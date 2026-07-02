The Dublin photonics company says the support will fund product qualification, manufacturing scale-up and hiring in Ireland and abroad.

Pilot Photonics is a public-capital story as much as a photonics story: Europe is funding hard-infrastructure startups that could matter to AI data centers, space systems and 6G, while the company still has to prove manufacturing scale and commercial traction.

William Oppermann and Dr. Frank Smyth's Pilot Photonics has been approved for a recommended investment of up to EUR10.4 million from the Horizon Europe European Innovation Council Accelerator, giving the Dublin integrated-photonics company public deeptech financing as it tries to move its laser-chip technology from specialist deployments into industrial production.

The award, disclosed by Pilot Photonics in a July 2 PR Newswire release, is framed carefully. Pilot Photonics says it has been approved for a "recommended investment" of up to EUR10.4 million. Pilot Photonics does not disclose the grant-equity split, whether the equity portion has closed, the valuation attached to any EIC Fund investment, revenue, headcount, named customers or total capital raised to date.

That distinction matters because the EIC Accelerator is closer to public strategic finance than a standard venture round. The European Commission describes the program as support for startups and SMEs developing and scaling high-risk innovations, with grant funding of up to EUR2.5 million and equity investments ranging from EUR0.5 million to EUR10 million in a blended finance offer. Pilot Photonics is entering that funnel at a stage where the hard work is less about proving that optical combs can work in a lab and more about qualifying products, setting up high-volume manufacturing and building a supply chain customers can trust.

Smyth, Pilot Photonics's CTO and co-founder, is the technical throughline. Pilot Photonics's own materials say its founders have been working on multi-wavelength laser communication since 2005, and its about page lists Smyth as CTO and co-founder.

What Pilot Photonics is actually selling

Pilot Photonics develops tunable and multi-wavelength laser technology, including optical frequency combs, tunable lasers and photonic integrated circuits. The current product list includes fast low-linewidth tunable lasers for coherent transceivers and data center interconnects, an Integrated Comb Laser Assembly that delivers four coherent wavelengths and can generate mmWave and THz carriers, laser arrays for CW-WDM applications, the ExCELS external comb-enhanced laser source, and the Lyra OCS 1000 optical frequency comb source.

The key phrase in that product list is "coherent wavelengths." In optical networking, space communications and high-frequency wireless systems, a comb source can generate multiple precisely spaced channels from a single source. Pilot Photonics says its gain-switched comb technology produces coherent wavelength combs and that it packages the technology in monolithic III-V photonic integrated circuits made with European foundries. That last clause defines the business challenge. Pilot Photonics is a design, integration and product company that depends on foundry and manufacturing partners, so the EIC money is aimed at qualification and production rather than a generic hiring spree.

The company says its photonic chip technology uses laser light to generate high-purity wireless signals for AI data centers, satellite communications, 5G and 6G mobile networks, secure communications and other strategic applications. Those are large markets, but the release gives no customer names. Pilot Photonics says it has validation from leading international customers in data center and space markets; without the names, contract sizes or deployment status, that claim should be read as a company assertion rather than proof of broad commercial adoption.

The funding follows two space-related wins

The EIC approval lands after a month in which Pilot Photonics used space communications to show that its chips are not confined to telecom lab benches. On June 4, Pilot Photonics announced a EUR1 million European Space Agency contract to develop and space-proof its Optical Frequency Generator Unit for satellite systems.

Two weeks later, Pilot Photonics said Galway-based MBRYONICS had chosen its ultra-fast tunable lasers for space optical communication transceivers.

Those announcements give Oppermann's funding message a clearer commercial logic. In the July 2 release, he said EIC support gives Pilot Photonics a platform for "industrial scale-up," including building a stronger team in Ireland, qualifying products for global customers and establishing the supply chain needed to compete internationally.

Europe's strategic money is part of the story

The backer is also the story. The EIC Accelerator exists for companies that private capital may see as too risky before the technology reaches bankable scale. Photonics sits directly in that gap. The markets Pilot Photonics names - AI data centers, satellite systems, 6G, secure communications - are politically important and technically demanding. They also require long qualification cycles, trusted supply chains and manufacturing partners that can meet reliability requirements.

Enterprise Ireland's role is support infrastructure rather than lead investor. The July 2 release says Enterprise Ireland leads Ireland's National Support Network for Horizon Europe and helps Irish deeptech companies compete for EIC funding.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke tied Pilot Photonics to Europe's digital sovereignty and strategic autonomy in semiconductor technology, 6G, satellite and space systems, and secure communications. The statement is government language, but it points to the real reason a company like Pilot Photonics is receiving public capital: Europe wants more control over the photonic and semiconductor components that sit under communications infrastructure.

Pilot Photonics still has to convert that policy fit into customer-grade shipments. The July 2 announcement leaves out valuation, revenue, margins, named customers, production capacity and the exact EIC financing mechanics. Those omissions are normal for a private deeptech company, but they define the next test. Smyth and Oppermann now have European endorsement, a stronger balance sheet if the full recommended amount is completed, and recent space-sector references. The company has to prove its comb-enhanced photonic chips can be made, qualified and sold at the scale implied by the markets it is targeting.