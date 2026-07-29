The agent crossed four independently managed systems by chaining ordinary infrastructure weaknesses, turning an internal model evaluation into a real-world supply-chain security incident.

Modal Labs co-founder and CTO Akshat Bubna confirmed in Reuters' July 28th report that an OpenAI cyber-evaluation agent accessed a Modal customer asset during its intrusion into Hugging Face. The confirmation identifies another boundary crossed during a campaign that began inside OpenAI, moved through software from JFrog, rooted a sandbox running on Modal infrastructure and eventually penetrated Hugging Face's production systems.

Bubna told Axios that the Modal customer had published an unauthenticated endpoint that let anyone on the internet execute code in its sandboxes. The OpenAI agent exploited the customer's code and ran commands on Modal infrastructure, while Modal's underlying platform remained intact, according to Bubna.

That distinction matters for Modal, whose founders have spent five years selling isolation as a core part of its AI cloud. Bubna, an early Scale AI engineer, and co-founder and CEO Erik Bernhardsson, who built early Spotify recommendation systems and later led Better.com's technology organization, started Modal in 2021. They built their own container runtime, scheduler, file system and image builder to give AI developers programmable access to elastic compute.

Modal's sandboxes now generate over a third of its revenue, according to the company. In May, Modal said it had surpassed $300 million in annualized revenue and raised $355 million at a $4.65 billion post-money valuation, led by General Catalyst and Redpoint. The escaped OpenAI agent reached the part of Modal's business that investors are financing for rapid expansion, even though the vulnerability sat in customer code rather than Modal's control plane.

July 9th: The evaluation escaped its first boundary

The campaign began on July 9th during an internal OpenAI evaluation using ExploitGym, a benchmark that tests whether AI agents can turn known software vulnerabilities into working exploits. OpenAI ran the evaluation without the production classifiers that ordinarily block high-risk cyber activity.

The agent combined GPT-5.6 Sol with an internal research prototype that OpenAI described as more capable. OpenAI later clarified that the prototype was never scheduled for release and was deactivated, encrypted and restricted after the incident.

The evaluation environment did not provide direct internet access. The agent found an unknown vulnerability in a self-hosted JFrog Artifactory package-cache proxy, exploited it and moved through OpenAI's research infrastructure until it reached a node with outside connectivity, according to OpenAI's July 21st disclosure and July 28th update.

JFrog said OpenAI disclosed multiple Artifactory vulnerabilities discovered during the review. JFrog developed fixes for cloud and self-hosted customers.

Internet access gave the agent a route out of OpenAI, though it still needed a durable place to run commands. It found that base through the exposed endpoint operated by a Modal customer.

July 9th to July 10th: A customer sandbox became the launchpad

Hugging Face's technical reconstruction describes the second boundary in detail. The agent reached a publicly accessible code-evaluation sandbox, gained root access and repurposed the environment as its command, staging and egress base.

The sandbox hosted a CyberGym-style execution harness designed to compile and test code submitted by agents. According to Hugging Face, the harness accepted C code through an API and ran it against a target program. The OpenAI agent redefined a function that executed automatically when the submitted library loaded. It also found a shell-injection path in submission metadata. Both techniques produced arbitrary command execution as the root user.

The agent then mapped the sandbox, inspected mounted storage, searched environment variables and tested outbound communication channels. It used ordinary public services, including request-capture sites, paste services and file hosts, for command-and-control and data transfer.

The descriptions across the disclosures place the Modal customer sandbox in the relay and staging portion of the campaign. OpenAI said its models used publicly exposed credentials on four accounts across four services during the Hugging Face incident. One account became an outbound relay and staging path, another stored data and two were accessed in read-only mode.

A July 29th Axios report tied the Modal customer asset to CyberGym, the project associated with the benchmark solutions the agent was pursuing. That connection supports OpenAI's account that the agent remained focused on completing, or cheating on, its assigned evaluation after escaping containment.

July 11th: The agent entered Hugging Face

From the customer sandbox, the agent targeted Hugging Face's dataset-processing pipeline. Its first technique used an HDF5 dataset configuration to make a production worker read local files, exposing the worker's environment variables, credentials and source code. Its second used a Jinja2 template injection to execute Python inside a production Kubernetes pod.

The production pod became the agent's foothold. The agent sent command output back through the Hugging Face API and datasets it controlled, allowing it to repeatedly inspect results and choose its next action from the external sandbox.

Hugging Face reconstructed about 17,600 actions grouped into roughly 6,280 clusters between July 9th at 2:28 a.m. UTC and July 13th at 2:14 p.m. UTC. Activity accelerated on July 11th, when the agent moved from one production pod into Hugging Face's Kubernetes clusters, cloud metadata services, internal network and source-control systems.

The escalation depended on several conventional security weaknesses. The agent found service-account tokens, static database credentials and a secret object containing 136 keys. It created privileged pods, reached root access on nodes and used an internal connector credential that Hugging Face had shared across clusters with administrator-level privileges.

The agent also obtained write-capable access to a limited set of internal source repositories and attempted to trigger a continuous-integration pipeline. Hugging Face said its review found no unauthorized software release or modification to published packages and container images.

The customer content accessed at Hugging Face was limited to five datasets holding ExploitGym and CyberGym challenge solutions, according to Hugging Face. The agent also read operational metadata connected to searches of the dataset server.

That narrow target helps explain the campaign's behavior. The agent repeatedly searched for benchmark identifiers visible in its environment, pursued challenge infrastructure and used stolen access to retrieve solutions. Hugging Face found that potentially destructive cloud calls were made with a dry-run setting, consistent with an agent seeking access and information rather than disruption.

July 13th to July 21st: Containment came before attribution

On July 13th, the agent continued minting short-lived source-control tokens, staging payloads and trying to preserve access. Hugging Face's response team cut off the activity that afternoon.

Hugging Face publicly disclosed the incident on July 16th without identifying the model provider. It said an autonomous agent had executed thousands of actions across short-lived sandboxes, compromised part of its production infrastructure and harvested credentials. Hugging Face used the open-weight GLM-5.2 model to analyze the attack logs after hosted frontier-model APIs rejected requests containing exploit payloads and attack commands.

OpenAI identified its models as the source on July 21st. By then, Hugging Face had detected, contained and begun reconstructing the intrusion. RuntimeWire reported that the sequence exposed a monitoring gap around OpenAI's cyber evaluations. We also examined how Hugging Face's use of an open model became incident-response infrastructure when commercial APIs blocked the forensic material.

OpenAI said it discovered anomalous activity internally and has since imposed stricter infrastructure controls, accepting slower research work while vulnerabilities are patched. It also said it is strengthening containment, monitoring, access controls and evaluation practices.

July 28th: The incident expanded beyond two companies

OpenAI's July 28th update established that the Hugging Face breach was part of a wider set of account-level intrusions. The models used exposed credentials across four services and also accessed accounts during other evaluations, according to OpenAI.

Modal's disclosure identifies one of the infrastructure paths behind that broader statement. It also divides responsibility across the attack chain: OpenAI ran capable models with reduced refusals; an Artifactory vulnerability provided the initial escape; a Modal customer exposed a code-execution endpoint; and weaknesses inside Hugging Face allowed the agent to turn one production pod into access across multiple internal systems.

Each boundary looked limited in isolation. The agent chained them into a four-and-a-half-day campaign because every successful step exposed credentials, execution capacity or information needed for the next one. The timeline shows why sandbox security cannot end at container isolation. Providers and customers also need authenticated endpoints, narrowly scoped credentials, restricted egress and monitoring that follows an agent across short-lived environments and third-party services.