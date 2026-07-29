The Utah company says its database spans 800 million profiles and prices paid plans from $109, turning candidate contact reveals into the scarce unit.

Allen Liao, Obra's co-founder and head of product, launched Obra Hire on July 29th as a self-serve candidate sourcing platform built around a blunt premise: generative AI has made applying for jobs so cheap that inbound resumes are losing value as a hiring signal.

Obra's response is to move recruiters upstream. Instead of waiting for applicants, hiring teams can describe a role in natural language, paste in a job description or apply filters, then search what Obra says is a database of more than 800 million profiles. The software separates must-have criteria from preferences, ranks matches and sells access to candidates' email addresses, phone numbers and LinkedIn profiles.

Liao is building Obra with a team steeped in recruiting and Utah's startup market. Obra's leadership roster also includes CEO Paul Ahlstrom, engineering head Bryan Jenson and partnerships head Robb Lifferth. Ahlstrom previously founded and sold knowledge-management software company Knowlix, co-founded venture firms vSpring Capital, Alta Ventures Mexico and Kickstart Seed Fund, and served on the boards of companies including Ancestry.com and Altiris. Ahlstrom and Lifferth are also co-founders of recruiting and employment provider IsoTalent, giving Obra an operating base in the industry it is trying to rewire.

Application volume is rising, but fourfold is Obra's figure

Obra's July 29th announcement says hiring teams receive roughly four times as many applications as they did before AI writing tools became mainstream. The release offers that figure without a sample, geography or defined starting date, so it should be read as Obra's market assessment rather than an industry-wide measurement.

Independent data supports the direction of the argument at a lower magnitude. LinkedIn reported in January that U.S. applicants per open role had doubled since spring 2022. In LinkedIn's survey of 6,554 HR professionals across multiple markets, 66% said finding qualified talent had become harder over the preceding year, even as applicant competition increased.

A 2025 Greenhouse survey of 4,136 job seekers, recruiters and hiring managers found that 34% of U.S. recruiters spent as much as half their week filtering spam and junk applications. Greenhouse also reported that 91% of U.S. recruiters surveyed had encountered some form of candidate deception. Those findings mix several problems, including AI-assisted applications, false credentials and interview manipulation, but they show why recruiting vendors are repositioning around candidate discovery and verification.

Obra's announcement also cites a LinkedIn statistic that 83% of recruiters expected engaging passive candidates to become more important. The underlying LinkedIn research was published in 2019 and asked nearly 3,000 talent professionals which skills would become more important by 2025. It supports the long-running case for outbound recruiting, though it is not evidence of a new shift in 2026.

"When every resume is polished by the same AI tools, the inbox stops telling us who is truly the right fit," Liao said in the launch announcement. That diagnosis captures the product bet: when applicants can optimize every document against a job description, recruiters need signals gathered before an application is submitted.

Obra is monetizing access, not search

Obra Hire's pricing reveals how Liao intends to turn that thesis into a software business. The free plan includes unlimited searches, 1,000 profile views and 50 contact credits each month. Explore costs $109 per month and raises the allowance to 500 contact credits, while Scale costs $169 per license each month and includes 1,200 credits, collaboration controls and applicant-tracking-system integration. Enterprise pricing is customized.

Search volume is effectively free across the plans. The constrained resource is the ability to reveal contact information and move a candidate into an outbound workflow. That structure lets a hiring manager test the size of a candidate pool before paying, while tying Obra's revenue to direct outreach.

Obra enters a crowded market. Juicebox, which sells its PeopleGPT search product, lists a free plan, a $119-per-month Starter tier and a $199-per-seat Growth plan. hireEZ starts its individual recruiter product at $494 per month. LinkedIn positions Recruiter and its Hiring Assistant for companies hiring consistently, with buyers directed through a sales process, while offering Hiring Pro for occasional hiring.

The comparisons are not exact. Candidate coverage, data freshness, outreach tools, integrations and profile quality vary across providers. Obra's $109 entry point still gives Liao a clear wedge: sell database search and direct contact access to hiring managers and smaller recruiting teams that do not want an enterprise contract.

Outbound recruiting shifts the bottleneck

Obra is addressing a real mismatch in hiring economics. AI application tools let candidates generate and tailor submissions at near-zero marginal cost. Recruiters then bear the expense of reviewing, filtering and verifying the resulting volume. An outbound system reverses that flow by asking the employer to define the target candidate first.

That shift does not eliminate the underlying trust problem. Obra's announcement describes contact information as verified; it does not extend that label to a candidate's work history, skills or identity. A ranked profile remains a lead that a recruiter must assess. If outbound tools become as easy to automate as job applications, hiring volume could simply move from employers' application queues into workers' email and LinkedIn inboxes.

Liao's commercial bet is narrower and more defensible than the claim that AI has broken hiring. Obra Hire gives smaller teams access to the sourcing workflow that large recruiting departments have used for years, then charges when those teams decide a profile is worth contacting. The product will be judged by whether its ranked shortlists produce replies and hires, not by the size of the database behind them.