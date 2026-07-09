One Raven is a founder repeat-bet story: Fifth Wall is funding SmartRent's former builders to test whether local-first hardware can beat cloud subscriptions in the home.

Lucas Haldeman and Sarah Roudybush, the co-founders who built SmartRent for landlords and renters, announced One Raven on July 7 with a $5 million seed round led by Fifth Wall and a familiar pitch: the smart home should work for the person living in it.

The Phoenix announcement, made through PR Newswire, puts One Raven directly against the cloud-dependent, subscription-heavy model that has shaped much of consumer home automation. One Raven says its system runs on a One Raven Home Server inside the home, keeps data on the homeowner's network, supports remote access through a private end-to-end encrypted connection, and charges no recurring subscription for core features.

For Haldeman and Roudybush, the move is a second act built from the first. The two are Cornell College classmates from the class of 1999 who later founded SmartRent, which went public via a merger with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in August 2021 (SmartRent investor relations). In the July 7 announcement, Haldeman said he and Roudybush spent a decade building smart home systems for renters and commercial owners of multifamily portfolios, and that One Raven is for homeowners who want modern home technology while preserving privacy.

The server is the product strategy

One Raven's core bet is that the smart home can be sold as a complete local system rather than a stack of separately paired devices and vendor accounts. According to One Raven, the Home Server ships with devices already paired and factory-configured. The July 7 announcement names thermostats, locks, leak detection, and security sensors; One Raven's homepage also lists switches, dimmers, and sensors.

That preconfigured model is the SmartRent muscle memory showing through. Haldeman and Roudybush's earlier company was built around deploying home automation at scale across portfolios, where setup friction, device reliability, and maintenance costs mattered as much as the app interface. One Raven is trying to bring that packaged approach to individual houses, where the buyer is less likely to tolerate an integrator project and less likely to understand why a front door lock needs another account.

One Raven says the system is sold as a one-time purchase, with no subscription required to change codes, adjust schedules, add devices, or access the system remotely. Product pricing, a shipping schedule, customer count, and named builder partners were not disclosed. One Raven's homepage says early access is currently full and invites prospective customers to join a waitlist for the next release.

That leaves One Raven with a hardware-company problem from day one. The $5 million seed round is meant to support scaled production of the One Raven Home Server and the initial device suite, plus software expansion and hiring in hardware engineering, software, field deployment, and go-to-market roles in Phoenix. Hardware gives One Raven control over the experience, but it also brings inventory, installation, support, supply chain, and warranty obligations that pure software companies avoid.

Fifth Wall is underwriting the builder channel

Fifth Wall's role matters beyond the check. The built-environment investor previously backed Haldeman and Roudybush at SmartRent, and Fifth Wall's first SPAC took SmartRent public in August 2021. Brendan Wallace, Fifth Wall's founder, CEO, and CIO, is joining One Raven's board. Fifth Wall describes itself as the largest investment firm focused on technology for the built environment, with nearly 170 portfolio companies, nearly 115 strategic limited partners, and about $3 billion in commitments and capital under management. One Raven has not named any other seed investors or disclosed a valuation.

The builder channel is the obvious reason Fifth Wall is useful here. One Raven says the system is available through select home builders as a built-in option and plans to announce its first homebuilder partnerships later in the third quarter of 2026. Fifth Wall's limited-partner network includes real estate owner-operators and built-world incumbents. That does not guarantee distribution for One Raven, but it gives Haldeman and Roudybush a warmer route into builders than most seed-stage hardware companies can claim.

The risk is that homebuilders are slow-moving distribution partners. A built-in smart home system has to fit design-center sales, subcontractor workflows, warranty expectations, and buyer education. One Raven's pitch of no subscription lock-in should help with homeowners. Builders will still ask whether a young hardware company can support homes years after closing.

Privacy is the wedge, longevity is the test

One Raven is launching into a consumer market that has been trained to expect smart devices to be cheap up front and costly over time. Subscriptions now fund storage, remote access, alerts, AI features, and warranty-like support across cameras, locks, alarms, and connected appliances. One Raven is saying that model has crossed the line from convenience into rented ownership.

The timing is helped by a regulatory and consumer backdrop that One Raven did not create. A November 2024 Federal Trade Commission staff paper found that 89% of surveyed smart products did not disclose on manufacturer websites how long the products would receive software updates. The FTC warned that if a manufacturer stops providing software updates, smart products can lose functionality, become insecure, or stop working.

Pew Research Center has also found broad public distrust around data collection. In a 2019 privacy report, 81% of U.S. adults said the risks of companies collecting data about them outweighed the benefits. One Raven's local-first design is meant to turn that anxiety into a buying reason.

The sharper question is how One Raven sustains a no-subscription hardware business after the sale. One Raven says there are no hidden fees and no external data collection. That is attractive to homeowners tired of recurring charges, but recurring revenue is also what pays for long-term software maintenance, security updates, support, and remote-access infrastructure. If One Raven's answer is a higher upfront price, One Raven will need to show that homeowners and builders will absorb it.

Roudybush framed One Raven as a correction to the first generation of connected-home products. In the announcement, she said the old model asked homeowners to send data to the cloud and pay monthly fees for features they already owned. The company's thesis is that a home can be intelligent, simple, private, and fully owned by the homeowner.

That is a clean promise. The hard part is operational. Haldeman and Roudybush have already built a connected-home company that reached public markets by solving deployment problems for large property owners. One Raven now has to prove the same discipline works when the customer is a homeowner, the channel is a builder or waitlist, and the product has to keep earning trust years after the box is opened.