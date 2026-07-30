The solo founder says Polsia is on track for $10 million in 2026 revenue, and investors valued the seven-month-old AI-agent company at $250 million in May.

Polsia founder Ben Broca (@bencera) is running the seven-month-old AI business without another employee, even as Polsia has reached 10,000 paying customers and is on track to generate $10 million in 2026 revenue, The Wall Street Journal reported on July 29. Those customer and revenue figures come from Broca and Polsia rather than audited financial statements.

Broca, 40, also publishes under the name Ben Cera; his full name is Victor-Benjamin Broca. He arrived at the one-person model after repeatedly building businesses with conventional teams. His public resume lists engineering studies at Ecole Centrale Paris, a master's degree in financial engineering from Columbia University and early work in quantitative trading and interest-rate structuring. He later founded Context Labs and co-founded the virtual interior-design service Hutch, where he served as chief technology officer.

Hutch raised $10 million from Zillow in 2017, taking its reported funding above $17 million, with earlier backing from Founders Fund, Scooter Braun and Sean Rad. Broca later worked in Travis Kalanick's CloudKitchens orbit, including as an early CloudKitchens operator and co-founder/global head of Future Foods.

That history matters because Polsia is Broca's attempt to encode the work he previously performed with employees. He launched Polsia in December 2025 after building several AI software products that failed to gain traction. In Polsia's account of its origin, Broca turned those abandoned applications into the training ground for a company operating system that could keep working after the first version shipped.

"I think compromises make lukewarm results," Broca told the Journal, explaining why he prefers retaining control rather than hiring around himself.

The operating system is the product

Polsia asks a user for a business idea and assigns AI agents to the work that follows. According to Polsia's pitch deck, those agents can conduct research, write and repair code, send sales emails, run Meta ads, handle customer support, monitor bugs, process payments and manage social media. Broca describes Polsia as persistent software: it keeps working between instructions and sends the user a summary of its activity.

That ongoing operation is Broca's distinction between Polsia and prompt-to-app products that generate an initial website or codebase. Polsia's public pitch is that it selects infrastructure, connects services such as Stripe and email, deploys the product and keeps performing tasks after launch.

Polsia's reported growth has moved faster than its public metrics can be cleanly compared. An early deck, reflecting eight weeks in production, listed $228,820 in annual recurring revenue and 477 active businesses. Fortune reported in March that Broca claimed a $4.5 million revenue run rate. Broca's May fundraising announcement described Polsia as approaching a $10 million annual run rate, while the Journal's July report uses projected 2026 revenue. ARR, run rate and calendar-year revenue are different measurements, so the figures do not form an audited growth series. They do show how aggressively Broca has marketed labor compression as Polsia's defining result.

Investors have funded that pitch. Broca announced a $30 million round at a $250 million valuation in May, naming Sound Ventures, True Ventures, Offline Ventures, Adjacent, Tekton Ventures, Drysdale Ventures and Vaynerfund as backers.

Zero employees still requires a supply chain

The clean headline is that Broca has no employees. The operating structure is wider. Polsia depends on model providers, cloud infrastructure, payment processors, email services and agent-software vendors. Polsia's deck lists tools and infrastructure including Stripe, Render, Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta, GitHub and AWS.

Broca has removed internal headcount while still drawing on human labor across vendors and infrastructure partners. That structure converts salaries and management into software bills, usage charges and commercial contracts. It can preserve Broca's control and allow costs to move with demand. It also makes Polsia dependent on the pricing, reliability and product decisions of outside providers.

Compute is the clearest pressure point. Polsia's early deck proposed spending 70% of a planned $10 million raise on infrastructure and AI compute, although the eventual round was larger and Polsia has not published a corresponding allocation for the $30 million. Broca later described compute as a potential source of margin as models become cheaper, smaller and easier to customize. That remains central to Polsia's economics: automating work is valuable only when the model and infrastructure costs remain below the labor expense Polsia replaces.

Polsia's pricing model is also moving. The deck lists subscriptions, task credits, ad spending and a 20% share of transactions. Public interviews have described pricing around $49 per month plus revenue share. That mix puts Polsia in a familiar small-business platform bind: the easiest customers to attract often have the least room for software costs or revenue-sharing fees.

Polsia can create more viable businesses if automation lowers the cost of testing ideas, yet Polsia still needs enough revenue per customer to pay for the agents doing the work.

Solo operation is becoming measurable

Polsia is an unusually visible example of a broader change appearing in payment data. Stripe analysis cited by the Journal found thousands of solo operators processing more than $1 million in revenue on Stripe. Their ranks doubled between 2023 and 2025, while the number exceeding $10 million nearly tripled. Stripe's definition tracks operators on its payments platform, so the data measures commercial throughput rather than profitability or full operational independence.

Broca's bet is that AI can turn solo operation into a repeatable product rather than a feat limited to highly technical founders. Polsia packages the setup choices, APIs and recurring operational tasks that usually force an entrepreneur to hire or assemble contractors. Broca still makes the high-context decisions, speaks with customers and takes final investor calls. Polsia absorbs the repetitive work surrounding those decisions.

The $250 million valuation prices in a large expansion of that model. Polsia must show that its customers are building durable businesses, that agent activity creates revenue rather than an abundance of disposable experiments, and that compute costs do not rise as quickly as customer usage. Broca has already demonstrated that one founder can coordinate a substantial software operation without creating a conventional payroll. The next test is whether Polsia can make that operating structure work for thousands of founders who do not share his technical background or prior decade of company-building experience.