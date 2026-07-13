The Indiana refiner gets equipment funding for its Marion site three days after Reuters reported it ended pursuit of a larger Pentagon loan.

The Pentagon is still backing ReElement after a larger loan effort collapsed, showing how far Washington will go to fund unproven but strategic mineral-processing capacity.

ReElement Technologies picked up a $25 million Pentagon commitment on July 13 for a rare earths refining plan that has become a test of how much execution risk Washington will absorb to rebuild mineral supply chains inside the United States.

Reuters reported that the U.S. Department of Defense said it would invest $25 million in ReElement, with the money earmarked to purchase and install equipment at ReElement's planned commercial facility in Marion, Indiana. The structure of the investment remains undisclosed. Reuters said it was unclear whether the $25 million is a grant, a loan, or another funding mechanism.

The timing is the story. On July 10, Reuters reported that ReElement had stopped seeking an $80 million Pentagon loan first announced in November 2025 after the company struggled to satisfy federal due diligence requirements. Three days later, the Pentagon is still putting federal money behind ReElement, though at a lower headline amount and with fewer public details about the instrument.

That puts ReElement in the same uncomfortable category as many strategic industrial startups: too important for policymakers to ignore, too early for taxpayers to treat like a proven supplier. ReElement's Marion site is supposed to recycle magnets and produce rare earths, germanium, and gallium, according to Reuters. The rare earths would feed magnets used in military equipment including fighter jets, missiles, and submarines. Germanium and gallium are also strategic materials for semiconductors and defense applications.

From coal waste to the Pentagon's critical-minerals list

On ReElement's own company history page, the team traces the business back to Quest Energy, later American Resources Corporation, and says its rare earths work began after American Resources found rare earth elements in coal pond tailings and processing byproducts in Eastern Kentucky.

In June 2020, American Rare Earth was created as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources. ReElement says American Rare Earth licensed a Purdue University chromatography technology associated with Professor Linda Wang to recover and refine rare earth elements from manufacturing byproducts and recycled permanent magnets. The unit was rebranded as ReElement Technologies in July 2022, with ReElement describing it as a business expected to spin off from American Resources.

A March 2026 American Resources proxy filing identifies Thomas Sauve as president of American Resources and a co-founder and director of corporate strategy at ReElement. The same filing names Mark Jensen as chief executive officer and chairman of American Resources.

That background matters because ReElement is selling Washington on a processing model, not a mining discovery. The pitch is that chromatography can separate and purify rare earths and other critical minerals from multiple feedstocks, including recycled magnets and industrial waste streams. The Pentagon's July 13 commitment is aimed at equipment for Marion, which turns the policy question into an operating question: whether ReElement can move from validation and pilot work into repeatable commercial production.

Marion is the bottleneck

ReElement's facilities page says the company operates a commercial validation facility in Noblesville, Indiana, with daily production of rare earth oxides and critical battery elements. The Marion Advanced Technology Center is the bigger bet. ReElement says it purchased the Marion complex in 2023 and is converting it into its first commercial-scale refining site.

Reuters said the Pentagon funds will go toward equipment at Marion. That is a narrower, more concrete use of proceeds than a broad corporate financing round. It also leaves the core open questions intact: ReElement has not disclosed in the Reuters report the facility's expected commissioning date, firm customer commitments, offtake volumes, unit economics, or the specific due diligence issues that derailed the earlier $80 million loan effort.

Those are company-supplied milestones, and they should be read that way. Purity claims matter in rare earth separation, but sustained throughput, feedstock reliability, yield, cost, and qualification by magnet customers decide whether a refiner becomes part of the defense supply chain. The Pentagon's new money helps ReElement buy equipment. It does not answer whether ReElement can run Marion at commercial scale.

Washington is backing capacity before the market is settled

The Trump administration's industrial-policy push has put rare earth processing into the same strategic bucket as chips, batteries, and defense manufacturing. Reuters framed the $25 million investment as part of an effort to boost domestic critical-minerals supply and challenge China's dominance in rare earth processing and magnet production.

That is the logic behind the Pentagon's willingness to keep ReElement in the funding lane after the larger loan fell away. The United States has mines, recyclers, universities, defense buyers, and emerging magnet manufacturers, but the middle of the chain remains the hard part. Refining and separation determine whether raw material becomes a usable input for magnets, semiconductors, and defense systems.

For Mark Jensen and Thomas Sauve, the Pentagon check keeps Marion moving and preserves ReElement's place in a strategic supply chain race that is drawing federal money toward private processors before most have proved scale. For the Pentagon, the smaller commitment limits immediate exposure while still supporting an Indiana facility tied directly to defense-relevant materials.

The unanswered financing structure is more than paperwork. A grant, loan, or equity-linked instrument would each say something different about risk, repayment, and how the government values ReElement's role. Reuters could not establish the mechanism on July 13. Until that is public, the clean read is that Washington remains willing to fund ReElement's hardware buildout while withholding the larger credit commitment ReElement had previously pursued.

That leaves ReElement with a practical test in Marion. The next proof point will be operational: equipment installed, feedstock moving, oxides produced consistently, and customers willing to qualify the output. The Pentagon has put $25 million behind the attempt. ReElement still has to show the refinery can carry the supply-chain weight now being placed on it.