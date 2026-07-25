The SXQ128 is due within three months, while the larger model will not ship before Q2 2027 and lacks system-level public benchmarks.

Room-temperature quantum hardware could remove much of the infrastructure cost around current systems. SAXON Q must still prove that its aggregate physical-qubit counts translate into useful circuits.

Marius Grundmann and Jan-Berend Meijer, two Leipzig University physicists who founded SAXON Q in 2021, have opened orders for diamond quantum computers carrying 128 and 512 physical qubits. The July 21st announcement, recirculated in a July 25th Aligned News post, puts a commercial wrapper around one of the largest claimed increases yet in nitrogen-vacancy, or NV-center, quantum hardware.

The founders are pursuing a different constraint from much of the quantum-computing market. Instead of building around cryogenic hardware, Grundmann and Meijer use defects engineered into synthetic diamond as qubits. Meijer has spent more than two decades working on solid-state quantum fabrication and ion-beam implantation, the process SAXON Q uses to place nitrogen atoms inside a diamond lattice. Grundmann is a semiconductor physicist and nanotechnology researcher whose career has included work at Bellcore and more than two decades as a professor in Leipzig.

Their bet is that manufacturability and deployment will matter as much as laboratory fidelity. The new product specifications make that thesis concrete. They also leave several performance questions unresolved.

What customers can order

The SAXON Q product roadmap lists the SXQ128 as orderable with delivery within three months. The SXQ512 can also be ordered, though deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q2 2027. Pricing is customized and undisclosed.

SAXON Q says both systems fit into standard server racks, operate between 18 and 27 degrees Celsius and use ordinary electrical power without dilution refrigerators, vacuum equipment or specialized quantum facilities. The SXQ128 has 16 processor cores and the SXQ512 has 32, according to SAXON Q's specifications.

That schedule gives the announcement two different levels of commercial weight. The SXQ128 is a near-term product commitment with a stated delivery window. The SXQ512 remains a forward order backed by a 2027 production target.

SAXON Q has previously shipped much smaller hardware. The German Aerospace Center and Fraunhofer IWU received four-qubit systems, and Fraunhofer confirmed that its machine was commissioned on June 11th, 2025. Fraunhofer described that unit as a room-temperature, transportable system intended for research into industrial optimization and cognitive production.

Those deployments corroborate the basic room-temperature architecture. They do not validate the scale, error profile or application performance of the SXQ128 and SXQ512.

The headline qubit count needs unpacking

SAXON Q describes the SXQ128 as eight fully entangled qubits per core across 16 cores. The SXQ512 is specified as 16 fully entangled qubits per core across 32 cores. SAXON Q says its operating system coordinates work across the cores, while the July 21st release carried by HPCwire does not say that all 128 or 512 physical qubits can participate in one fully entangled circuit.

That distinction controls what the machines can run. A collection of parallel cores can increase throughput for suitable workloads, including repeated variational circuits and independent jobs. It does not automatically provide the same computational space as one processor with system-wide, high-fidelity connectivity.

The numbers are physical qubits rather than error-corrected logical qubits. SAXON Q places error correction and logical-qubit architectures on its future roadmap. Buyers therefore need the information that a top-line physical-qubit number omits: connectivity maps, readout fidelity, two-qubit gate fidelity, circuit depth, coherence under sustained workloads, cross-core communication costs and completed circuits per second.

IBM's July 13th framework for comparing quantum systems separates performance into programmable qubits, reliable qubit operations and circuit throughput. SAXON Q has disclosed the first category at a headline level. Public specifications for the latter two remain limited.

SAXON Q cites an "up to 99.92%" fidelity figure in its announcement. Its April QC2026 technical whitepaper reports single-qubit randomized benchmarking results of 99.69%, 99.69% and 99.92% for three nuclear-spin qubits in a Gen3 system. The same paper uses simulated pulse optimization to indicate multi-qubit gate fidelity above 99%.

Those results describe selected operations on earlier hardware. SAXON Q has not published an equivalent system-level benchmark across the full SXQ128 or SXQ512 architecture. The launch materials also lack an application benchmark showing either system beating a classical method on time, accuracy, energy use or cost.

Grundmann's manufacturing bet

"For thirty years, NV-center quantum computing was a question of manufacturing," Grundmann said in the launch release. SAXON Q's approach implants nitrogen into diamond and pairs it with adjacent vacancies in the carbon lattice, producing defects whose spin states can carry quantum information.

SAXON Q says sulfur co-implantation keeps those centers in the required negative charge state and raises the conversion yield from the 1% to 10% range associated with conventional methods to more than 85%. That is a SAXON Q figure, and it sits at the center of the scale claim. A repeatable yield at that level could turn qubit placement from a laboratory selection problem into a production process.

The architecture also reflects Meijer's work on placing atoms with nanometer precision. Co-founder Bernd Burchard, a former Infineon and Siemens engineer, oversees SAXON Q's intellectual property and is named by SAXON Q as an inventor on its core NV-center fabrication and assembly patents. Frank Schlichting, who joined the leadership team on January 1st, 2025 after running energy software provider Kiwigrid, is handling the transition from university hardware work to a product business.

The speed of that transition deserves scrutiny. At Hannover Messe in April 2026, SAXON Q demonstrated its QC2026 dual-core machine with five qubits on each of two independently controlled processors. Three months later, SAXON Q began selling a 16-core model with 128 physical qubits and taking orders for a 32-core, 512-qubit system.

Moving from a public 10-qubit demonstration to a 128-qubit orderable product is a substantial production step. Delivery of the first SXQ128 units will show whether SAXON Q has replicated its earlier core design at volume while preserving calibration, fidelity and yield.

Room temperature changes the operating equation

The practical appeal is straightforward. Cryogenic and vacuum infrastructure adds capital cost, power consumption, maintenance work and deployment constraints to competing quantum systems. A rack-mounted machine that runs from a standard outlet could be installed in an industrial research site without constructing a dedicated quantum facility.

SAXON Q says the new systems deliver 6x to 10x better energy performance than GPU-based approaches. The release does not identify the compared GPU, workload, precision target or measurement period, leaving that claim unusable for procurement. Room-temperature operation lowers an obvious infrastructure burden, while total cost still depends on purchase price, throughput, uptime and the amount of classical compute required around the quantum processor.

SAXON Q has built the claim with a comparatively small organization. Its team page lists around 20 physicists and computer scientists. Q.24 is identified as the seed investor. In November 2025, TGFS Technologiegruenderfonds Sachsen invested a seven-figure sum to support production scaling and chip miniaturization. Investor Anders Indset became a shareholder in April 2026. SAXON Q has not disclosed total funding, valuation or the status of the larger financing round it was pursuing when TGFS invested.

For prospective customers, the strongest evidence is still the four-qubit Fraunhofer deployment. Albrecht Haenel, Fraunhofer IWU's head of digital production twin, said in the launch release that the machine had operated continuously at room temperature since installation and exceeded the gate-fidelity requirements in Fraunhofer's tender. That is meaningful operational validation for SAXON Q's earlier generation. The 128- and 512-qubit claims require their own workload evidence.

The SXQ128's three-month delivery promise creates a short clock for that evidence. Buyers should expect benchmark data spanning every core, measured two-qubit operations, cross-core execution and repeatable application results. If SAXON Q produces those numbers, Grundmann and Meijer will have shown that diamond qubits can scale through a modular manufacturing model. Until then, the launch establishes commercial intent and a product configuration, while computational usefulness remains the result SAXON Q must demonstrate.