Founder Andre Hamra built Refer after putting up flyers at Stanford to help people find jobs; hires pay 20% of their first month's salary.

Refer is betting that job seekers will pay for trusted access to hiring managers as AI makes applications cheaper, noisier and easier to ignore.

Andre Hamra has raised a previously unannounced $7.5 million seed round for Refer, the AI career-agent business he started after putting up flyers at Stanford offering to help people find jobs, Business Insider reported on July 15.

The San Francisco-based Refer is testing a sharp inversion of recruiting economics. Employers typically pay recruiters when they fill a role. Refer charges the worker who gets hired. The fee is 20% of the candidate's first month's salary, according to Business Insider. Hamra's framing is direct: "Our product is the companies, the jobs. Our client is a candidate."

The new seed financing sits on top of an earlier $2.5 million round, bringing disclosed funding to about $10 million. The lead investor, valuation, and participant list for the new $7.5 million seed round were not disclosed in the Business Insider story.

Hamra, 29, told Business Insider he started Refer in mid-2024 after becoming frustrated that capable people struggled to find jobs that matched their abilities. He grew up in Brazil and said he had been helping people find work since he was a teenager. While in business school at Stanford, he put up flyers offering to help people find jobs; the demand he saw led him to create Refer. That background matters because Refer is built less like a job board and more like a founder's attempt to productize the informal job-help network that already exists around universities, alumni groups, and early-career tech circles.

The product is a narrow introduction machine

Refer's agent, Lia, asks candidates about experience, desired salary, preferred location, company size, visa needs, and what they want from a role. Employers choose the openings for which they will accept referrals. Lia introduces the two sides by email only after both have expressed interest, according to Business Insider.

That design gives Refer a different shape than the AI mass-apply tools flooding the job market. Candidates can request up to five introductions per day. Employers then have three business days to respond. When candidates reject a proposed match, they can explain why, and Refer uses that feedback in later recommendations.

Hamra told Business Insider that more than half of Refer users secure an interview within 24 hours of an introduction. He also said Refer has facilitated more than 5,000 interviews and grown to roughly 2,000 employers and about 7,000 open jobs. Those figures are company-supplied, and the story does not disclose placement rate, gross revenue, repeat usage, employer-side pricing, or the number of paying candidates.

Refer began with software engineers from Stanford and other top universities, then expanded to US tech workers more broadly. That expansion is the real use of the seed round: Refer needs more companies in the system for the candidate-paid model to feel rational. A career agent has value only if it can get a candidate in front of enough credible hiring managers to beat the default application funnel.

Refer is charging for access, not advice

Business Insider's strongest user example is Hansheng Liu, a recent University of Illinois computer science graduate. Liu first tried Refer in fall 2025 and did not land a role. He then spent part of the winter building a website and backend server to strengthen his resume, returned to Refer, requested introductions to about a half-dozen companies, and got four interviews, according to his account to Business Insider. One Bay Area company hired him.

That story cuts both ways for Refer. Liu's second attempt worked after he improved his candidate signal, so Refer did not magically solve qualification. Refer's claim is narrower and more credible: once a candidate is plausibly hireable, a direct introduction can outperform a cold application. Liu told Business Insider the fee was worth paying because Refer helped him land the job.

Golden founder and CEO Sam Fankuchen offered the employer-side version of the argument. Golden, which builds AI software for nonprofits to manage volunteers and donors, has hired multiple employees through Refer and plans to use it again, he told Business Insider. Fankuchen said candidates who use Refer are intentional enough about career fit that they accept the transaction cost.

Arjun Bakhale, founder of GreenLight, a healthcare clinical-trials software business, used Refer as a student to get an internship through an introduction to a startup CEO. His reason was blunt: with standard job applications, "There's a good chance that the application just hits a brick wall," he told Business Insider.

The model depends on trust at the worst moment for trust

Refer is arriving during a messy phase for hiring software. Employers are dealing with AI-polished resumes and automated application volume. Candidates are dealing with silence, applicant-tracking systems, and job posts that may never produce a human conversation. Refer's pitch is that both sides need fewer, higher-intent introductions.

The risk is that candidate-paid recruiting can look like a toll booth on work itself, especially for early-career job seekers with little income. Refer softens that by charging only after a hire, and by tying the fee to the first month of salary rather than a large upfront payment. The model still asks job seekers to absorb a cost that employers historically paid.

That is why Hamra's language matters. Refer is selling representation. If Refer can prove that candidate-paid introductions produce better outcomes, Hamra gets a business that rides the same market force that has made job search miserable: AI has lowered the cost of applying until attention became scarce. If Refer cannot keep employer quality high, the success fee becomes harder to defend.

The seed round gives Hamra money to chase the bottleneck Liu identified after getting hired: more companies on the platform. In recruiting marketplaces, candidate supply is rarely the hard part when the labor market is anxious. The hard part is getting enough serious employers to treat the introduction as worth a response.