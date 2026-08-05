The founder of tbh and Gas will remain an adviser after spending just over 13 months directing product at Elon Musk's social platform.

Bier gave X a public, founder-led product voice while the platform rebuilt video, ranking and creator payouts. His retreat leaves execution to a less visible group as those changes remain unfinished.

Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) is stepping back from leading product at X and will remain an adviser, ending a 13-month run in which the serial consumer-app founder became the platform's public face for product changes, creator payouts and spam enforcement.

https://x.com/nikitabier/status/2085105586966827343

"It's time to pass the torch and demote myself to my natural state: a poster," Bier wrote on X on August 5th. He called serving X's users "the privilege of a lifetime." His announcement did not give a reason for the move.

The shift closes a short, unusually visible operating stint for a founder who built his reputation by finding product loops that spread quickly among teenagers. Bier co-founded the anonymous compliment app tbh, which Facebook acquired in 2017, and later built Gas, another compliment-focused social app acquired by Discord. Before joining X, he worked with startups as a product growth partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Bier joined X as head of product on June 30th, 2025, saying he had "posted my way to the top." At the time, he described X as the social network where internet culture originates and said he planned to use Grok to produce more relevant timelines. The appointment put a founder known for rapid consumer experimentation inside a platform whose feed, notifications, video tools and creator incentives were under constant revision.

His path to that role began long before tbh. While studying at the University of California, Berkeley, Bier built Politify, a tool that compared how presidential candidates' policies might affect users financially. He then spent years testing and shutting down consumer apps. In a 2018 talk documented by Berkeley, Bier said he had closed 14 apps before tbh worked. That history shaped a product style built around frequent releases, public feedback and a willingness to discard ideas quickly.

A public product operator

At X, Bier frequently announced changes from his personal account and argued with users about how the platform ranked, paid for and moderated content. That made him more visible than the typical product chief and tied individual policy decisions directly to his public persona.

During his tenure, X released an immersive mobile video player that let users swipe vertically between clips, a format similar to the interfaces used by TikTok and Instagram Reels. Bier acknowledged that X's previous player needed an overhaul when he announced the redesign.

X also changed the economics of its creator program. An official X product update said the platform had more than doubled its revenue-sharing pool and shifted payout calculations toward verified impressions in users' home timelines. Those figures were supplied by X, which did not publish the underlying payout totals in the announcement.

Bier later became the spokesman for a crackdown on engagement bait, automated replies and copied posts. In July, he said a newer Grok model detected duplicated content at three times the rate of the prior model and that X had identified 1.5 million stolen posts in its latest review. He also said more than $1 million in creator payouts would be redirected to original uploaders. The company did not specify the period covered by the 1.5 million figure, leaving the scale of the improvement difficult to measure independently. TechCrunch reported the changes on July 16th.

The departure places those efforts back inside X's less visible management structure. Bier's public replies pointed toward two colleagues who had become important to the product organization. He told Benji Taylor (@benjitaylor), who leads design across X and xAI, that Taylor had "transformed this app." Bier also told Allegra Jacchia (@allegrajacchia), whose profile identifies her with X's creators product group, that there was no better person to "hold down the fort." The wording puts Jacchia closest to the handoff in Bier's public account without establishing a new title.

Bier's move returns him to the role that helped bring him into X: a founder and product commentator with a large audience on the platform. X retains him as an adviser, preserving access to his consumer-growth instincts while moving day-to-day product leadership elsewhere.