The London procurement AI company will let five-year employees pitch for $250,000, even though no one is eligible yet.

Omnea is treating future founder departures as an asset, not a loss. If the model works, alumni networks become a formal seed strategy, not an accident.

Ben Freeman is turning one of a growth-stage founder's usual anxieties - ambitious employees quietly planning their exits - into an explicit part of Omnea's talent strategy.

Omnea, the London-based procurement AI software maker, is launching the Omnea Future Founders Fund with Firedrop, the European angel fund led by Pietro Invernizzi, Crunchbase News reported. The offer is simple: Omnea employees who complete five years at Omnea can pitch for $250,000 to start their next company.

The catch is just as important as the check. Omnea is 4.5 years old, according to Crunchbase News, so no employee has formally entered the program yet. Freeman is announcing the structure before the first cohort qualifies, making the Future Founders Fund less a retention perk than a signal to the kind of operator Omnea wants to recruit: join Omnea, build here for years, and Omnea may be the first investor when you leave.

That is a cleaner version of something that already happens inside venture-backed companies. The best operators get closer to customer pain, investor networks and talent markets, then eventually leave to build. Freeman's argument is that hiding that ambition is bad management.

"It's always taboo" to tell colleagues you want to start something and quit, Freeman told Crunchbase News. "I don't think it needs to be."

The mechanics are deliberately founder-friendly

Eligible Omnea employees get a 30-minute pitch meeting with Freeman and Invernizzi. Investment decisions are delivered within 24 hours. Accepted founders receive $250,000, office space, operational support and coaching from Omnea's executive team.

The suggested economics are $250,000 against a $10 million valuation, which would give the fund a 2.5% equity stake. Omnea is also allowing an uncapped, discountless SAFE, leaving valuation to a later financing. Freeman told Crunchbase News the guidance exists so first-time founders have a starting point, not because he wants to make the process rigid.

That matters because the check is not meant to replace an institutional seed round. Freeman described it as a first check, enough to help a departing operator build an initial product and pay a salary while preparing to raise more capital. He told Crunchbase News he expects some Omnea alumni to raise seed rounds of a few million dollars.

The structure also avoids the worst version of a corporate venture program: a heavy-handed employer taking a meaningful claim on an employee's next company before it has even formed. A 2.5% target stake is small enough to be compatible with a later seed round. An uncapped, discountless SAFE is even looser, though it also means Omnea's final ownership depends on the next priced financing.

The missing number is the total pool. Crunchbase News says the initiative is backed individually by more than 150 angels, founders and executives, including former Stripe COO Claire Hughes Johnson, former Asana COO Anne Raimondi, Sana CEO Joel Hellermark and Wise CTO Harsh Sinha. But Omnea has not disclosed a total capital commitment for the Future Founders Fund.

There is a recruiting logic to this. Omnea has about 200 employees across London and New York, and roughly 15% are former founders, according to Crunchbase News. Freeman said four employees have already signaled interest in using the program once eligible, two of whom have built companies before and two who would be first-time founders.

Omnea also has venture-grade pressure behind it. FinSMEs reported in September 2025 that Omnea raised a $50 million Series B. That round brought Omnea's total funding to more than $75 million, according to FinSMEs, and put more weight on Freeman's ability to hire and keep enterprise-grade operators.

The Future Founders Fund is a retention tool, but not in the conventional sense. It does not promise that people will stay forever. It promises that staying for five years compounds into a network, a potential first investor and a cleaner path out.

Procurement AI is competing for scarce operators, not just product features

Omnea describes itself as an agentic operating system for procurement.

The competitive set is moving quickly. Zip launched AI Superagents and a procurement-native MCP in June 2026, emphasizing governed workflows, permissions and audit trails. Levelpath raised a $55 million Series B in June 2025, led by Battery Ventures. Pivot raised a $40 million Series B in May 2026 to expand its agentic AI capabilities and ERP integrations.

The market is also past the easy demo phase. Gartner said in July 2025 that generative AI for procurement had entered the "trough of disillusionment," citing obstacles including fragmented data, integration complexity, unpredictable costs and trust concerns. That backdrop makes Freeman's move more than a culture story. In procurement AI, implementation and trust are the product. The people who can sell, deploy and support that product inside large organizations are scarce.

Omnea's Future Founders Fund is Freeman's answer to that scarcity. If founder-type operators are going to leave eventually, Omnea wants them to spend their highest-learning years inside Omnea first, then leave as alumni backed by Omnea's network.

Freeman is framing it as good for employees. It is also plainly good for Omnea if it works. A company that can produce founders builds a stronger hiring brand, a denser alumni network and a potential portfolio of companies seeded by people trained inside its own operating system.

The risk is that the best version of the program depends on discipline. Omnea has to fund real founder quality, not reward tenure. Omnea has to avoid turning employee ambition into a performative internal track. And Omnea has to make sure the promise of a future check does not blur the line between working on Omnea and working on the next thing.

Freeman's answer is to make the line visible instead of pretending it does not exist. The Future Founders Fund is not an employee benefit. It is an attempt to make a startup's eventual alumni graph investable from the start.