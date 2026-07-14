The Amsterdam company is using the seed round to expand into New York as brands try to understand why AI chatbots recommend them.

Promptwatch's seed round shows how fast GEO is moving from a measurement category into execution software, where the budget depends on proving AI visibility can produce revenue.

Gijs de Groot and Klaas Foppen raised EUR6 million in seed funding for Promptwatch, the Amsterdam company they founded in 2025 to help marketers see, and increasingly alter, how AI answer engines describe their brands.

The round, reported July 14th by Tech.eu, was led by seed + speed Ventures, with participation from Blum Ventures and follow-on backing from Arches Capital, which had invested in Promptwatch's pre-seed round in September 2025. Promptwatch did not disclose a valuation.

Promptwatch sits in a market that barely existed as a budget line two years ago: generative engine optimization, or GEO, the attempt to make brands visible in ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini and Google AI Overviews. The founder bet is simple. Search traffic is moving into generated answers, yet the tools that helped marketers win Google rankings do little to explain why a chatbot names one vendor, cites one source, or omits a competitor.

Promptwatch says more than 1,840 organizations use its platform, including Duolingo, Fireflies and Monks. The company says the new money will go into agentic AI search optimization technology, international expansion, engineering and go-to-market hiring. Its US push is a core part of the round: Tech.eu reported that Promptwatch plans to open a New York City office, while Sifted reported that the office has just opened.

A founder pair from AI sales

Promptwatch is a fast second act for Foppen. Before Promptwatch, he co-founded Sparkbase, an Amsterdam AI sales automation company that built Cara, an AI agent for outbound sales. Silicon Canals reported that Sparkbase was acquired in 2025 by Tim Hoefnagel and Jonathan de Zoete, the founders of Squeezely, roughly four months after Sparkbase went live. Financial terms were not disclosed.

That background matters because Promptwatch is shaped less like a research dashboard and more like sales software for marketers. Foppen brings the product and engineering side. MT/Sprout reported that he studied computer science at Hogeschool Utrecht and worked as a software engineer at Harver, Foodsy and Podvine before Sparkbase. De Groot, who had been an account executive at Sparkbase, studied business economics at Tilburg University and financial economics at Erasmus University, according to the same MT/Sprout profile.

The two met at Sparkbase. MT/Sprout reported that the Promptwatch idea emerged while they were building internal AI tools and noticed companies asking how chatbots talked about them. De Groot framed the timing bluntly in that profile: companies were starting to see real traffic from ChatGPT, and they wanted a way to act on it.

From monitoring to execution

Promptwatch's product starts with visibility tracking. The software monitors how brands appear in AI responses, which sources influence recommendations, where content gaps exist, and what technical changes may improve appearance in generated answers. The company's homepage says it tracks brand visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity and other AI search engines.

The more interesting move is execution. Promptwatch says its agentic engine prioritizes optimization opportunities, generates AI-ready content and publishes through CMS integrations. Its own about page lists WordPress, Webflow and Framer as publishing integrations, and says Promptwatch launched on April 1st, 2025 with AI search monitoring before expanding into content generation, actions and automated execution.

That positioning is the round's real story. Measurement tools are easier to sell early because marketers need a score. They are also easier for competitors to copy. Promptwatch is trying to move closer to the budget by turning the score into work: identify the citation source, generate the missing page, publish it, then track whether AI crawlers read and cite it.

The numbers are company-supplied but meaningful for a one-year-old software business. Promptwatch's about page says it reached EUR2 million in annual recurring revenue in May 2026 while having raised EUR1.2 million in pre-seed funding. Tech.eu reported more than 1,840 organizations using the platform. Sifted described the user count as almost 2,000 and said Promptwatch has a 17-person team.

There is one public-number wrinkle worth noting. Tech.eu reported that Promptwatch is powered by more than 10 million data points collected daily from real user prompts, AI responses, citations, model updates, agentic traffic and content types. Promptwatch's own about page currently says the platform uses 100 million-plus real AI search data points collected every day. The company is clearly selling scale, but the public materials do not reconcile the two figures.

Why New York is part of the seed round

Promptwatch is European by founding story and investor base, but the US is visible throughout the expansion plan. MT/Sprout reported earlier this year that most paying customers were in the United States. Tech.eu said the New York office is meant to support Promptwatch's US customer base and deepen relationships with marketing agencies, global brands and enterprise customers.

That customer mix explains the product direction. Agencies need repeatable reporting across clients. Enterprise marketers need an audit trail for why a model mentioned one brand and ignored another. SEO teams need something they can plug into existing content systems. Promptwatch's pitch is that all three groups should use the same workflow: measure AI visibility, diagnose sources, produce content, publish, then watch crawlers and citations.

Competition is already forming around that workflow. De Groot told Sifted that he sees Berlin-based Peec as Promptwatch's closest European rival. He told Sifted the distinction is content creation, not measurement alone. That is the line investors are backing in this seed round: Promptwatch wants to own the action layer before AI visibility monitoring becomes another tab inside the broader SEO software suite.

The category still has unresolved questions. AI answer engines change their retrieval and citation behavior without giving marketers the kind of stable ranking signals Google trained the industry to expect. Publishing more AI-friendly content may improve visibility, or it may become another arms race as brands flood the same sources models already cite. Promptwatch is raising into that uncertainty with evidence of demand, an unusually direct founder-market link, and a US expansion plan that puts it closer to the budgets most likely to move first.