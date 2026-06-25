Notion is choosing agent-run workflows over owning another app surface. That is the larger bet inside the shutdown: the inbox becomes infrastructure, not the interface.

Notion will shut down Notion Mail on September 22, turning a conventional inbox product into another proving ground for the workspace maker's agent strategy. The company announced the change on June 25 and published a help center guide for the transition.

The move, reported by Engadget after Notion's announcement on X, covers the Notion Mail inbox across web, desktop, and iOS. Notion says most email history will remain in Gmail. The risk for users is narrower but real: drafts, scheduled emails, snippets, and auto label instructions live only in Notion Mail and must be exported or migrated before the shutdown, according to Notion's FAQ.

Notion Mail on X

In explaining the decision, Notion said that "more than half of Notion Mail users manage emails without ever opening their inbox" and that it is "going all in on using agents to run your inbox."

What users need to do

The affected data is not the main Gmail archive. Notion says email history will stay in Gmail. The manual work sits around the workflow layer Notion added on top: drafts should be migrated to Gmail, scheduled emails should be migrated to Gmail, snippets should be exported, and auto label instructions should be exported. Custom views and sorting in Notion Mail will not transfer to Gmail. Files attached to snippets need to be downloaded manually. Email reminders set inside Notion Mail will not transfer.

Notion keeps the email workflows it can turn into agents

Notion is not pulling Gmail out of Notion. Gmail-connected email tools inside Notion will continue to work, and the company is steering users toward letting agents handle more of the triage and reply work.

That distinction matters. Notion is killing the standalone inbox, not the idea that email belongs in the workspace. A standalone inbox asks Notion to compete on a surface where users already have Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, and specialized clients. An agentic email layer lets Notion argue that the inbox is not the product. The product is the work that happens after an email arrives: searching prior context, drafting a response, routing a task, updating a project, or summarizing a thread.

Notion's own homepage now leads with that thesis. The company says its agents can answer questions using existing knowledge, route and prioritize tasks, summarize and send reports, and automate repeatable work. Notion also claims more than 100 million users worldwide, 98% of the Forbes Cloud 100 as customers, and adoption by 62% of the Fortune 100. Those are Notion's public metrics, not independently verified numbers, but they show where the sales story points: not a prettier inbox, but an AI workspace where repetitive coordination disappears into agents.

The Skiff acquisition gets a different ending

Notion began offering Notion Mail after acquiring privacy-focused startup Skiff in 2024. With the inbox now going away, the company appears to be prioritizing agentic workflows over maintaining a full email client.

The test comes after September 22. If Notion agents can reliably search, draft, label, route, and send email through Gmail without making users feel blind, Notion Mail will look like scaffolding. If users miss the inbox because agents still require too much supervision, the shutdown will expose the gap between agent demos and daily operational trust.