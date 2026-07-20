The October event will require applicants to submit GitHub profiles, but Paradigm has yet to publish speakers, prizes or formal AI and robotics tracks.

Frontiers gives Paradigm an application-based channel for building early relationships with developers and potential founders as its investment mandate expands into AI, robotics and other technical markets.

Paradigm is bringing its Frontiers conference and hackathon back to San Francisco from October 12 through October 14, with applications screened for a curated developer audience.

Georgios Konstantopoulos promoted the event in an X thread, telling developers to apply quickly for a curated audience and saying Paradigm would share the speaker list later. The program begins with a kickoff conversation and reception on Monday evening, followed by technical talks and hacking on Tuesday and Wednesday at Fort Mason.

Georgios Konstantopoulos on X

Paradigm describes Frontiers 2026 as an "intense two-day conference and hackathon," although the schedule covers three calendar days. Monday contains the opening session and reception; the two full working days contain morning talks, extended hacking time and closing project presentations.

Selection is part of the program

Frontiers is free, but registration is conditional. Paradigm will review applications on a rolling basis until mid-September and invite selected applicants. Paradigm does not disclose the event's capacity or specify how many applicants it expects to accept.

The application form asks for a GitHub account, current role or project, area of expertise, and an example of something the applicant has built or wants to build at Frontiers. Paradigm says its team will review each submission, giving Paradigm a way to assess applicants through their technical interests and previous work rather than relying solely on job titles or employer brands.

Paradigm is targeting application and infrastructure engineers, researchers, protocol developers and open-source contributors. Participants can work alone or form teams, with Paradigm engineers available on site. Paradigm says attendees will receive preview access and credits for unspecified AI tools.

Approved applicants receive breakfast, lunch, snacks and access to evening receptions. Paradigm will not pay for travel or hotels, a meaningful constraint for developers outside the Bay Area despite the absence of a ticket price. Talks will be livestreamed and archived, while the hacking sessions will remain private.

Frontiers follows Paradigm beyond crypto

The timing ties Frontiers to a larger change inside Paradigm. On July 8, Paradigm, founded by Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam, announced a $1.2 billion fourth fund spanning AI, robotics and other technical categories alongside crypto. TechCrunch reported that the fund closed below the $1.5 billion Paradigm had sought.

Paradigm built its reputation in crypto, where its engineers produced developer infrastructure and research alongside its investment work. The new fund establishes a wider investment mandate across AI, robotics and other technical markets.

Frontiers gives that mandate a developer-facing venue. Paradigm can put its engineers beside prospective founders and open-source contributors before those builders necessarily become fundraising prospects. Paradigm does not describe Frontiers as a sourcing program, though a selective, application-based hackathon can create relationships with technical teams earlier than a conventional pitch process.

Paradigm says it has spent six years working with developer communities through open-source software and research. Frontiers turns that work into an in-person program where participants can build with access to Paradigm engineers and preview access to unspecified AI tools.

The tracks remain undefined

The promotional description says Frontiers will include AI and robotics hackathon tracks. Paradigm's published event page does not confirm separate tracks, and robotics is absent from the current program. The page promises access to AI tooling, but it does not identify the tools, challenge briefs, hardware, judges, prizes or evaluation criteria.

The speaker program is similarly unfinished as of July 20. Konstantopoulos said the list would be shared later and teased an unnamed special guest for Monday's opening conversation. Paradigm has not published speaker names or session topics.

Those omissions leave the event's technical scope open. A robotics track usually requires access to hardware, simulation environments or defined physical systems; none is listed. The available information supports a general open-source hackathon with AI resources rather than a confirmed set of distinct AI and robotics competitions.

Frontiers gives Paradigm a concrete way to act on the thesis behind its new fund by bringing developers into its research-and-building model. The October program will test whether that approach can attract technical founders and contributors from AI and robotics as Paradigm broadens its investment focus.