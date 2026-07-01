National Holding Company is buying the demand layer, not just AI tooling. Moving.com brings consumers at quote time, while Move AI gives the van-line operator software to structure the messy intake and coordination work that determines who wins the job.

Tim Helenthal, chairman and CEO of National Holding Company, has acquired Moving.com and Move AI, pairing a 95-year-old moving operator with a consumer marketplace and an AI concierge built for one of the least digitized, highest-friction parts of the home transaction.

National Holding Company announced the deals in a July 1 press release. National Holding Company did not disclose purchase prices, deal structure, revenue, valuation or whether Move AI's founder, Phil Salesses, will remain with the business.

The strategic logic is clearer than the economics. National Holding Company owns National Van Lines and related relocation businesses; Moving.com controls consumer intent at the research and quote stage; Move AI adds a software layer that asks consumers for move details and generates tailored recommendations and quotes. In a services category where demand is episodic and customer acquisition is often mediated by search, reviews and quote aggregators, National Holding Company is buying distribution closer to the moment when a household decides who gets the job.

Helenthal framed the acquisition around consumer pain rather than industry roll-up arithmetic. "Moving is hard," he said in the announcement, pointing to the emotional and logistical overload of leaving a church, neighborhood friends and children's schools while also finding a mover. "After decades in this business, we know no one can make moving 'easy,' but we are confident that with these acquisitions and our experience we can make it far more convenient."

A van line moves upstream

The acquisition gives National Holding Company a more direct role in the top of the moving funnel. Move.com describes Moving.com as a service that lets consumers compare quotes from hundreds of long-distance and local movers; Moving.com says it requires movers in its network to be licensed and insured and uses the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER database to verify operating authority and insurance coverage.

That matters because Moving.com is not just a content site. It is a marketplace for quote requests, which makes it a lead-routing asset in a market where consumers often do not know whether they are dealing with a carrier, a broker or a marketing intermediary. National Holding Company said existing Moving.com customer agreements, lead-routing processes and service relationships will remain unchanged. That language suggests the immediate deal value is continuity for the existing partner network, not a rapid conversion of Moving.com into a captive funnel for National Van Lines.

National Holding Company also said it plans strategic investments in the Moving.com platform. The announcement did not specify product roadmap, integration timeline, headcount, or whether the Moving.com brand will remain separate. Those omissions are material: the value of a marketplace depends on neutral routing, partner trust and repeatable demand capture, while the value to an operating van line comes from better-qualified jobs and lower acquisition costs.

Helenthal's stated target is to build what he called "the most trusted and effective consumer moving platform in the industry." In practical terms, that puts National Holding Company into a hybrid role: carrier network owner, platform operator and technology buyer.

Move AI brings the software bet

Move AI is the more current technology asset in the deal. The service's site says it is an AI-powered moving concierge that coordinates logistics, collects competitive bids, manages certificates of insurance, elevator reservations, parking and vendor coordination, and keeps moving services in one app.

Move AI was built by Phil Salesses, who launched the Alexandria, Virginia-based service in August 2025 with the pitch that consumers should be able to snap room photos, generate an inventory and receive upfront estimates before booking. In that launch announcement, Salesses said: "Moving shouldn't be a guessing game."

The startup said at launch that it had raised a $1.4 million pre-seed round led by E14 Fund, with participation from Pioneer Fund, Taro Fukuyama and angel investors, many of them Y Combinator founders. That financing gives the acquisition a familiar shape: a young vertical AI workflow startup finds distribution and operating infrastructure inside an incumbent before proving large standalone scale.

Move AI's own customer terms, published by A to B Labs Inc. d/b/a Move AI, identify the business as a broker rather than a motor carrier. The terms say Move AI arranges relocation, home and lifestyle services through a digital platform connecting customers with independent service providers, and lists USDOT No. 4223658 and MC-1632952-B. That distinction is central to the model: the AI layer does not replace the regulated mover; it standardizes intake, coordination and vendor matching around the move.

For National Holding Company, that creates two possible advantages. First, Move AI can improve quote quality by turning consumer inputs into a cleaner inventory before a mover commits resources. Second, it can absorb the messy coordination work around move day that causes cost disputes, missed appointments and bad reviews. The announcement does not provide evidence that Move AI reduces claims, cancellations or price variance, so those remain product claims to be proven under National Holding Company's ownership.

News Corp narrows the real estate stack

The seller of Moving.com is Move, Inc., the News Corp subsidiary behind Realtor.com. Move.com still describes its network as including Realtor.com, Doorsteps and Moving.com, and says Move licenses the Realtor.com URL from the National Association of Realtors. News Corp acquired Move, Inc. in 2014, describing the business then as the operator of Realtor.com and a network that included Moving.com.

Tricia Smith, senior vice president of sales and operations at Move, Inc., said in the National Holding Company announcement that the transaction lets Move sharpen focus on priorities central to its long-term strategy while positioning Moving.com for its next chapter. That is corporate language, but the underlying direction is not hard to read: News Corp's Move is keeping the home search and real estate professional software center of gravity, while a specialized operator takes the post-transaction moving marketplace.

The deal also places a nearly century-old employee-owned relocation group into a category crowded with software wrappers, quote marketplaces and concierge services trying to reduce friction around moving. National Van Lines says its history dates to 1929, that it is employee-owned through an ESOP, and that it has served more than one million families over 95 years. National Holding Company's portfolio already includes National Van Lines, National Van Lines International, National Forwarding Co., National Claims and Mighty Moving.

That operating base is the asset Helenthal is betting will make the acquisitions more than a lead-gen purchase. Moving.com gives National Holding Company demand; Move AI gives National Holding Company workflow software; National Van Lines gives National Holding Company a real-world service network. The hard part is aligning those without undermining the neutrality consumers and partner movers expect from a marketplace.

The acquisition is also a marker for vertical AI's next phase. Broad AI assistants can plan a move in theory. A moving-specific assistant has to know elevator reservations, COI requirements, storage, packing, vehicle shipment, mover licensing, payment holds and claims processes. National Holding Company is not buying a general chatbot. National Holding Company is buying a category-specific operating system around a transaction where the consequences of bad coordination show up in damaged goods, missed closing schedules and surprise charges.

That is why the lack of disclosed financial terms matters. Without a price, it is not possible to judge whether National Holding Company paid primarily for Moving.com's traffic, Move AI's software, Salesses' team, or the combined option value of owning more of the relocation stack. What is clear is that Helenthal is moving National Holding Company from hauling and coordinating moves into shaping the consumer's choice before a truck is assigned.