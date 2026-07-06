Guido Gunther and the Phosh contributors released Phosh 0.56.0 on July 5th, a mobile Linux update that points the project toward a more controlled, image-based phone experience rather than the package-by-package desktop model that shaped early Linux phones.

The release is a product story from an open-source community, not a venture-backed startup announcement. That distinction matters. Phosh is one of the main attempts to make mainline Linux usable on phones, tablets and convertibles, and its legal and financial home is now Phosh.mobi e.V., a German nonprofit association formed by community members in February 2025. Gunther, listed by Phosh.mobi e.V. as the association's first chair, has been one of the central technical figures around the stack for years. Purism, where Phosh originated for the Librem 5, described him as a phone developer in a 2020 Phosh overview.

Phosh 0.56.0 is a bundle of practical changes across the shell, compositor, keyboard and settings tools. The core shell adds a load meter plugin for the top bar and a way to hide applications from the app grid when GNOME Software is not being used. The release notes say that app-hiding work is intended for immutable distribution variants such as postmarketOS Duranium and Phosh's BengalOS, where applications can be shipped in the base image even if users should not see or remove all of them.

That sounds small until placed against the state of mobile Linux. For years, the appeal of projects like Phosh has been that a phone can behave like a Linux machine: user-controllable, scriptable, and tied to upstream components rather than a locked mobile platform. The cost has been the same cost Linux-on-phone users have learned to expect: rough updates, hardware-specific fixes, and a user experience that can expose too much of the distribution underneath. Phosh 0.56.0 does not remove that tension; it aims at one of the hardest parts of making a Linux phone feel like a product: the operating system image.

The immutable turn

The clearest change is in phosh-mobile-settings 0.56.0, which adds an OS updates panel for atomic updates on immutable distributions. The first backend supports systemd-sysupdate and is enabled only when the service is usable, according to the release notes. Mobile Settings also adds image version display for immutable images, a control to re-enable hidden apps, and support for NexDock 2025 in the convergence panel.

postmarketOS has been moving in the same direction. On March 17th, it introduced Duranium, an immutable variant where the core operating system is read-only and updates are applied as complete verified images. postmarketOS said the model is designed so a device can fall back to the previous image if a new image fails, and it described Duranium as a work in progress for testers rather than daily-driver users.

Phosh is adapting to that shift at the shell layer. Hiding base-image apps, surfacing image versions, and wiring atomic updates into mobile settings are not headline-grabbing interface features. They are the kind of controls a phone shell needs when the OS underneath stops behaving like a mutable desktop install. If Duranium and BengalOS are experiments in shipping Linux phones as known images, Phosh 0.56.0 is the shell catching up to that operating model.

A stack, not a single app

The Phosh project describes itself as a free-software graphical user environment for mobile devices running mainline Linux. Its about page says Phosh was initiated by Purism developers for the Librem 5 and is now used across smartphones, tablets and convertibles, with the main focus still on phones.

That history explains the shape of this release. Phosh is not one binary with a settings screen attached. The 0.56.0 release covers the shell itself, phoc, stevia, Mobile Settings, phosh-tour, xdg-desktop-portal-phosh, session services, first-boot tooling and supporting libraries. The dependencies list includes GNOME 50, wlroots 0.20.1, Calls 50.0, ModemManager 1.25.95 and other components that make a phone session behave like a phone.

phoc 0.56.0, the Wayland compositor used with the shell, updates to wlroots 0.20.1 and adds xdg-toplevel-tag-v1 protocol support. stevia 0.56.0, the on-screen keyboard, adds per-app default layouts, key repeat for non-modifier keys in the shortcuts bar, cursor keys by default, layout metadata for locale and flavor, and ext-data-control-v1 for paste handling.

The keyboard work is a useful example of where Phosh's ambition lives. Per-app default layouts let a user keep a terminal-friendly keyboard layout for Emacs without making every app inherit it. Cursor keys in the shortcuts bar and non-modifier key repeat are small affordances for people who use a phone as a Linux computer, not as an app appliance. Phosh's user base may be small compared with Android or iOS, but it is unusually sensitive to whether a terminal, editor, password manager or browser behaves predictably on a tiny touchscreen.

Gunther's project gets an institution

Gunther is not a startup founder in the usual sense, and Phosh has no disclosed venture investors, valuation or commercial revenue. The money trail is public and modest. Phosh.mobi e.V.'s 2025 annual report said the association received EUR 3,322.26 in donations and supporting-member fees through December 18th, 2025, including EUR 555 earmarked for contributor meetings. The same report said those funds came from 31 donors across more than 50 transactions.

The nonprofit structure gives the project something open-source phone software often lacks: a place to hold money, organize meetings, manage infrastructure and speak for the community. Phosh.mobi e.V. said its founding meeting was held on February 27th, 2025, and its public launch followed in June 2025 after registration and tax formalities. Its impressum lists Gunther as first chair, Evangelos Ribeiro Tzaras as second chair and Dana Gruschwitz as treasurer.

That institution-building shows up in the software story. A volunteer shell can accept patches forever. A phone environment that asks users to trust atomic updates, first-boot flows and distribution images needs process, documentation and a way to convene contributors around integration bugs that cut across projects. Phosh 0.56.0's contributor list spans shell fixes, keyboard work, settings panels, translations and session services. Gunther appears across several components, while the release also credits Domenico Iezzi, Gotam Gorabh, Nicole Mikolajczyk, Lukasz Osadnik, Brian Hom, Tomi Lahteenmaki, Yuri Chornoivan and others across the stack.

The competitive reality

Phosh's alternatives are other open mobile environments, not commercial phone startups. KDE Plasma Mobile is built on the KDE Plasma stack and targets mobile devices through a transparent open development process. Sxmo is a minimalist Linux mobile environment built around scriptability and hardware-button control. Lomiri positions itself as a convergent environment for phones, tablets, laptops and desktops and is tied to Ubuntu Touch and UBports.

postmarketOS exposes that choice directly. Its June 21st v26.06 release shipped Phosh 0.55.0, KDE Plasma Mobile 6.6.5 and Sxmo 1.18.1 among interface options. That same release thanked Phosh contributors for work around the recommended greetd and phrog display manager path, showing how much of the mobile Linux experience is stitched together across distributions and upstream projects.

The honest limit is still there. postmarketOS described Duranium in March as tester software, and mobile Linux remains a field for enthusiasts and contributors rather than a mass-market Android replacement. Phosh 0.56.0 does not change that market position by itself. It does give the stack cleaner hooks for the part of mobile Linux that has to become less hobbyist if it is going to work outside developer circles: safer updates, clearer base-image behavior, and settings that acknowledge a phone OS is not a laptop install squeezed onto a smaller screen.

For Gunther and the Phosh community, that is the meaningful bet in 0.56.0. The release is not chasing novelty. It is taking the boring parts of phone ownership - updating the OS, hiding unremovable base apps, picking the right keyboard layout, surviving startup quirks - and moving them into the shell where users can actually manage them.