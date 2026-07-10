Text JOIN to +1 512-437-1901 for breaking AI and tech alerts, plus an optional daily morning digest.

The fastest distribution channel in tech news is still the lock screen. RuntimeWire's text alerts give readers a direct way to get the biggest AI and startup stories before they hit their inbox or feed.

RuntimeWire alerts now go straight to your phone.

Text JOIN to +1 512-437-1901. If you are on mobile, open your messaging app with JOIN prefilled. That is the full opt-in.

The new text-alert channel is built for people who live inside the AI and startup news cycle and need the signal before it gets buried in the feed or waits for the newsletter. When a major story publishes, RuntimeWire can send a breaking alert directly to your phone. Each morning, the channel also sends a daily digest with the top stories from the last 24 hours.

No app. No email. No new account flow. Alerts arrive as regular messages over iMessage, RCS, or SMS, and they show up from the RuntimeWire contact. On the site, the "Subscribe to updates" button opens your messaging app with JOIN already filled in.

You control what arrives. Reply BREAKING for breaking alerts only, DAILY for the morning digest, or ALL for both. Reply HELP anytime for help. Reply STOP to opt out instantly.

Message frequency varies. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Message and data rates may apply.

Text JOIN to +1 512-437-1901 and RuntimeWire will send the next major story straight to your phone.