 33 meters while others stopped at seven, a detail the firm uses to explain its emphasis on constraints, taste, and long-run craft. Her new essay extends that thesis from polished software companies to the research layer underneath them.

Folk Computer is the right vehicle for that argument because it is deliberately hard to fit into a fundable category. The project is an open-source physical computing system built by Omar Rizwan and Andres Cuervo, whom Olteanu identifies as former researchers at Dynamicland, Bret Victor's Oakland lab. Folk uses cameras, projectors, and tagged physical objects so computation lives on paper, cards, tables, and walls rather than inside a single screen.

The founders are rebuilding the room, not the app

Rizwan's own site says he is mostly working on Folk Computer, which he describes as an open-source physical computing system. His prior projects include Screenotate, a screenshot tool that captures text and source context each time a user takes a screenshot. Cuervo-Rubio's Parsons profile describes them as a Brooklyn-based artist, programmer, HCI researcher, educator, and co-founder and researcher at Folk Computer, with research interests in tangible computing, paper engineering, accessible interfaces, and human-computer interaction.

The founders' backgrounds matter because Folk Computer is not another productivity wrapper around existing software habits. Folk's GitHub repository describes it as a physical computing system made from a reactive database, a programming environment, and projection mapping. The README says that instead of a phone, laptop, touchscreen, mouse, or keyboard as the main computational surface, Folk makes physical objects in the real world into computational objects that can be programmed inside the system itself.

That line places Folk in a different market conversation from the AI-agent tooling that has consumed early-stage software investing. Olteanu writes that Motive Force's own software thesis is tied to deterministic infrastructure for autonomous execution, so she is not arguing against agent companies. Her narrower point is that a field converging on one investment theme leaves fewer people asking whether the underlying interface model is due for replacement.

Folk's status also keeps the story honest. The project is public, but it is not a polished commercial launch. Its GitHub README says Folk is in a pre-alpha state, is not well documented or example-heavy, has not been formally announced for broad public use, and comes with no guarantee of support, usability, or backward compatibility. The repository was listed with 248 stars, 24 forks, 4,333 commits, and an Apache-2.0 license when checked.

The money is patronage before venture math

Olteanu's essay does not say Motive Force has invested in Folk Computer, and Folk's public pages do not present the project as a priced venture-backed startup. Folk lists past supporters and partners including Ink & Switch, Gradient Retreat, One Fact Foundation, Kosmik, NYU ITP, Joel Franusic, Val Town, Interact, and small sponsors. Its GitHub Sponsors page listed 32 current sponsors and a $1,000 monthly goal.

That funding model is the substance of Olteanu's essay. She argues that paradigm work has historically depended on patrons because markets cannot price a new computing primitive at the moment it looks least useful. Xerox PARC, Dynamicland, and Folk all sit in that frame in her essay: ideas that start as demos, labs, rooms, and tools for a few researchers before they become legible to product teams.

The incentive is plain. Motive Force benefits if the market widens its definition of what counts as an investable founder signal. A firm built around taste, craft, and founder drive has every reason to look earlier than traction, ARR, and repeatable sales motion. A Form D for Motive Force Fund I signed by Olteanu in November 2025 listed a $30 million total offering amount and $0 sold as of the notice, so the filing does not establish the firm's current fund size. It does show the structure behind the argument: Olteanu is building an investment vehicle while publicly defining the category of founders and researchers she wants to meet.

Folk benefits in a different way. The essay surfaces the project to investors without forcing it into the shape of a SaaS company. It points readers to concrete paths: read what Folk can do, set up a system, sponsor the team, commission a physical demo, or run a pilot. That is closer to research commercialization through community, consulting, grants, and patronage than the seed-round template of lead investor, valuation, burn, and runway.

Why the Dynamicland lineage matters

Dynamicland's own materials describe it as a nonprofit research lab creating a humane dynamic medium, where people use computation together in the real world with physical materials. Bret Victor's site says he is "now and forever" making Dynamicland and points to years of work on real-world dynamic media, communal computing, and programming environments that escape the small rectangle.

Olteanu's essay highlights Folk Computer's openness. Dynamicland's demos became influential partly because they were rare and hard to experience. Folk Computer's code is public. People can try to install it, modify it, and build adjacent systems, even if the software is still rough. That changes the research artifact from a room visitors admire into a codebase outsiders can pull, break, and extend.

The commercial question remains unresolved. Folk Computer's near-term path may look like sponsorships, pilots, installations, and research partnerships. It may never become a conventional venture-backed company. It may become infrastructure for future tools whose founders are not yet visible. Olteanu's essay is useful because it refuses to pretend that every important computing project begins with a customer pipeline and a priced round.

For founders, the sharper lesson is about timing. The current agent cycle rewards companies that automate work inside existing software. Folk Computer asks what happens if the workspace itself becomes programmable. If that sounds early, that is precisely the point. Olteanu is arguing that the earliest version of the next interface may look like a room full of paper before it looks like a company.