Porelio's round is a test of whether European university chemistry can become industrial infrastructure: the science is established, but the company has to prove manufacturing scale, cost and customer adoption.

Dr. Rhea Machado's Porelio has raised EUR 2.4 million in a pre-seed round to scale adsorbent materials for industrial separation, precious-metal recovery and water treatment, Tech.eu reported on July 7.

The round was led by Faber, with participation from Polytechnique Ventures, Grupo Tecnologica and better ventures. Tech.eu described the round as oversubscribed. Porelio did not disclose a valuation, revenue, customer names or the precise closing date of the financing.

Porelio's founders are focused on scaling proven chemistry. Functionalized Ordered Mesoporous Silicas, or FOMS, have been studied for decades as porous materials that can be tuned to capture specific molecules. The hard part has been producing them at a price, volume and environmental profile that makes sense outside a research lab. Machado, Porelio's CEO and co-founder, framed the problem bluntly in the Tech.eu report: "A material that works by the gram cannot clean a contaminated water supply."

That line matches the founder history. EC2/BIG-NSE lists her as Dr. Rhea Christodoulou Machado, with PhD work at BasCat, the BASF and TU Berlin joint catalysis lab, on selective oxidation of n-butane to maleic anhydride. CTO and co-founder Javier Silva Mora, a chemist from Mexico according to EC2/BIG-NSE, worked on supported vanadium oxide catalysts and selective oxidation before taking on R&D strategy at Porelio. The founding team also includes CPO Nikol Michailidou; EXIST program materials list her alongside Machado and Silva Mora.

The round buys manufacturing time

Founded in 2025, per Tech.eu, Porelio appears in Germany's EXIST Forschungstransfer program, which lists Machado, Michailidou and Silva Mora with Technische Universitat Berlin as the university base. That same EXIST profile says Porelio received EXIST Forschungstransfer Phase I support from February 2024 to July 2025, and names earlier support from ProTUTec at TU Berlin and the German federal VIP+ program.

The new equity round is meant to push Porelio from pilot production measured in kilograms per day to industrial production measured in tonnes per year, according to Tech.eu. That is the useful milestone for this kind of materials company. A selective adsorbent can produce strong lab data and still fail commercially if manufacturing cost, regeneration cycles, column performance and procurement risk do not survive industrial deployment.

Porelio says its core manufacturing claim is a patented continuous-flow process for FOMS production. According to Tech.eu, Porelio says the process is about 30 times faster than conventional production methods and runs under more sustainable conditions. TU Berlin's materials on the earlier Porosil/Porelio work describe a scale-up path from about 8 grams per batch in lab synthesis toward roughly 900 grams per day in semi-continuous production, with reductions in energy requirement, CO2 emissions and production costs compared with similar SBA-15-type materials.

Two markets, one materials bet

Porelio is targeting two use cases that give investors a clean story: recovering valuable metals from industrial effluents and removing persistent PFAS chemicals from water. Those are different buying motions. Metals recovery can be sold partly as resource efficiency. PFAS treatment is driven by contamination risk, regulation and disposal cost.

The performance claims remain company-reported. Tech.eu says Porelio's materials captured palladium around six times faster than conventional adsorption technologies in testing and removed significantly more trifluoroacetic acid, or TFA, than commercial activated carbon under comparable conditions. Porelio says proof-of-concept projects have taken place across Europe, and the financing is intended partly to convert existing industrial collaborations into commercial partnerships.

TFA matters because it is one of the persistent PFAS compounds that has exposed the limits of broad-brush treatment media. Activated carbon is cheap and widely deployed, but PFAS treatment increasingly favors selective media, regeneration strategies and designs tailored to the water matrix. Porelio will face specialist PFAS materials companies such as Puraffinity, which sells PFAS adsorbent media and treatment systems, and Cyclopure, which markets DEXSORB as a reusable PFAS adsorbent. Oxyle is adjacent, with systems focused on PFAS treatment and destruction.

Porelio's separation from that pack, if it holds, is manufacturing flexibility. Porelio is pitching FOMS as tunable adsorbents whose pore chemistry can be adjusted for different contaminants or molecules. That gives Porelio a wider industrial separation thesis than a single PFAS filter medium. It also raises the bar: customers will ask for repeatable selectivity, regeneration data, disposal economics and third-party validation for each target use case.

What remains unproven

Porelio has the right origin story for European deeptech: university IP, public non-dilutive support, a technical founding team and a pre-seed syndicate willing to fund manufacturing before commercial scale. The hard part begins after the announcement.

The Tech.eu report does not name paying customers or commercial contracts. It does not disclose unit economics, pricing, production capex, regeneration cycle data, independent third-party benchmarking or the valuation attached to the pre-seed. Those omissions matter because water treatment buyers tend to be conservative, and industrial effluent projects require site-specific proof before procurement turns into scale.

Porelio's near-term task is therefore narrow and concrete: turn European proof-of-concept projects into commercial partnerships while proving that Porelio can make FOMS by the tonne without losing the selectivity that made the material interesting by the gram. The EUR 2.4 million gives Machado and her co-founders room to run that experiment in the factory instead of the lab.