Sara Wilczynska left Google at the end of 2022 and, after a year of travel, turned an unplanned watercolor practice on Koh Tao into Swil Arts, a San Diego illustration studio selling prints, goods, wholesale products, and custom commissions.

The July 5 Business Insider essay frames a small-business story inside a familiar Big Tech departure. Wilczynska left a prestigious, well-paid job before any replacement business had proven itself, rather than aiming for a venture swing, a creator-economy rollup, or an AI pivot.

Wilczynska, who was born in Warsaw in the 1980s and earned a master's degree in computer science from the University of Warsaw, told Business Insider she moved to London at 25 to work as a software engineer at an investment bank. She stayed nearly five years, then joined Google in Zurich in 2015. After about 18 months, she transferred to New York, where she worked on the news section of Google's search engine.

The Google job had the standard elements that make Big Tech hard to quit: autonomy, benefits, compensation, and stock grants. Wilczynska said she was promoted twice, and that her work shifted over time from hands-on coding toward higher-level meetings and stakeholder management. That detail matters because she left a role that still looked strong externally while becoming less connected to the kind of work she wanted to do every day.

RuntimeWire has recently covered Google from the product and platform side, including its ghealth command-line tool for Fitbit and Pixel Watch data and its Gemini voice search beta inside Gmail. Wilczynska's story sits at the other end of that machine: the individual operator inside a company whose products increasingly shape the working lives of developers, knowledge workers, and creators.

The break came before the business

During the pandemic, Wilczynska moved to San Diego with her partner, Valentina. She told Business Insider that the move slowed her down, with the ocean, desert, and mountains changing the rhythm of her days. Before quitting Google, she tried to adjust the job rather than abandon it. She trained in sound healing, hosted sessions, took on different projects at Google, led diversity and inclusion work, and reduced her hours.

None of those fixes addressed the core mismatch, according to her account. At the end of 2022, Wilczynska quit. Valentina's job had been eliminated the prior year, and the couple rented out their San Diego apartment to fund a year of travel.

The timing matters: the underlying career move began more than three years ago, at the end of 2022. The couple spent most of 2023 in Southeast Asia, with shorter trips to Australia and New Zealand. The studio-building phase followed that travel year. Business Insider published the profile on July 5, 2026.

In Koh Tao, Thailand, where the couple spent six months, Wilczynska picked up watercolor without formal training. She took online classes, painted fruit stands, village views, and everyday island scenes, then shared the work in local Facebook community groups. People began contacting her to buy the pieces. One buyer's line in the Business Insider essay, "This captures my memory of this place perfectly," is the cleanest explanation of what Swil Arts later became: place-based memory rendered as a product.

Swil Arts is built around place

She now runs Swil Arts in San Diego, creating original watercolor illustrations and reproducing them as illustrated goods, including prints and homeware. Wilczynska told Business Insider she earns income through direct-to-consumer retail, wholesale partnerships with boutiques, and custom art commissions for individuals and brands. She said the income remains below her previous Google compensation, which is the central economic tension in the story. Swil Arts may be more aligned with how she wants to work, but alignment does not replace the salary, benefits, and equity package of a senior technical role at Google.

That makes Swil Arts a useful case study in founder risk without venture cushioning. There is no disclosed funding round, valuation, accelerator, revenue number, or customer count. There is no evidence in the available sources that Swil Arts has raised outside capital. Wilczynska and Valentina instead reduced costs by renting out their apartment during travel and later house-sitting across the U.S. while Wilczynska built the studio.

The founder's edge came from leaving the screen

The irony is that Wilczynska's technical background still shows up in the business, just away from code. She told Business Insider that her days now split between mornings painting and afternoons handling client communications, website content, and business strategy.

That operating work matters. The leap from watercolor hobby to durable independent business depends on production, channel choice, and repeatable customer demand. A single painting sold through a Facebook group proves resonance. A wholesale catalog, a San Diego Tourism Authority listing, and a commissions pipeline point to a founder trying to turn that resonance into a business model.

Wilczynska's most defensible wedge is specificity. She ties the work to Southern California scenes, San Diego neighborhoods, and personal memory. That focus gives the studio a clearer customer than a broad online art shop: travelers, locals, retailers, and brands that want a physical object attached to place.

The unanswered questions are the ones that would determine whether Swil Arts becomes a stable small studio or remains a fragile solo practice. The available sources do not disclose annual revenue, margin, repeat purchase rates, wholesale account count, commission volume, or the cost structure behind small-batch production. Even the name varies between "Swil Arts Studio" and "Swil Arts" in the Business Insider essay, and the studio's opening date is not specified there.

Still, the story has a founder lesson that does not require inflated metrics. Wilczynska did not leave Google with a finished startup plan. She created the conditions for a new signal to appear, then followed the first evidence that strangers would pay for it. In Koh Tao, that evidence was a Facebook message from someone who wanted to buy a watercolor because it held a memory. In San Diego, the test is whether that same instinct can support a studio with wholesale partners, commissions, and brand work.

For a former engineer trained to optimize systems, Swil Arts is a different kind of system: slower, more manual, and more exposed to taste. Wilczynska's bet is that a business can be built around attention itself, one piece of place-based work at a time.